Nadda launches tetanus, diphtheria vaccine made by a govt institute: Why this will lower costs

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has said that India is better than countries such as the US when it comes to vaccination, with the country achieving a higher immunisation coverage and providing digital certificates during the Covid-19 pandemic.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO
Speaking at an event to launch a vaccine against tetanusand diphtheria made by the Central Research Institute Kasauli, he said, “The coverage of Covid-19 vaccine in a country like the US stopped at 50% to 60%. European countries also stopped at 50% to 60%. And, we were able to vaccinate 100% people. Then, let’s take a look at Digital India. In a country like the US, the vaccination certificate was given on paper and in India, it was available on your mobile phone.”
He said that India provided vaccines to 100 countries under its Vaccine Maitri programme, with free doses being provided to 48 countries. “Now, India is not a country that takes from the world, it gives to the world.”
The launch is significant considering the CRI-manufactured Td vaccine is likely to drive down the costs for the government’s universal immunisation programme. “Currently, the programme purchases vaccines manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Biological E. With a government institute manufacturing the vaccine, the prices will go down drastically,” said officials in the know of the matter. The institute in Kasauli is the only government facility with a good manufacturing practice certification.
Nadda added that the institute will provide 55 lakh doses of the vaccine to the universal immunisation programme by April 2026 itself. The production will be scaled up progressively.
Under the Universal Immunisation Programme, almost 5 crore expecting mothers and children up to the age of 16 years are immunised against 12 diseases. The government is also considering including the HPV vaccine that can bring down cervical cancer incidence in the programme.
Nadda spoke of the government’s U-win application, in the context of digital India, saying it tracks all mothers and children to be immunised till they complete their shots. The application also sends automatic reminders till the mother or child is vaccinated.
Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme.
Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports.
Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan.
She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times.
When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More