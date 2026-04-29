She worked in AC all day. So why did her migraines get worse every afternoon?

When summer reaches its peak in Mumbai, the number of “secondary” headaches in patients, who normally do not suffer from migraines due to heat exhaustion or dehydration, goes up significantly. (Source: Express Archives)

Written by Dr Divya Gopal

These days, my clinic is full of patients with heat-induced migraines, a neurological condition causing severe, throbbing headaches, accompanied by nausea, dizziness and sensitivity to light. One of them told me that she used public transport on a daily basis. She didn’t spend all day out in the sun but instead moved swiftly from her air-conditioned office to the train station. But after a month of recurring headaches, she noticed a change. “I got them every day and they became more severe in the afternoons,” she said.

Her schedule had three unexpected triggers for headaches. She left her air-conditioned office and headed to the railway station during the afternoon when it is the hottest outside. In order to keep her skin safe from harmful rays, she tightly covered her head with a cotton dupatta. Although this shield kept her away from the sun’s rays, the trapped heat in addition to humidity led to a micro-sauna situation causing dilation of blood vessels in her head. In order to cope with drowsiness, she consumed three cups of tea per day. This caused dehydration, besides raising her heartbeat to high levels well before venturing out into the heat. Besides, she skipped lunch due to a feeling of nausea and only had some snacks in the afternoon.