Pacemakers to syringes: Why India needs fair pricing for medical devices

India’s medical device sector has expanded rapidly in recent years, but regulation and pricing mechanisms have not evolved at the same pace. (Source: Pexels)

Written by Rajiv Nath

When Maharashtra FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Commissioner Tukaram Munde recently flagged the exploitative margins in medical devices, he echoed what patients, policymakers and industry have long known: India urgently needs a distinct regulatory framework for medical devices, separate from drugs. The current pharma centric approach under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) distorts competition, penalises ethical manufacturers and leaves patients at the mercy of inflated Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs).

India’s medical device sector has expanded rapidly in recent years, but regulation and pricing mechanisms have not evolved at the same pace. The Medical Devices Rules, 2017 brought devices under a dedicated regulatory framework for quality and safety, yet pricing continues to be addressed largely through mechanisms designed for pharmaceuticals. This disconnect becomes particularly important because the device market spans thousands of products with very different technologies, costs, lifecycles and supply chains. The policy challenge, therefore, is not simply to control prices, but to create a transparent and predictable framework that protects patients from excessive mark-ups without discouraging manufacturers, distributors and hospitals from supplying innovative and essential devices.

Unlike consumer goods and medicines, patients cannot bargain or choose devices. Hospitals decide, often guided by profit margins rather than patient welfare. The result is MRPs inflated 10–30 times above real costs. A pacemaker imported at Rs 25,000 is billed to patients at over Rs 2 lakh. Syringes costing Rs 3 at the factory gate are sold to patients for Rs 30. Heart valves imported at Rs 4 lakh have been marked up to Rs 26 lakh. These are not isolated cases but systemic distortions that erode trust in healthcare.