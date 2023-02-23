scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
How Mumbai doctors save a 55-year-old with diabetes and high cholesterol who choked up with fluid around his heart

‘This was a rare case. Typically, in Indian settings, such fluid buildup is seen in patients of tuberculosis but here it was because of extremely high levels of cholesterol,’ says Dr Praveen Kulkarni, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Global Hospitals, Mumbai

Pawar was then put on medium chain fatty acid foods to keep his cholesterol levels low (Source: Getty Images/Representative)
When 55-year-old Shrikant Pawar, a long-time diabetic, was admitted to hospital a couple of months ago for shortness of breath and chest pain, little did he know that fluid was slowly accumulating around his heart. Doctors assumed it was due to tuberculosis, extracted the fluid and put him on medication. Then the fainting spells began and he sought help from Dr Praveen Kulkarni, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Global Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai. That’s when he found that his high cholesterol levels had caused his lymphatic fluid to leak into the space around the heart, compressing it, reducing its function and choking him up. Today, he has recovered completely, is breathing easy and has become a part of every doctor’s treatment manual on diagnosing the rarest of rare cases.

“I had no knowledge about my condition and suffered a lot for over two months. I am fine now and have resumed my daily routine with ease,” says Pawar.

Says Dr Kulkarni, “This was a rare case as diagnosis was a challenge. Pericardial effusion means fluid accumulating around the heart. Typically, in Indian settings, it is seen in patients of tuberculosis. Other causes can be viral infections, certain malignancies, blood cancers like lymphoma, the spread of cancer into that space (metastasis), and certain autoimmune diseases. When we did the first 2D Echo on admission, there was still a significant amount of fluid in the pericardial space. It is a closed space, so the fluid starts pressing on the chambers of the heart and the blood cannot be pumped up. The patient lost consciousness due to low blood pressure and consequently less blood flowing into the brain which is called cardiac tamponade. It is an emergency and life-threatening condition caused by fluid accumulation reaching dangerous levels. Pericardiocentesis or draining was done and on evaluating the fluid, we found the cholesterol levels to be extremely high, a condition called Chylous pericardial effusion.” Doctors put a fine catheter in the pericardial cavity and extracted 400 ml of thick and milky white fluid.

Chylous pericardial effusion is a rare type of pericardial effusion that occurs when a chyle, a milky fluid that is a mixture of lymph and fat leaks (fat and carbohydrates eaten by you are converted to chyle and transported through the lymphatic channels. If they leak, fluids accumulate in the pericardial cavity, the sac surrounding the heart). This condition is caused by the obstruction of the thoracic duct, the largest lymphatic vessel in the body, which transports chyle from the gastrointestinal tract to the bloodstream. Doctors did additional tests and scans to rule out any malignancy, all of which, including a PET scan were negative.

Pawar was then put on medium chain fatty acid foods to keep his cholesterol levels low, but despite this, he continued to lose weight and drain chyle from the pericardial catheter. After discussing with the CVTS Surgeon, doctors decided to go ahead with a pleuro-pericardial window formation, a surgical procedure that creates a route for chyle to drain from the pericardial space into the pleural space and thereon drain into the major vessels. This was performed using minimally invasive surgery (MICS) with a small incision under the ribcage to ensure a faster recovery.

This is a rare entity and is often misdiagnosed. During the course of his treatment, Pawar continued to lose weight drastically as the fluid that was being drained out was rich in fat and protein. He lost close to 15 kg. He was discharged after one-and-a-half months. “On follow-up, we did not see fluid accumulation in the patient. He also regained his weight. Not treating him promptly could have led to recurrence and possible catastrophe, including death. There should be awareness among cardiologists and physicians treating such patients to keep the findings of this rare entity in mind while treating patients with fluid accumulation,” says Dr Kulkarni.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 17:51 IST
