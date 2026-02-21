Nadda launches tetanus, diphtheria vaccine made by a govt institute: Why this will lower costs

J P Nadda said that India provided vaccines to 100 countries under its Vaccine Maitri programme, with free doses being provided to 48 countries. (Photo: X/@JPNadda)

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has said that India is better than countries such as the US when it comes to vaccination, with the country achieving a higher immunisation coverage and providing digital certificates during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at an event to launch a vaccine against tetanus and diphtheria made by the Central Research Institute Kasauli, he said, “The coverage of Covid-19 vaccine in a country like the US stopped at 50% to 60%. European countries also stopped at 50% to 60%. And, we were able to vaccinate 100% people. Then, let’s take a look at Digital India. In a country like the US, the vaccination certificate was given on paper and in India, it was available on your mobile phone.”