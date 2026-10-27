Mumbai engineering student suicide: How to help a young person during an emotional crisis

The death of a second-year engineering student at Mumbai’s Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) has once again drawn attention to the mental health challenges faced by young people and the importance of timely intervention. According to reports, the student, Siddhesh Patil, was found dead in his hostel room. He had reportedly been receiving treatment for depression and had messaged his doctor about his distress, including suicidal thoughts, before his death. His doctor alerted his family, who contacted his hostel friends in an attempt to reach him. Police investigation is on.

The tragedy underscores the need to take signs of emotional distress seriously, particularly when a young person appears overwhelmed or unable to cope. While every individual’s circumstances are different, the incident raises important questions about how families, friends, educational institutions and healthcare professionals can recognise distress and help young people access support.

Academic and professional expectations, personal difficulties and the challenges of navigating early adulthood can sometimes compound emotional strain. Yet distress is not always easy to recognise, and those experiencing it may struggle to articulate what they are going through. “In such moments, the response of people around them can matter. Listening without judgement, taking expressions of hopelessness seriously and helping someone seek professional assistance can be important steps towards support,” says Dr Monica Chib, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi. “When emotional distress becomes overwhelming, a person may begin to feel trapped, hopeless or unable to see a way forward. In such moments, the way people around them respond can make a difference. The priority is not to find an immediate solution to every problem, but to help the person feel heard, supported and safe enough to seek help,” she adds. Excerpts:

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Listen without judgement

People experiencing severe emotional distress may find it difficult to explain what they are going through. Some may withdraw, while others may express frustration, hopelessness or a sense of being a burden. These changes should not be dismissed as temporary mood swings or attention-seeking behaviour.

Often, people in distress do not need someone to solve their problems immediately; they need someone who will listen. Being able to talk openly, express pent-up emotions and put difficult feelings into words can ease some of the emotional burden and help a person feel better. A calm conversation can create that space.

Rather than offering quick solutions or saying things like, “You have so much to be grateful for,” it is better to acknowledge their feelings. Statements such as “I can see that things feel difficult right now” or “I am here to listen” can help them feel less alone.

Listening without interrupting, judging or comparing their experiences with those of others is particularly important. If someone expresses a desire to give up, says that life is not worth living or appears deeply hopeless, it is important to ask whether they are thinking about self-harm. A direct, compassionate question does not encourage suicidal thoughts; it can help a person speak about them rather than conceal them.

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If they disclose suicidal thoughts, the response should be calm and supportive. Avoid challenging their feelings, making them feel guilty or asking them to think about the impact on their family. If there is an immediate risk, they should not be left alone, provided it is safe to stay with them. Contacting a mental health professional, involving a trusted person and seeking emergency assistance may be necessary.

Help them focus on the next step

During a crisis, asking someone to solve their academic, professional or personal difficulties may add to the pressure they already feel. Instead, focus on what can help them remain safe in the immediate moment. This could mean sitting with them, helping them contact a mental health professional or accompanying them to receive urgent care. Professional support is essential, but reaching out early can make it easier to access that care.

Sometimes, the most important response is not having all the answers, but listening without judgement, staying present and helping the person take the next step towards support.

Make it easier to accept help

Even when someone acknowledges that they are struggling, taking the first step towards professional care can feel daunting. They may worry about stigma, being judged or burdening their family. Instead of simply telling them to seek help, offer practical assistance: help them arrange an appointment, accompany them to a consultation or connect them with a trusted person who can support them. Small, concrete steps can make seeking care feel more manageable.

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Stay connected beyond the immediate crisis

A person appearing calmer after a difficult conversation does not necessarily mean their distress has passed. Continued contact, checking in without pressure and helping them stay connected with professional care can provide an important layer of support. Where appropriate, encourage them to work with a mental health professional on a safety plan that identifies personal warning signs, coping strategies, supportive contacts and steps to take if suicidal thoughts return.