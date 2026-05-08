How Milind Soman completed his toughest sea swim at 60: ‘No extreme protocols. Just repetition of the same drill’

When actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman emerged from the cold waters of the Strait of Gibraltar on May 1, Indian flag in hand, after completing the 15-km crossing from Tarifa in Spain to the Moroccan coast, the internet reacted with collective disbelief. “How is this man 60?” That was the top comment.

Soman completed the crossing in under five hours with three other Indians, all in their 30s. Speaking to The Indian Express, he says, “The Gibraltar crossing is one of the world’s most demanding open-water challenges, shaped by strong and shifting currents, rapidly changing tides, dense international shipping traffic and water temperatures that can dip to a punishing 15°C. This is where the Atlantic crashes into the Mediterranean, creating unpredictable and often brutal conditions. Although accomplished endurance swimmers train specifically for it, decades of disciplined consistency rather than the last-minute push saw me through.”

A challenge nearly a decade in the making

The swim had been in the works since 2017, when Soman first applied to the Gibraltar Swimming Association. “Getting a slot is no easy feat. The strait is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, with only one support boat permitted per swimmer each day. Clearances depend heavily on weather and marine traffic. There is a queue. I applied in 2017 and forgot about it,” he says. Then the pandemic happened.

Years later, the opportunity resurfaced through a friend, and the long-delayed crossing was finally back on. By then, his body was already prepared. All he needed was to swim for half an hour for a few days continuously in the straits to acclimatise his body to the water.

The body was built over 25 years

Soman insists no miracle training was behind this feat. “Marathons for 25 years — so my body was fit. I kept to my swim rituals, just a couple of times a month,” he says.

His endurance journey began in the pool. Long before becoming one of India’s most recognisable public figures, Soman was a competitive swimmer who represented India at the national level in the 100m and 200m breaststroke. Running entered his life much later. It was only after making an appearance at the Mumbai Half Marathon that he discovered its appeal as the simplest form of cardiovascular training.

He began with 10-km runs, steadily increasing distance over the years, eventually pushing himself to 100-km ultramarathons. At 47, he completed his now-iconic 1,500-km run from Delhi to Mumbai over 30 days.

How he prepared for Gibraltar

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Contrary to what many would expect, Soman did not spend months obsessively training for the sea crossing. “I had already completed several long sea swims in Goa earlier this year, including distances approaching 20 km. Recently, I completed my first Ironman (a premier long-distance endurance event consisting of a 3.86 km swim, 180.25 km bike ride and a 42.2 km marathon run). I didn’t overtrain or prepare specifically for the event, I maintained a consistent baseline,” he says.

His philosophy is simple: if fitness is maintained year-round, the body can remain remarkably capable.

His daily routine reflects that belief. Not one for gyms and fad diets, Soman’s mornings begin with sit-ups and leg raises in bed, followed by planks, four or five rounds of Surya Namaskar, and push-ups — sometimes 20, sometimes 40. “Nothing elaborate. No extreme protocols. Just repetition of the same drill,” says Soman.

His nutrition is equally pragmatic. He avoids fad diets, preferring local, seasonal, home-cooked food, fruits and whole grains while steering clear of heavily processed packaged products.

The real battle was the cold

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Soman says the challenge was not fatigue. “The only challenge was keeping the core body temperature up.” At 15°C, prolonged exposure becomes a physiological battle. Hydration during the crossing was carefully managed by the support crew. Open-water rules prohibit touching the boat, so every 45 minutes the team passed him nutrition bottles during one-minute feeding breaks.

“My fluids included electrolytes, isotonic salts, carbohydrate gels and hot coffee to help counter the cold. Adding to the challenge, all my younger co-swimmers, including a helicopter pilot, an IAS officer and an entrepreneur from Bengaluru, meant synchronising pace. If you’re not swimming at your own pace, you can get colder,” he explains.

The science of endurance after 60

Soman’s crossing underscores a larger truth about ageing and athleticism. According to fitness expert Mickey Mehta, endurance at 60 is fundamentally different from endurance at 25.

“The goal shifts from maximising performance to avoiding excessive fatigue or injury — and recovering well. This is where many people misunderstand later-life fitness. Endurance after 60 is not about aggression. It is about calibration. The pace and intensity should challenge you, not kill you,” says Dr Mehta.

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At this stage of life, endurance becomes a process of measured stress on the body — enough to challenge the heart, lungs, bones, muscles and agility systems, but not enough to overwhelm recovery. “Ageing naturally reduces aerobic capacity (VO₂ max), muscle mass, joint mobility and recovery efficiency. But these declines are not a reason to stop. They are a reason to train smarter. When approached scientifically and progressively, endurance training after 60 can improve cardiovascular efficiency, muscular endurance, mobility, balance, immunity and overall vitality,” says Dr Mehta.

He stresses that before beginning serious endurance work, individuals — particularly those with hypertension, diabetes, osteoarthritis or sedentary lifestyles — should assess cardiovascular health, gait mechanics, joint range, previous injuries and baseline tolerance.

Training should become more consistent, not more extreme. “That means beginning with body weight work and gradually progressing to resistance, agility drills and cardiovascular exercise such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming and structured functional conditioning. Monitoring exertion, breathlessness and recovery response is critical. So is integrating breath regulation, mobility work, cooling down and stretching,” he adds.

When personalised appropriately, says Mehta, endurance training after 60 is one of the most effective tools for preserving independence, reducing frailty risk and supporting healthy ageing.

The myth Soman just dismantled

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Soman rejects the idea that age itself is the obstacle. “The real obstacle is neglect. If you live your life a certain way, life can keep getting bigger.”

He cites the example of two participants from his Pinkathon event. “In this women-only marathon, we had women aged 68 and 76. The first began serious fitness journeys only six years ago. Any time is a good time to start moving. Real endurance is not a feat, but taking the first step and building yourself up,” says Soman.