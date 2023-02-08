To eat or not to eat: Why you can have milk, cauliflower and wheat in thyroid disease

The young woman across the table had come for a routine checkup for her thyroid condition. She was taking thyroid medicine (thyroxine) regularly and her hormone levels were in order. Just as she was getting up to leave, she asked me, “Doc you’ve never explained to me about dietary restrictions in thyroid. I have given up gluten (wheat), cabbage and broccoli. What else should I be doing?”

Not a day passes when patients don’t ask me about the perfect diet for thyroid, the little butterfly-shaped gland that straddles the windpipe in the neck, and regulates numerous metabolic processes. We know that thyroid disorders are common at any age but are particularly common in women, especially as age advances. Indian studies suggest that 10-19 per cent of the urban population may have some degree of thyroid dysfunction. Broadly, thyroid disorders can be due to underproduction of thyroid hormones (T4 and T3), called “hypothyroidism”, or overproduction of these hormones, called “hyperthyroidism.” Hypothyroidism is more common than hyperthyroidism and often presents with non-specific symptoms like lethargy, weight gain, dry skin and hair, swelling, constipation, menstrual disorders and infertility, among others. Symptoms of hyperthyroidism include palpitations, trembling, weight loss, anxiety and an inability to tolerate heat. Both hypo- and hyperthyroidism are usually autoimmune in origin.

In general, thyroid disorders are NOT lifestyle disorders. There is no specific diet recommended for thyroid disease. Beliefs and claims about diets for thyroid abound, fuelled by the social media. Of course, a nutritious, balanced diet is recommended for good health and that includes thyroid disorders too. Let’s look at some of these claims related to diets and thyroid.

Iodine is an essential element of thyroid hormones. Iodine deficiency, which was quite common in the past, has largely disappeared in India since the universal fortification of common salt with iodine. Hence, the normal population does not need extra supplementation. If you have been prescribed levothyroxine for your hypothyroidism, extra iodine supplementation is not required; in fact, it may be harmful. At the same time, it’s advisable to take the usual common iodised salt rather than fancy, fashionable salts that are devoid of iodine. However, if you have hyperthyroidism, excess iodine is not recommended, so avoid taking extra salt.

Selenium is an important element which acts as an antioxidant in the thyroid gland and a facilitator of thyroid hormone synthesis. Selenium supplementation has been shown to reduce thyroid antibodies in some studies, but evidence of its role in actual treatment or prevention of thyroid disease is lacking. Selenium is present in chicken, tuna, paneer, mushrooms and spinach. It can also be found in milk and yogurt. Over the counter supplementation of selenium is not required if you have a normal, balanced diet.

Milk is increasingly being abandoned by the urban affluent populations in favour of alternatives like soy and almond milk. You are not doing your thyroid any favour by giving up milk or dairy products. On the contrary, milk alternatives are generally low in iodine content. If you’re regularly taking these, remember to eat a balanced diet or take supplements to ensure adequate micronutrient nutrition.

Cruciferous vegetables: Despite common belief, cabbages, broccoli, brussels sprouts and cauliflowers (cruciferous vegetables), do not cause hypothyroidism or aggravate it. They do have goitrogens (substances that can produce thyroid enlargement), but these substances are generally lost during cooking, and in any case have hardly any impact if iodine supplies are adequate. There is no need to give up these vegetables if you have hypothyroidism.

Advertisement

Gluten: It is a popular misconception that gluten (wheat, rye, barley) should be avoided by hypothyroid patients since it aggravates autoimmunity. While autoimmune thyroid disorders can be associated with celiac disease, gluten itself does not aggravate thyroid disease. It can be safely taken by those who are tolerant of gluten and don’t have pre-existing celiac disease/gluten sensitivity.

What should people with hypothyroidism avoid?

If you have hypothyroidism, avoid taking soy proteins for about four to six hours after taking your thyroxine pills. Similarly, if you are taking supplements, particularly calcium or iron, those too should be taken at least four hours after thyroxine. If taken earlier, they can interfere with the absorption of thyroxine.

Do not take “thyroid” supplements like kale (iodine), selenium or zinc unless your doctor has specifically advised you to.

Advertisement

In general, avoid sugar and saturated fat-rich food, which is harmful for us anyway. A healthy balanced diet is most important to keep us healthy.

And of course, don’t forget the basics. Take your thyroxine pill first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, with water, and nothing for the next 45 minutes. Your bed tea will have to wait!

Going back to the lady with hypothyroidism, it took some time to convince her that she had been misled. She is now back to enjoying all her favourite food and her thyroid function remains as steady as a rock.