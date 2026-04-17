‘Gym coach gave me peptide shots for muscles. I had diabetes instead,’ says actor, 35: Here’s the dark side of weight loss hacks

“I’ve been taking a few injections to look muscular; my gym trainer suggested them. Everyone’s doing it, so I thought it would make me look attractive, toned and fit to get the roles I desire to play on the screen,” says a 35-year-old film actor, who recently walked into a Mumbai clinic with Type 2 diabetes. Yet he lives on a tight discipline of diet, exercise and sleep and has had no family history of chronic illnesses.

During consultations, he admitted to using a cocktail of body-building drugs and supplements for over two years: tamoxifen, a breast cancer drug, growth hormone products and a mitochondrial peptide (a building block of protein in a cell’s powerhouse or energy reserve) called MOTS-c. None was prescribed by a doctor. All were sourced through gym networks. His goal was simple, build a better physique. ‘So many people look up to me when it comes to fitness, I have to maintain my body,” he added. Yet the chemical cocktail had wreaked havoc in his body.

Tamoxifen is used to block estrogen’s effects, especially in hormone-sensitive conditions like certain breast cancers. In some cases, it is used to combat side effects of muscle-building steroids and prevent breast tissue growth in men by blocking estrogen receptors. Gym instructors often assume that using tamoxifen will “control estrogen” while combining it with peptides would help with recovery, muscle maintenance or fat loss. However, this is largely extrapolated logic rather than something proven in clinical studies.

In the process, peptides elevate levels of growth hormones, which interfere with the way insulin functions. They make your body less sensitive to insulin, meaning glucose stays in the bloodstream instead of entering cells. Insulin resistance leads to Type 2 diabetes. Just like it did in the actor.

Doctors say this is not an isolated case. Men and women, often in their 20s and 30s, are increasingly turning to unregulated peptides, hormone modulators and steroids in pursuit of faster, more dramatic physical transformations. While motivations vary with some wanting to gain muscle, some looking to lose fat and others chasing anti-ageing, the underlying driver remains constant: pressure to conform to body standards amplified by social media.

What’s behind the peptide boom?

Peptides, essentially short chains of amino acids, act as powerful biological signals in the body, influencing hormones, metabolism and cellular function. But Dr Rajiv Kovil, head of diabetology and weight loss at Zandra Healthcare in Mumbai, who treated the actor, warns that their misuse can disrupt these systems in unpredictable and potentially dangerous ways.

“What we are witnessing is a dangerous underbelly of the fitness ecosystem, that is misuse of peptides and hormonal agents without medical supervision or scientific understanding. For example, MOTS-c, is an experimental mitochondrial peptide with early research suggesting metabolic benefits but it is not approved for clinical use anywhere in the world, yet it is being casually injected by individuals seeking shortcuts. Similarly, tamoxifen is being misused in bodybuilding circles despite not being designed for muscle gain,” he says.

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The use of growth hormone compounds is even more concerning. “These are complex hormonal therapies often sourced from unreliable channels, with unknown purity and dosing. What is marketed as ‘optimization’ can lead to serious endocrine disruption,” explains Dr Kovil.

Peptide supplements have rapidly gained popularity in recent years within fitness, anti-ageing and “bio-hacking” communities despite the mismatch between hype and proof. Compounds such as BPC-157 and Thymosin Beta-4 are widely promoted for benefits ranging from rapid injury healing to muscle growth and anti-aging. However, robust human clinical data for these effects remains limited. Tesamorelin and Ipamorelin are in use for fat loss and increased lean muscle mass. CJC-1295 is being used to increase growth hormone levels for anti-aging and body composition. SS-31 is being used for longevity

Another contributing factor is self-directed use. Unlike regulated medications, peptide supplements are frequently purchased online from sources that may lack quality control. Users often rely on anecdotal advice from forums or social media to determine dosing, timing, and combinations — sometimes stacking multiple peptides together. This practice increases the risk of contamination, incorrect dosing and unforeseen interactions, especially since long-term safety data is largely unavailable for many of these compounds.

Social media triggers

Doctors point to social media as a major driver of this trend. Fitness influencers and so-called “biohackers” are increasingly promoting peptides like CJC-1295 and MOTS-c as shortcuts to fat loss, muscle gain and even longevity without any scientific backing. “These are essentially experimental substances being marketed as lifestyle products. There is no credible human data for many of them. There is an informal supply chain operating outside regulatory oversight and pharmacies. They are being distributed through gym networks and underground channels. It is almost like drug-peddling,” explains Dr Kovil.

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The cost can be steep. In one case, a patient was spending nearly ₹35,000–₹40,000 a month on such injections without fully understanding the health risks. “For many of these peptides, there is no long-term human data. We don’t know their impact on the heart, brain or metabolism. But known risks from related substances include hormonal imbalances, liver dysfunction and deep vein thrombosis. In one earlier case, a patient developed a serious clot after secretly using bodybuilding injections,” he said.

Testosterone misuse, another common trend, can increase the risk of prostate complications if taken without medical indication. “People assume these are harmless because they are marketed as ‘advanced’ or ‘scientific’. But they are anything but safe when used blindly,” Dr Kovil said.

The cascading effect of GLP1 drugs

Adding to the confusion is the growing popularity of clinically approved peptide-based drugs like semaglutide, tirzepatide and liraglutide, used for diabetes and obesity management. Unlike unregulated peptides, these drugs have undergone extensive clinical trials and are prescribed under strict medical supervision. “Their success has led to the assumption that other peptides will offer similar benefits, even when they have not undergone comparable testing. This generalization contributes to inappropriate or premature use. The dramatic, visible weight-loss results from semaglutide and tirzepatide convinced consumers that lab-designed peptides are highly effective,” says Dr Kovil.

India today has robust, evidence-based weight loss therapies. “But people are extrapolating that success to unapproved, underground peptides, which is both scientifically flawed and dangerous,’ says Dr Kovil.

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Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, consultant bariatric, hernia and laparoscopic surgeon at MetaHeal Clinic, Saifee, Apollo, and Namaha Hospitals in Mumbai, says that the gross misuse reflects a larger societal problem, where there is immense pressure, especially around weddings, social media and public image, to look a certain way. “This leads to unrealistic expectations and unhealthy shortcuts,” she says.

With increasing exposure to global beauty standards, many individuals feel compelled to chase body types that may not align with their natural physiology. “Unfortunately, most people connect weight loss with appearance, not health. Till that switch flips, misuse of drugs will continue to be a problem,” she adds.