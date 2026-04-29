She worked in AC all day. So why did her migraines get worse every afternoon?

Written by Dr Divya Gopal
These days, my clinic is full of patients with heat-induced migraines, a neurological condition causing severe, throbbing headaches, accompanied by nausea, dizziness and sensitivity to light. One of them told me that she used public transport on a daily basis. She didn’t spend all day out in the sun but instead moved swiftly from her air-conditioned office to the train station. But after a month of recurring headaches, she noticed a change. “I got them every day and they became more severe in the afternoons,” she said.
Her schedule had three unexpected triggers for headaches. She left her air-conditioned office and headed to the railway station during the afternoon when it is the hottest outside. In order to keep her skin safe from harmful rays, she tightly covered her head with a cotton dupatta. Although this shield kept her away from the sun’s rays, the trapped heat in addition to humidity led to a micro-sauna situation causing dilation of blood vessels in her head. In order to cope with drowsiness, she consumed three cups of tea per day. This caused dehydration, besides raising her heartbeat to high levels well before venturing out into the heat. Besides, she skipped lunch due to a feeling of nausea and only had some snacks in the afternoon.
The fact is, the impact of a heat wave does not depend on whether the patient is sitting in direct sun rays or comfortably sitting at home. Heat often accompanies drops in barometric or atmospheric pressure. And such changes become a physical trigger for the nervous brain. Barometric pressure changes, particularly drops preceding storms, are common migraine triggers, causing headaches by creating pressure differences in the sinuses and inner ear. These affect over a third of migraine patients.
Moreover, the heat triggers vasodilation, which means blood vessels widen in an effort by the body to try to lower its core temperature. This dilation occurs more frequently among those susceptible to migraines when it takes place in the blood vessels located around the brain, putting pressure on the brain’s sensitive nerves to launch an attack. Regardless of whether one is resting in a cooled environment, the body might still be undergoing the physical after effects of walking to the vehicle or even trying to adjust to the change in atmosphere despite the presence of the air conditioning.
A combination of both, although more likely the latter. When summer reaches its peak in Mumbai, the number of “secondary” headaches in patients, who normally do not suffer from migraines due to heat exhaustion or dehydration, goes up significantly. But the major problem lies within the migraine patients, where the number of attacks goes up from two monthly to around eight or ten. Heat reduces the “migraine threshold.” In simple terms, it would be like a cup of hot liquid almost spilling due to being filled up 90 per cent of the time. The body is stressed out due to the strain of maintaining internal temperature, making the nervous system hyper-reactive to any stimulus.
The young professional stopped using the tight head wrap and used an umbrella instead because this would help her air out her head during her walks. Second, she reduced two cups of tea with salty chaas (buttermilk) or fresh coconut water to help her replenish her electrolytes. Lastly, she ensured that she ate a nutritious snack with proteins before going to work.
Not only do you need to stay indoors as much as you can, you have to stabilise your body, drink fluids and understand that your brain cannot handle the shifting thermometer.
(Dr Gopal is Additional Director of Internal Medicine at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai)