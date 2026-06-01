Researchers find a protein that halts brain decline

Scientists may have uncovered a hidden biological switch that helps control how quickly the body ages. Research published in PLOS Biology suggests that declining levels of a brain protein called Menin can trigger inflammation, memory decline and other age-related changes throughout the body. In experiments with mice, restoring the protein reversed several signs of ageing, while a simple amino acid supplement improved cognitive function.

The findings add to growing evidence that ageing may be strongly influenced by the hypothalamus, a small but powerful brain region that regulates metabolism, hormones, body temperature, sleep and stress responses. Researchers increasingly view the hypothalamus as a central command centre for aging itself.