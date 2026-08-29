After 11 weight-loss surgeries, Nairobi woman, 32, gets a second shot at life

From 200 kg at 17 to a life-threatening leak and sepsis, Pune bariatric surgeon has pulled her off the edge

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
6 min readUpdated: Aug 29, 2026 10:46 AM IST
Nairobi womanThe Nairobi woman’s story resonates with the recommendations made by the Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society of India (OSSI) and the Endocrine Society of India (ESI).
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In 2011, a 17-year-old girl from Nairobi decided to reclaim her life as she weighed a life-threatening 200 kg. Over the next 15 years, she underwent 11 weight loss procedures, including revision surgeries, each bringing fresh challenges. By July this year, she was critically ill with severe nutritional deficiencies, sepsis, a persistent intestinal leak and continuous pus drainage. When Pune-based laparoscopic bariatric surgeon Dr Shashank Shah met her for the first time in June, she told him just one thing: “Doctor, I want to live.”

Her surgical journey began with a sleeve gastrectomy, in which a large portion of the stomach is removed to reduce its capacity. This helped her lose 35 kg. But in 2015, she underwent another major procedure—a banded Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, in which a small stomach pouch is created and connected to the small intestine, with a band added to restrict food intake—and her weight fell to approximately 90 kg. Five years later, in 2020, she travelled to Dubai looking for another solution and underwent an aggressive revision surgery. Over time, she developed severe nutritional deficiencies, became extremely weak and experienced repeated fainting attacks. “I was unable to sustain the effects of so many operations,” she told The Indian Express.

A series of surgeries, mounting complications

Six years later, she underwent another major surgery in Mumbai, where the band was removed and an attempt was made to reconnect the stomach. It was after this procedure that her condition took a serious turn. She subsequently developed a leak at the surgical site, leading to a severe infection and a large collection of pus. Another operation was performed to drain the infection and treat the suspected leak. A tube was placed in the first week of June to drain the pus, and she required intravenous antibiotics. “I was in extreme pain,” she said.

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By the time she reached Dr Shah’s centre, she had become extremely weak, with severe nutritional deficiencies, infection and sepsis. “She had lost hope when I met her and was extremely exhausted,” Dr Shah said.

Having operated on the woman’s uncle two decades ago, he said that her obesity was likely due to a genetic disorder, but repeated weight-loss and revisional procedures had left her with severe nutritional deficiencies and major complications. The immediate challenge, however, was not her weight, but getting her well enough to survive another complex procedure. “When she arrived at our centre, her chances of survival were extraordinarily poor,” Dr Shah recalled.

First, stabilise. Then operate

Given the severity of her condition, Dr Shah’s team did not immediately proceed with another major surgery. The first priority was to control the infection, correct her nutritional deficiencies and rebuild her strength through nutritional support, intensive medical care and physiotherapy.

“Patients presenting with complications of this magnitude are extremely high-risk. First, our team made efforts to correct her deficiencies, control the infection, provide nutritional support, intensive medical care and physiotherapy,” he said.

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Once she was stronger, the team addressed the surgical defect. A long stent was placed across the stomach leak to help divert food and digestive fluids away from the affected area and allow it to heal. She subsequently required an endoscopic procedure to reposition and adjust the stent.

Now weighing 86 kg, the 32-year-old has been discharged and is expected to fly back to Nairobi in the next two days. “I was going through multiple issues in my life. But it is not easy when, at the tender age of 17-18, you are told ‘Fat is Ugly’. Imagine the trauma when I felt that I was not loved because I was fat. This place is not a hospital but a home for me,” she said.

Obesity is a chronic disease, not failure of willpower

The Nairobi woman’s story resonates with the recommendations made by the Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society of India (OSSI) and the Endocrine Society of India (ESI). They have jointly developed an expert consensus on obesity management protocols.

Published in Obesity Surgery on August 3, the consensus brings together 78 experts and 55 recommendations spanning the entire spectrum of obesity care—from prevention and diagnosis to lifestyle interventions, medications, metabolic and bariatric surgery, monitoring, long-term follow-up and palliative care.

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“Obesity is a chronic disease that requires timely recognition, scientific treatment and long-term care. This joint consensus provides a unified, India-specific framework that can help move the conversation away from blame and towards evidence-based medical care,” Dr KS Kular, President, Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society of India (OSSI), said.

The consensus highlights that obesity is influenced by a complex interplay of genetic, metabolic, endocrine, environmental, psychological, socioeconomic and lifestyle factors—many of which may be beyond an individual’s control. “People living with obesity are often made to feel that their weight is simply the result of poor eating habits or lack of willpower. This creates guilt, shame and hesitation in seeking medical help,” said Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, bariatric and metabolic surgeon.

“Obesity deserves the same scientific, compassionate and long-term approach as any other chronic disease. The focus should be on improving health, not blaming the individual,” Dr Govil Bhasker explained.

The recommendations emphasise that BMI or body weight alone should not determine treatment. Indians tend to have higher body fat and develop metabolic complications such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease at comparatively lower BMI levels and younger ages than Western populations. The focus, experts say, should therefore be on the individual’s overall health, complications and long-term well-being—not just the number on the weighing scale.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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