Why should you take multivitamins? When is the best time to take them?

Usually, most people complain of exhaustion and tiredness after a seasonal flu and are advised multivitamins to regain their strength. Why do we need them? Because sometimes our diet may not cover all the nutrients, particularly micro-nutrients, and cause deficiencies that impact our overall health and well-being. Over-reliance or frequent consumption of fast foods may also upset the balance of essential vitamins and minerals which are necessary for the body to fight infections.

Multivitamins are supplements that consist of a variety of vitamins that are lacking in your body. Additionally, they are employed to cure vitamin deficiencies brought on by a variety of circumstances like digestive disorders, pregnancy, chronic illnesses and infections.

Now that the weather is changing, the human body becomes vulnerable and prone to infections, including cold and cough, muscle spasms, heart problems and a lowered immunity. This creates a need to consume more vitamins and minerals and if people are unable to fulfil this need through their diet, they should take multivitamins. But an overdose can also hamper the health of a person. It is always advisable to consult a doctor before consuming multivitamins and choose the right one which suits the body well. An excess of vitamins A, D, E, or K can have serious health problems. Certain minerals in a multivitamin can also cause symptoms if taken in excess. Many multivitamins include additional minerals like calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, and zinc. Minerals taken in high dosage can cause tooth staining, frequent urination, abdomen bleeding, an irregular heart rate, confusion and extreme fatigue. Overdosing of vitamins can lead to normal to severe health conditions, including stomach pain, vomitting, diarrhoea, bowel problems, appetite loss, loss of hair, drying skin, tingling sensation in the mouth, shifts in menstrual cycles, loss of weight, dizziness, muscle aches, severe back pain, blood in urine, dull skin and pain or swelling.

It becomes imperative to check the label of any multivitamin product to understand what it contains. Furthermore, it is preferable not to take a multivitamin to compensate for a poor diet. Eating a well-balanced diet of fresh, whole foods is much more likely to result in long-term good health.

Who needs multivitamins and what should be the quantity and dosage taken?

All the people who have low nutrient intake and vitamin deficiencies are the ones who need multivitamins the most. Majorly this group includes older adults, vegetarians and vegans and they may require a higher quantity of vitamins or minerals than others.

Still multivitamins do not provide each and everything needed for your body. Experts advise against relying solely on multivitamin pills as food-based vitamins and minerals are more easily absorbed and utilised than supplement-based vitamins and minerals. It’s all about finding the right balance and understanding that multivitamin use isn’t always suitable for the long-term. If the body demands consumption of multivitamins, one should be cognisant of the quantity and dosage required. People should first consult a doctor and get the tests done to identify the deficiencies in their bodies, then consume the right multivitamin that can be consumed on a daily basis.

Pregnant women are recommended not to consume multivitamins in heavy doses as these supplements can impact the health of the unborn baby. Excess of vitamins can hamper the health of organs, including the digestive system, liver, heart, lungs and nerves.

Vitamin B-12 supplements, to fight fatigue, are generally considered safe in recommended amounts of 2.4 micrograms. Higher doses do not help as your body will only absorb as much as you need and pass the rest through the urine.

How to take your multivitamins?

If they are fat-soluble vitamins, A, D, E and K, then they are better absorbed in your body when you take them with food. The water-soluble vitamins (like vitamin C and B 12), are best had with liquids. There is no hard and fast rule about when to take your multivitamins but if you are looking for an energy booster effect, they are best had in the mornings.

