Meta’s child safety deal can change social media’s impact on children’s mental health

Meta’s agreement to settle the US states’ landmark case over Facebook and Instagram impact on children is significant because of its size and because it signals a possible change in who bears responsibility for children’s online safety. Meta has agreed to pay up to about $17–18 billion and introduce protections for under-18 users, including a default two-hour daily limit, a midnight-to-6 a.m. block, muted notifications during school hours, stronger age assurance, parental controls and greater restrictions on harmful content. The agreement follows allegations that Meta encouraged compulsive use and mishandled children’s data. Meta has not admitted wrongdoing.

The importance of the settlement lies in the shift away from the familiar argument that parents alone must control children’s digital lives. For years, technology companies have pointed to parental supervision, while families have struggled to manage products engineered around engagement, notifications, recommendation systems and endless scrolling. The agreement places responsibility back on the platforms. It therefore represents more than a financial penalty: it challenges the idea that a profitable digital environment can be treated as neutral while its youngest users carry the risks.

This matters because the post-Covid generation of children and teenagers has grown up with an extraordinary expansion of screen-based life. In clinical practice, screen addiction is a real and serious problem. Children may reach a point where they stop attending school, withdraw from friends and family, lose interest in ordinary activities and become unable to regulate their use of phones, gaming or social media. Often there is an underlying vulnerability—anxiety, depression, learning difficulty, neurodevelopmental difference or family distress—that makes the virtual world attractive. That does not make the technology harmless; it makes vulnerable children even more deserving of protection.

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The developmental concern is not simply the number of hours spent on a screen, but what is being consumed and what is being displaced. Sustained play, reading, creative activity, physical movement, face-to-face conversation and downtime help children practise attention, language, emotional regulation and social skills. When every pause is filled by a device, children may lose opportunities for reflection and assimilation of the day’s experiences. In clinical assessments, difficulties with attention, frustration tolerance, impulse control, organisation and emotional regulation can become strikingly visible.

Neuroscience adds weight to the concern, although it should not be overstated. A systematic review and meta-analysis of problematic internet use found convergent reductions in grey matter in frontal and anterior cingulate regions involved in reward processing and top-down inhibitory control. Reviews of problematic gaming in adolescents similarly identify alterations in prefrontal, attention, emotion-regulation and reward networks. These findings are associations, not proof that social media alone damages every child. But they reinforce the need to take compulsive digital behaviour seriously.

Mental health is another concern. Research has linked heavier social-media use with anxiety, depressive symptoms, body dissatisfaction and disordered eating. A 2026 meta-analysis of 45 studies involving more than 33,000 adolescents found significant associations between social-media engagement and body-image and eating-disorder symptoms, with stronger associations for Instagram. The digital environment can also expose children to self-harm material, eating-disorder content, exploitation, misogyny, violent imagery and other age-inappropriate material. Recommendation systems can intensify exposure by repeatedly feeding users what keeps them engaged.

Yet this is not an argument for banning technology. Digital tools can expand access to education, support differently abled learners and create opportunities for creativity, connection and participation. The distinction must be between technology used as a genuinely useful tool and platforms designed to capture attention.

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That is why the Meta settlement could become a turning point. The two-hour limit, night-time restrictions, school-hour notification controls, age assurance, reduced social-comparison features and stronger parental controls are useful steps. But critics are right to ask whether they go far enough. The crucial question is whether platforms will change underlying addictive design and recommendation systems, rather than simply placing the burden of control on parents.

Schools, governments and technology companies must therefore share responsibility. Schools can establish clear rules, reduce unnecessary access to social media on school devices and teach digital literacy. Governments can demand transparency, independent audits and age-appropriate design. Companies should remove addictive features, limit harmful recommendations and make child-safety protections the default rather than an optional setting.

The message from the Meta case is clear: children cannot be expected to outsmart systems built to maximise engagement. The settlement is not the end of this debate, but it is a recognition that digital childhood is a public-health and developmental issue—not merely a parenting problem. If other platforms follow Meta’s lead, the ruling could mark the beginning of a safer digital culture in which children’s development, privacy and mental health are treated as more important than keeping them online.