Can your fatty liver be the result of using microwave-safe boxes and bottled water?

Written by Dr Sudeep Khanna

Have you been heating and reheating food in the black plastic boxes that come with your takeouts, which advertise they are microwave-safe? Or drink only bottled mineral water at work, wondering if the office RO is clean enough or not? Or using plastic utensils, cutting boards and cooking with non-stick cookware? All of these may be contributing to your fatty liver, according to a new study by the University of Plymouth.

The plastic from containers, wrappers and liners breaks down in the body into smaller particles called microplastics and nanoplastics, which the body absorbs. Once ingested, they pass into the digestive system, interacting with gut enzymes and microbes. And according to the research published in the journal ‘Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology,’ since the liver serves as the body’s primary filter for everything consumed, these particles often become trapped there. In the process, they may actively harm the liver by inducing inflammation and stress, which can exacerbate existing liver conditions and lead to scarring of tissue.

Tiny plastic particles are also dangerous as they attract bacteria, antibiotic-resistant genes, and cancer-causing chemicals directly into the liver. Additionally, plastics may exacerbate liver failure when combined with a high-fat diet or alcohol.

What are microplastics?

Microplastics are extremely small plastic fragments, usually less than five millimetres in size, while nanoplastics are even tinier and invisible to the naked eye. They are formed when larger plastic products such as bottles, food packaging, synthetic fabrics and kitchen containers gradually break down through heat, sunlight, friction and repeated use. Several studies over the past decade have found these particles almost everywhere — in drinking water, sea salt, fruits and vegetables, seafood, household dust and even the air we breathe. Research has also detected microplastics in human blood, lung tissue, placentas and stool samples, confirming that regular exposure is now unavoidable in modern life.

How do they damage the gut and liver?

The digestive system is the first point of contact. Studies have shown that microplastics can disturb the natural balance of bacteria in the gut. This weakens the intestinal barrier, often described as the body’s protective lining, allowing harmful substances to pass into the bloodstream more easily.

Once this happens, these particles and the toxins attached to them travel to the liver through the portal vein. Experimental studies suggest they trigger oxidative stress, a process in which harmful molecules damage healthy cells. They can also activate inflammatory pathways that force the liver to work harder to neutralise these threats. Over time, this repeated stress may worsen existing metabolic conditions and accelerate liver injury.

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What happens inside the liver after long-term exposure?

Animal studies have shown that prolonged accumulation of microplastics can interfere with the liver’s ability to process fats efficiently. This may lead to fat build-up inside liver cells, one of the earliest signs of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), commonly known as fatty liver.

Researchers have also observed that chronic exposure may promote fibrosis, or scarring, which reduces the liver’s flexibility and function. In more advanced stages, this can progress to inflammation and permanent tissue damage. While large-scale human studies are still under way, early evidence suggests people already living with obesity, diabetes, poor diet habits or regular alcohol intake may face greater risk because their livers are already under strain.

Why is this especially worrying today?

India is already seeing a sharp rise in fatty liver disease, often linked to sedentary lifestyles, processed foods and increasing rates of obesity and diabetes. The possibility that everyday plastic exposure could act as an additional trigger makes this a growing public health concern.

How can you reduce microplastic exposure in food?

Complete avoidance is nearly impossible, but reducing exposure is. The first step is to avoid heating food in plastic containers, even if labelled microwave-safe, as heat increases the release of plastic particles. Glass, ceramic or stainless steel are safer alternatives for cooking, reheating and storage.

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Cut down on bottled water where safe filtered water is available, as several international studies have found bottled water contains significantly higher levels of microplastic contamination. Reduce the use of plastic chopping boards and heavily scratched non-stick cookware, as wear and tear increases particle shedding. Choosing fresh, minimally packaged food over ultra-processed packaged options can also help lower intake.

What are doctors seeing in practice?

At present, microplastics are not a diagnosed cause of fatty liver in clinical settings. However, there is a steady rise in fatty liver cases even among younger and non-alcoholic individuals. While lifestyle remains the dominant factor, there is growing curiosity about whether environmental exposures like microplastics are playing a supporting role.

This is an evolving area. It is not yet part of routine diagnosis or treatment guidelines, but it is firmly on the research radar.

(Dr Khanna is Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi)