Mumbai watermelon deaths: Food scientist explains how pesticide residues in fruit impact your health

Experts caution that it is far too early to draw a direct connection between the Mumbai deaths and routine pesticide residue, but say the episode underscores the need to understand what these residues are and how they affect the body over time. (Source: File/ Pexels)

The deaths of four members of a Mumbai family after reportedly consuming watermelon have raised fresh concerns over food safety and pesticide contamination. While the exact cause of death remains under investigation and toxicology reports are awaited, the incident has triggered wider questions about pesticide residues in fruits and whether long-term exposure can harm human health.

Experts caution that it is far too early to draw a direct connection between the Mumbai deaths and routine pesticide residue, but say the episode underscores the need to understand what these residues are and how they affect the body over time.

“The mode of action and effect of pesticides vary according to individual compounds,” says Dr Dinkar Kamble, Assistant Professor, Food Science and Technology, Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi. According to him, not all pesticide exposure carries the same risk, and health outcomes depend on the type of chemical involved, concentration levels, duration of exposure and whether prescribed agricultural norms were followed. “That’s why before cutting, we recommend washing fruits two to three times under running tap water to remove them,” he adds.