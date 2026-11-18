A weekly injection of tirzepatide, the medicine sold in India as Mounjaro, led to substantial weight loss among teenagers with obesity in a new trial, SURMOUNT-Adolescents. The findings are promising, but they do not mean that a medicine prescribed to adults can now be given routinely to children.
The study, published in JAMA, enrolled 160 adolescents aged 12 to 17 across six countries. After receiving advice on diet and physical activity, they were assigned to take tirzepatide or a placebo injection once a week. Both groups continued to receive lifestyle support throughout the 72-week treatment period.
How much weight did teenagers lose?
By the end of the trial, average body mass index (BMI) had fallen 18.5 per cent in the tirzepatide group and risen 0.5 per cent in the placebo group. Average body weight fell 16.9 per cent with tirzepatide, compared with a 2.2 per cent rise with placebo. BMI and body weight are different measures. BMI also accounts for height, which is particularly important when children and teenagers are still growing.
Nearly half of those given tirzepatide achieved a BMI reduction of at least 20 per cent, compared with about 8 per cent on placebo. More than half fell below the BMI threshold used to define obesity.
Benefits beyond weight loss
Blood pressure, cholesterol measures and physical comfort scores also improved among participants receiving tirzepatide. These findings suggest that the potential benefits may extend beyond weight reduction. The trial did not, however, establish whether these improvements will prevent diabetes or heart disease later in life.
Why the findings matter
Obesity during adolescence often persists into adulthood. Some teenagers already develop complications such as high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, prediabetes and fatty liver disease.
The participants in this study had substantial obesity at the outset, with an average BMI of 38.6. About 27 per cent had abnormal blood lipid levels, 17 per cent had prediabetes and 7.5 per cent had hypertension. Fatty liver disease was present in 5 per cent, while 3 per cent had obstructive sleep apnoea.
This makes the findings particularly relevant for adolescents with significant obesity and associated metabolic complications, for whom lifestyle interventions alone may not always achieve sufficient weight reduction.
Side effects and unanswered safety questions
The benefits need to be weighed against the adverse effects. Ten participants (9.3 per cent) stopped tirzepatide because of adverse events. Vomiting was reported by 51 per cent of participants receiving tirzepatide, compared with 14 per cent on placebo. Nausea affected 50 per cent versus 24 per cent.
Growth and pubertal progression appeared similar in the two groups during the trial. However, a 72-week study cannot establish the long-term effects of the medicine during a critical period of physical, hormonal and psychological development. Questions remain about its effects on nutritional intake, bone health, muscle mass, growth and metabolic health over several years.
Why this should not become a template for Indian teenagers
The findings should be interpreted cautiously in the Indian context. No Indian teenagers participated in the trial, and the study population had limited ethnic diversity. Indian adolescents may differ in body composition, patterns of fat distribution, dietary habits, genetic predisposition and risk of metabolic complications. BMI alone may also not adequately capture differences in metabolic risk across populations.
Moreover, the study does not establish whether the benefits and risks observed in its participants would be similar among Indian teenagers. Differences in nutritional status, underlying health conditions and access to medical supervision also need to be considered. The results should therefore not become a basis for routinely prescribing Mounjaro to Indian adolescents or for treating weight loss as the primary measure of success.
What needs to be done before wider use in India?
India needs adolescent-specific research involving larger and more diverse populations to establish appropriate eligibility criteria, dosing, safety and long-term outcomes. Such studies should examine not just weight loss but also height, pubertal progression, bone health, muscle development, nutritional adequacy and metabolic risk. Until stronger evidence emerges and regulatory approval is obtained, treatment decisions should be individualised and guided by paediatric endocrinologists or specialists in adolescent obesity.
Equally important is strengthening access to family-based interventions addressing diet, physical activity, sleep, mental health and the social factors contributing to childhood obesity. Medication, where eventually recommended, should complement rather than replace these measures.
For now, the findings should encourage further research rather than trigger routine use among teenagers.
(Dr Bhattacharya is senior consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi)