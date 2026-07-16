Roasted makhana, chana & Greek yogurt: How new mum reversed fatty liver with snack swaps

Mani Behal, 34, experienced severe weight gain, bloating, constipation and tiredness after pregnancy. Like so many new mothers, her sleep-disturbed days were marked by poor eating habits, or the kind of snacking that might lead her to overeat or stress-eat. This “normal” postpartum weight gain eventually evolved into a weight gain that was more concerning when routine blood tests showed signs of fatty liver disease.

Her diagnosis is symptomatic of a growing health concern among urban Indian women, especially after childbirth. Symptoms of postpartum metabolic changes can be difficult to detect since tiredness, bloating and fatigue are common postpartum concerns, and many women dismiss them as being a normal part of being a mother. We suggested sustainable food changes, particularly when it came to snacks. She replaced processed foods, sugary tea-time snacks and packaged products with foods that were crammed with nutrients, helping her control her weight and liver functions. The following are what we worked with.

Walnuts And Almonds

Behal had a small fistful of nuts in the afternoon when she felt peckish. Almonds are said to contain vitamin E and healthy fats to help maintain metabolic well-being, and walnuts contain Omega-3 fatty acids which aid in reducing liver inflammation. The advantage of portion-controlled nuts is that they are a nutritionist’s favourite to make a person feel full, reduce the urge to eat sugary treats and avoid blood sugar spikes.

Roasted Chana

She gave up heavily refined snack packets loaded with carbohydrates. In fact, with its high protein content and fibre, roasted chana became an easy but filling option to replace. Besides, chana is high in fibre, which contributes to weight loss and weight maintenance, by allowing one to be fuller for extended periods of time. Fibre also aids in improving insulin sensitivity and fat liver recovery levels.

Greek yogurt with seeds

The health of your gut is an important part of any diet plan. Unsweetened Greek yogurt, chia seeds and flaxseeds were her frequent evening snack. Foods containing probiotics could be beneficial for digestion, support metabolic function and reduce inflammation.

Substitute packaged desserts for fresh fruit:Behal has replaced her junk food break after lunch with natural sweeteners, such as apples, berries and guava. Having overcome her craving for chips, she goes for nutrient-dense fruits, such as apples, berries and guavas after meals. Antioxidants, fibre and polyphenols are beneficial compounds that could help in reducing oxidative stress linked to fatty liver disease.

Hummus

Other practical modifications included dipping cucumber, carrot and bell pepper sticks with hummus instead of chips and processed snacks. This pairing is a combination of fibre, water, plant protein and healthy fats, all of this without the added calories of eating carbohydrates and protein together. Hummus with olive oil and chickpeas is also linked to better metabolic health.

Story continues below this ad

Makhana and green tea

One of Behal’sbiggest problems at night was her sudden hunger pangs. Roasted makhana filled her appetite without the excess of fat and sugar. This snack in combination with green tea also raised antioxidant consumption. Green tea has catechins, which have been investigated for use to help lower the levels of liver enzymes and fat storage.

Oats with nut butter

When she was in need of something a bit more substantial, oats made with a little natural peanut butter would serve as a healthy snack choice.Oats contain a lot of soluble fibre, specifically beta-glucan, that can help regulate blood sugar, insulin sensitivity, and digestion, all of which can keep fatty liver in check.

Behal slowly began to lose weight over a few months and started to show positive results in her liver health parameters. Her case is a reminder of a key reality: fatty liver disease is often connected to a number of lifestyle choices and not just one single diet blunder. Regular exercise, planning sustainable eating patterns, getting adequate sleep and managing stress are better alternatives to extreme dieting.

(Kathuria is a celebrity nutritionist)