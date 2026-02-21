Nadda launches tetanus, diphtheria vaccine made by a govt institute: Why this will lower costs

When it comes to vaccination, India better than US, says Health Minister

Written by: Anonna Dutt
2 min readFeb 21, 2026 04:37 PM IST
India Covid vaccination coverage, jp nadda, nadda,J P Nadda said that India provided vaccines to 100 countries under its Vaccine Maitri programme, with free doses being provided to 48 countries. (Photo: X/@JPNadda)
Make us preferred source on Google

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has said that India is better than countries such as the US when it comes to vaccination, with the country achieving a higher immunisation coverage and providing digital certificates during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Speaking at an event to launch a vaccine against tetanus and diphtheria made by the Central Research Institute Kasauli, he said, “The coverage of Covid-19 vaccine in a country like the US stopped at 50% to 60%. European countries also stopped at 50% to 60%. And, we were able to vaccinate 100% people. Then, let’s take a look at Digital India. In a country like the US, the vaccination certificate was given on paper and in India, it was available on your mobile phone.”

He said that India provided vaccines to 100 countries under its Vaccine Maitri programme, with free doses being provided to 48 countries. “Now, India is not a country that takes from the world, it gives to the world.”

The launch is significant considering the CRI-manufactured Td vaccine is likely to drive down the costs for the government’s universal immunisation programme. “Currently, the programme purchases vaccines manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Biological E. With a government institute manufacturing the vaccine, the prices will go down drastically,” said officials in the know of the matter. The institute in Kasauli is the only government facility with a good manufacturing practice certification.

Must Read | What to do after a rat bite: First aid, tetanus, and infection prevention

Nadda added that the institute will provide 55 lakh doses of the vaccine to the universal immunisation programme by April 2026 itself. The production will be scaled up progressively.

Under the Universal Immunisation Programme, almost 5 crore expecting mothers and children up to the age of 16 years are immunised against 12 diseases. The government is also considering including the HPV vaccine that can bring down cervical cancer incidence in the programme.

Nadda spoke of the government’s U-win application, in the context of digital India, saying it tracks all mothers and children to be immunised till they complete their shots. The application also sends automatic reminders till the mother or child is vaccinated.

Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
twitter

Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Rohit Pawar PC on baramati air crash
Baramati crash: Rohit Pawar says plane op has links to 'powerful' people in ruling party; seeks Modi's help
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
PAK vs NZ
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live: The game at Adelaide will decide the fate of the T20 series.
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
masaba likes to start her mornings with this wellness shot
Masaba Gupta’s 'AM shot': Decoding the fashion designer's 5-ingredient immunity elixir
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
PAK vs NZ
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live: The game at Adelaide will decide the fate of the T20 series.
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Digital arrest scams: Why are they still so rampant despite awareness?
Experts say psychological manipulation, not lack of awareness, fuels the rise of digital scams.
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
Masaba Gupta’s 'AM shot': Decoding the fashion designer's 5-ingredient immunity elixir
masaba likes to start her mornings with this wellness shot
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement