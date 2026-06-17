‘I’ve stopped enjoying life’: The mental health crisis facing NEET aspirants awaiting a re-exam

Written by Insharah Khan

Liza is 19 and cannot remember the last time she enjoyed something without guilt. There was a time when she had hobbies, close friendships and routines. Now, as she prepares for NEET exams again, she spends most of her waking hours studying and wondering if she is becoming someone she no longer recognises. “I try to act strong, but I’ve started losing interest in everything I used to love,” she says. “I’m trying to figure out how to bring my spark back and stop feeling so emotionally numb.”

This distress isn’t academic but has been amplified by the uncertainty surrounding this year’s National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), which was first conducted on May 3, 2026, but was later cancelled following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities. The nationwide re-examination is now scheduled for June 21. For lakhs of aspirants, the notification has meant extending an already gruelling preparation cycle, reliving the anxiety of exam day and coping with the fear that months — and in some cases years — of effort could again be overshadowed by circumstances beyond their control.

Saad, also 19, has watched his world shrink.He has stopped stepping out of the house, exercising and speaking to friends. He feels the NEET exam cancellation has jinxed his prospects and, therefore, does not want to waste any time to make himself eligible for a perfect score. Meanwhile, Bhoomi’s body has begun giving way before her mind for a second round of exams. “My sleep cycle is all over the place. Some days I sleep for hours just to escape. Then I guilt-trip and force myself to stay awake for days,” she says, having cut herself completely from meeting friends and rarely leaving home. On the day of the exam that got cancelled, panic had caught up with her. “I was shaking inside the examination hall,” she recalls. “I had to keep drinking water just to calm down enough to write the paper. Now I am dreading that experience again,” she says.

NEET aspirants, trapped in cycles of preparation, uncertainty and re-examination, are going through what psychiatrists and mental health professionals define as a “unique psychological limbo” — one marked by uncertainty, social pressure, disrupted routines and a creeping sense that life has been put on hold.

Why uncertainty hurts more than failure

“When a candidate prepares for a high-stakes exam, the body stays on overdrive,” says Dr Trideep Choudhury, consultant psychiatrist at Fortis ADAYU, Gurugram. “Stress hormones like catecholamines and adrenaline keep the heart rate elevated and alter digestion. Normally, once the exam ends, those hormone levels drop and the body begins to recover. But when uncertainty is prolonged, that recovery is denied.”

The result, he says, is psychological burnout — a condition that affects concentration, memory and emotional regulation.

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Clinicians repeatedly point out that uncertainty itself can be more distressing than receiving bad news. “The human mind is not designed to sustain uncertainty indefinitely,” says Tiya Sharma, psychologist, researcher and youth mental health advocate. “Research shows that not knowing an outcome is incredibly draining. This total lack of control leads straight to emotional exhaustion, making it nearly impossible for students to focus or concentrate.”

The problem extends beyond individual students. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in seven adolescents globally lives with a mental health condition. Yet emotional wellbeing, Sharma says, is still treated as secondary to academic performance. “We need to remember that one exam does not define a person’s future. But severe mental illness absolutely can,” she says.

When ambition consumes everyday life

Clinicians have a term for what Liza is experiencing: anhedonia — the reduced ability to experience pleasure or engagement. It is one of the core symptoms of depression and burnout, and Dr Choudhury says he sees it frequently among students caught in prolonged exam cycles.

Saad’s experience is different, but related. The pressure to perform gradually displaced the most ordinary acts of self-care. “I stopped looking after my body,” he says. “I stopped going out. I felt guilty for doing anything except studying.” At home, conversations about jobs and financial security only intensified the pressure.

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Looking back, he feels physical distance might have helped. “If you’re taking a drop year, being away from home — in a hostel or a coaching city — gives you some space. You still face pressure, but at least it isn’t constant,” he says.

The body keeps score

Chronic academic stress does not stay confined to the mind. “Students stay up for long hours studying, which disrupts the sleep cycle and makes it harder to fall asleep even when they try because the anxiety continues,” says Dr Choudhury. “Eating habits become irregular. Some skip meals because of stress; others overeat as a way of coping with emotional distress. Both patterns can worsen fatigue and concentration.”

Caffeine dependence is another concern. “Students rely heavily on caffeine to stay awake during extended study hours,” Sharma says. “But caffeine also raises cortisol, mimics the physical symptoms of anxiety and disrupts sleep further.” The consequences are especially serious for students preparing for memory-intensive examinations. “Sleep deprivation directly affects memory consolidation and concentration,” says Sharma.

The warning signs families miss

The deterioration is often gradual. Parents may mistake a serious mental health struggle for ordinary teenage mood swings or laziness. Sharma advises families to watch for changes in sleep, appetite, energy levels and social engagement. “If a student becomes deeply withdrawn, highly irritable, or stops engaging with things that previously interested them, those are signals that should be taken seriously. They’re not simply mood swings,” she says.

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Dr Choudhury points to other warning signs: extreme social isolation, erratic eating patterns, visible weight changes and excessive screen use as a form of escape. “Classic depressive symptoms in this age group include persistent low mood, fatigue even after adequate sleep, and feelings of hopelessness or helplessness,” he says. “These warrant a conversation with a professional, not just encouragement to study harder.”

Why home matters

For many students, home can become either a refuge or another examination hall. Kannu Priya, 19, says her family helped her survive a difficult year. “They supported me through every breakdown. They helped me see that I am good enough to do well in other fields. Being a doctor isn’t the only thing that defines my worth,” she says.

Also read | India has a mental health problem that we can’t deny anymore

Garima, also 19, remembers her parents responding to poor mock test scores not with disappointment, but reassurance. “Whenever my scores dropped, they would comfort me and say, ‘It’s totally fine. Life doesn’t end because of an exam.’” That kind of support can be transformative, Sharma says. “Parental response shapes how a young person processes academic failure or uncertainty. Students who receive consistent, unconditional support show much better coping outcomes.”

Learning to survive the waiting

Experts are counselling students to focus on what can be controlled. “Hydration, reduced caffeine intake, regular sleep hours and structured breaks during study sessions all have measurable effects on cognitive function and anxiety levels,” says Dr Choudhury.

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Sharma recommends something even simpler. “Even 20 minutes of walking a day is scientifically proven to lower cortisol and improve mood,” she says. “Stay connected with people who love you for who you are. And stay away from fake rumours related to exams.”

Both warn against spending hours scrolling through social media and messaging groups flooded with speculation. “The noise creates anxiety that students have no way to act on,” Sharma says. Still, if the burden becomes too heavy, seek help. “Seeking counselling or therapy is not a sign of weakness,” says Dr Choudhury. “It is an appropriate response to a genuinely difficult situation.” Liza is much more balanced after such a session. “NEET is just an exam among many that life throws at us. Do not sink your entire life into it,” she says.

(Insharah Khan is an intern with The Indian Express)