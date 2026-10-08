Nana Patekar’s cardiac arrest: Why CPR in first few minutes matters the most

The sudden death of veteran actor Nana Patekar at the age of 75 has brought renewed attention to one of the most time-critical medical emergencies: sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) when the heart’s electrical impulses shut down, which needs immediate cardio-pulmonary resuscitation or CPR.

According to the account of his final hours, Patekar, who had long-standing cardiac conditions and experienced uneasiness early in the morning, was unconscious and unresponsive by the time medical help reached his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. Although he was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him with continuous CPR for around 45 minutes, he could not be saved. Doctors said he had already flatlined when medical help reached him.

If CPR could not save him, why is it considered so crucial in cardiac arrest? “That’s because CPR must be given in the first two minutes. At this stage it has to be bystander CPR, or chest compression given by anyone around the patient. You don’t need mouth-to-mouth either. When a person suffers sudden cardiac arrest, the heart abruptly stops pumping blood effectively. Within seconds, the person can lose consciousness, and the brain and other vital organs are deprived of oxygen. This is why CPR needs to begin as soon as possible. A delayed CPR then can do little,” says Dr Ranjan Shetty, lead cardiologist and medical director, Sparsh Hospital, Bengaluru. “If bystander CPR is started within the first two minutes of a cardiac arrest, the chances of survival can increase by around 40 per cent,” he told The Indian Express. There may be several minutes before an ambulance reaches the patient. A bystander, however, can begin helping immediately. Excerpts:

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What happens when the heart stops?

Sudden cardiac arrest is primarily an electrical problem. The heart’s electrical system suddenly becomes so disturbed that the heart can no longer pump blood effectively. This is different from a heart attack, which generally occurs when blood flow to part of the heart muscle is blocked. However, a heart attack can sometimes trigger irregular heartbeats or arrhythmia that can lead up to a cardiac arrest.

Once cardiac arrest occurs, the immediate danger is loss of circulation. Without blood reaching the brain, consciousness is lost rapidly. This is where CPR becomes crucial.

CPR buys precious time

Chest compressions act as a kind of manual pump. By repeatedly pressing down on the chest, the rescuer helps circulate blood to the brain and other vital organs. The circulation produced by CPR is not the same as that generated by a normally functioning heart, but it can help keep vital organs alive while emergency treatment is being arranged.

It can also provide a better chance for a defibrillator to successfully treat certain dangerous heart rhythms. In simple terms, CPR keeps the body going before the medical team works to restart or stabilise the heart.

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Why every minute matters

A person in cardiac arrest does not have the luxury of waiting for professional help to arrive. The chances of survival can fall by roughly 7–10 per cent with each passing minute, making immediate bystander CPR critical. The brain is particularly vulnerable because it requires a continuous supply of oxygen-rich blood.

That is why a person witnessing a sudden collapse should not simply wait for an ambulance.

Hands-only CPR makes it possible for anyone to help

One reason people hesitate to perform CPR is the fear that they are not trained enough. For a sudden collapse in an adult, hands-only CPR provides a simple option for a bystander.

While you call a hospital emergency, push hard and fast in the centre of the chest, at a rate of about 100–120 compressions per minute. The important thing is not to waste precious minutes wondering whether you are qualified enough to help.

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Why can cardiac arrest happen in someone with heart disease?

People with underlying heart conditions can be particularly vulnerable to sudden cardiac arrest. Previous heart attacks, coronary artery disease and other forms of heart damage can alter the structure of the heart and leave scar tissue. This can interfere with the heart’s electrical pathways and increase the risk of dangerous abnormal rhythms. A person may have an underlying cardiovascular condition for years and still experience a sudden, unexpected electrical disturbance that causes cardiac arrest.

But cardiac arrest can happen without known heart disease too

In some cases, an individual may have an undiagnosed genetic electrical disorder or structural abnormality of the heart. Severe electrolyte disturbances, sometimes caused by severe dehydration, and certain other medical conditions can also trigger dangerous heart rhythms. There are therefore situations in which a person who appears completely healthy can suddenly collapse from cardiac arrest.

That is precisely why knowing CPR should not be limited to healthcare professionals. Its effectiveness depends on how quickly it is started, the underlying cause of the arrest, the heart rhythm, whether defibrillation is possible and how long the brain and other organs have been without adequate circulation.