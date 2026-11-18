A weekly injection of tirzepatide, the medicine sold in India as Mounjaro, led to substantial weight loss among teenagers with obesity in a new trial, SURMOUNT-Adolescents. The findings are promising, but they do not mean that a medicine prescribed to adults can now be given routinely to children.

The study, published in JAMA, enrolled 160 adolescents aged 12 to 17 across six countries. After receiving advice on diet and physical activity, they were assigned to take tirzepatide or a placebo injection once a week. Both groups continued to receive lifestyle support throughout the 72-week treatment period.

How much weight did teenagers lose?

By the end of the trial, average body mass index (BMI) had fallen 18.5 per cent in the tirzepatide group and risen 0.5 per cent in the placebo group. Average body weight fell 16.9 per cent with tirzepatide, compared with a 2.2 per cent rise with placebo. BMI and body weight are different measures. BMI also accounts for height, which is particularly important when children and teenagers are still growing.