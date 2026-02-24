Govt to launch nationwide HPV vaccination drive for girls aged 9–14 to prevent cervical cancer

The Indian Express had previously reported that the vaccination campaign will be carried out in three cohorts. (File Photo)

The government has decided to go ahead with a single dose regimen, instead of two doses, according to sources. This is in line with the recommendations of WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunisation.

India will soon roll out a nation-wide vaccination campaign for young girls against human papillomavirus (HPV), according to sources in the know of the matter. Persistent HPV infection is known to cause nearly 85% of all cervical cancers. This is an important considering cervical cancer is the second most common type of cancer among women, affecting nearly 1.25 lakh and killing 75,000 each year.

The vaccine will likely be given to girls between the ages of 9 to 14 years initially as a one-time catch-up, following which it will likely be added to the routine immunisation calendar for girls aged 9 years. The Indian Express had previously reported that the vaccination campaign will be carried out in three cohorts.