Nearly 1.9 lakh cancer cases in India linked to viral, bacterial infections, says Lancet study

An estimated 1,90,000 cancer cases in India were linked to infections caused by viruses and bacteria, according to a 2024 study, which was published in The Lancet Oncology journal. An estimated 2.3 million new cancer cases globally — 12% of all cancers diagnosed that year — were linked to infections.

In India, a majority of these infection-attributable cases, a little over a lakh, are driven by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which causes cervical cancer, and can be prevented by HPV vaccination. Chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis C infections primarily cause liver cancer, specifically hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). H. Pylori (Helicobacter pylori, a stomach bacterium) accounts for an additional 47,000 cancer cases, mainly gastric cancer, followed by Epstein-Barr virus (22,000 cancer cases), Hepatitis B virus (10,000 cancer cases) and Hepatitis C virus (5,300 cancer cases).

According to data with the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), this accounts for about 12 per cent of the total annual cancer burden.

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The authors of the report make a strong case about why these findings underline the importance of infection control in reducing rates of cancer. They highlight effective but underused measures: HPV and hepatitis B vaccination; testing and treatment for HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), H pylori, HBV (hepatitis B virus) and HCV (hepatitis C virus); safe injection practices; access to condoms and pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent HIV transmission; and screening for precancerous lesions in HPV-driven cervical and anal cancer.

Status of HPV vaccination in India

India, which recently launched the national HPV vaccination programme, has already surpassed 80 lakh (8 million) doses. The vaccine is transitioning into the routine immunization schedule. It uses Gardasil-4, a quadrivalent vaccine protecting against high-risk HPV types 16 and 18 (responsible for over 80% of cervical cancer cases in India) as well as types 6 and 11.

Dr Smita Joshi, senior scientist at Prayas health group (not attached with the study), says that some states in the country have done well on the uptake of the HPV vaccination target. “What is also important is screening of adult women with an HPV test and appropriate management if positive for prevention of cervical cancer,” she adds.

Dr I S Gilada, Secretary General of People’s Health Organisation-India, emphasises how both HPV and Hepatitis B infections are fully preventable through vaccination. “The Hepatitis B vaccine is available at low cost but often there are supply shortages,” he says. He notes that Hepatitis B testing was conducted in several settings as part of the “Triple H” screening programme (HCV, HIV and HBV), including antenatal care clinics, blood banks and pre-surgical evaluations. However, linkage to Hepatitis B vaccination remains very poor among individuals who test negative for HBV.

Of 12 pathogens assessed in the study, five accounted for almost all cases of cancers linked to infections.

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What the study reveals

Lead author Dr Harriet Rumgay, Cancer Surveillance Branch, International Agency for Research on Cancer, Lyon, and other researchers combined the estimated number of new cancer cases in 2024 with estimates of what share of each cancer type is caused by different infections. Of the 12 pathogens assessed in the study, five accounted for almost all cases of cancers linked to infections. H pylori was linked to 760,000 cases in 2024 (4% of all cancers diagnosed that year). HPV was linked to 750,000 cases (4%), Hepatitis B virus was linked to 360,000 cases (2%) Epstein–Barr virus (EBV) to 260,000 cases (1%) and Hepatitis C virus to 160,000 cases (under 1%).

Eastern Asia had largest number of infection-linked cancer cases

Low-income and middle-income countries accounted for 77% of all infection-linked cancer cases. Eastern Asia had the largest number with 990,000 cancer cases linked to infections, 42% of the global total, driven mainly by H pylori and hepatitis B. Sub-Saharan Africa had the highest proportion of any region, with a quarter of all cancers there linked to infection, largely because of high HPV-linked cancer rates.

The global burden of cancer is predicted to grow from 20 million new cases in 2024 to 35 million in 2050, due to population ageing alone. Infectious agents are a major preventable cause of cancer globally and are estimated to be the leading modifiable risk factor for cancer among women in 141 countries and men in 58 countries.