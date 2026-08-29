After 11 weight-loss surgeries, Nairobi woman, 32, gets a second shot at life

In 2011, a 17-year-old girl from Nairobi decided to reclaim her life as she weighed a life-threatening 200 kg. Over the next 15 years, she underwent 11 weight loss procedures, including revision surgeries, each bringing fresh challenges. By July this year, she was critically ill with severe nutritional deficiencies, sepsis, a persistent intestinal leak and continuous pus drainage. When Pune-based laparoscopic bariatric surgeon Dr Shashank Shah met her for the first time in June, she told him just one thing: “Doctor, I want to live.”

Her surgical journey began with a sleeve gastrectomy, in which a large portion of the stomach is removed to reduce its capacity. This helped her lose 35 kg. But in 2015, she underwent another major procedure—a banded Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, in which a small stomach pouch is created and connected to the small intestine, with a band added to restrict food intake—and her weight fell to approximately 90 kg. Five years later, in 2020, she travelled to Dubai looking for another solution and underwent an aggressive revision surgery. Over time, she developed severe nutritional deficiencies, became extremely weak and experienced repeated fainting attacks. “I was unable to sustain the effects of so many operations,” she told The Indian Express.

A series of surgeries, mounting complications

Six years later, she underwent another major surgery in Mumbai, where the band was removed and an attempt was made to reconnect the stomach. It was after this procedure that her condition took a serious turn. She subsequently developed a leak at the surgical site, leading to a severe infection and a large collection of pus. Another operation was performed to drain the infection and treat the suspected leak. A tube was placed in the first week of June to drain the pus, and she required intravenous antibiotics. “I was in extreme pain,” she said.

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By the time she reached Dr Shah’s centre, she had become extremely weak, with severe nutritional deficiencies, infection and sepsis. “She had lost hope when I met her and was extremely exhausted,” Dr Shah said.

Having operated on the woman’s uncle two decades ago, he said that her obesity was likely due to a genetic disorder, but repeated weight-loss and revisional procedures had left her with severe nutritional deficiencies and major complications. The immediate challenge, however, was not her weight, but getting her well enough to survive another complex procedure. “When she arrived at our centre, her chances of survival were extraordinarily poor,” Dr Shah recalled.

First, stabilise. Then operate

Given the severity of her condition, Dr Shah’s team did not immediately proceed with another major surgery. The first priority was to control the infection, correct her nutritional deficiencies and rebuild her strength through nutritional support, intensive medical care and physiotherapy.

“Patients presenting with complications of this magnitude are extremely high-risk. First, our team made efforts to correct her deficiencies, control the infection, provide nutritional support, intensive medical care and physiotherapy,” he said.

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Once she was stronger, the team addressed the surgical defect. A long stent was placed across the stomach leak to help divert food and digestive fluids away from the affected area and allow it to heal. She subsequently required an endoscopic procedure to reposition and adjust the stent.

Now weighing 86 kg, the 32-year-old has been discharged and is expected to fly back to Nairobi in the next two days. “I was going through multiple issues in my life. But it is not easy when, at the tender age of 17-18, you are told ‘Fat is Ugly’. Imagine the trauma when I felt that I was not loved because I was fat. This place is not a hospital but a home for me,” she said.

Obesity is a chronic disease, not failure of willpower

The Nairobi woman’s story resonates with the recommendations made by the Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society of India (OSSI) and the Endocrine Society of India (ESI). They have jointly developed an expert consensus on obesity management protocols.

Published in Obesity Surgery on August 3, the consensus brings together 78 experts and 55 recommendations spanning the entire spectrum of obesity care—from prevention and diagnosis to lifestyle interventions, medications, metabolic and bariatric surgery, monitoring, long-term follow-up and palliative care.

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“Obesity is a chronic disease that requires timely recognition, scientific treatment and long-term care. This joint consensus provides a unified, India-specific framework that can help move the conversation away from blame and towards evidence-based medical care,” Dr KS Kular, President, Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society of India (OSSI), said.

The consensus highlights that obesity is influenced by a complex interplay of genetic, metabolic, endocrine, environmental, psychological, socioeconomic and lifestyle factors—many of which may be beyond an individual’s control. “People living with obesity are often made to feel that their weight is simply the result of poor eating habits or lack of willpower. This creates guilt, shame and hesitation in seeking medical help,” said Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, bariatric and metabolic surgeon.

“Obesity deserves the same scientific, compassionate and long-term approach as any other chronic disease. The focus should be on improving health, not blaming the individual,” Dr Govil Bhasker explained.

The recommendations emphasise that BMI or body weight alone should not determine treatment. Indians tend to have higher body fat and develop metabolic complications such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease at comparatively lower BMI levels and younger ages than Western populations. The focus, experts say, should therefore be on the individual’s overall health, complications and long-term well-being—not just the number on the weighing scale.