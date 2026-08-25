‘Man boobs’ kept him out of pool for 15 years; a surgery is changing lives

A 28-year-old corporate executive in Delhi came to see cosmetic and plastic surgeon Dr Rajat Gupta after living with what he had privately thought of as “man boobs” since his early teens. The medical term is gynecomastia — the development of excess breast tissue in men — but for him, it had simply been the source of 15 years of embarrassment, avoidance and self-consciousness.

On examination, the findings were classic Grade III: significant glandular tissue behind both nipples, a noticeable layer of overlying fat, and mild skin laxity from years of visible fullness. Bloodwork ruled out a hormonal cause. There was no medication or supplement history to explain it. Clinically, it was idiopathic.

“What made his case memorable was not the clinical findings, but the 15 years behind them. He described being teased in school changing rooms. He avoided swimming through college. In his working years, he wore loose shirts and layered clothing even through Delhi summers. He had never told his family about the condition and had delayed pursuing a serious relationship because he was afraid of being seen without a shirt,” says Dr Gupta. He had surgery. Now the executive goes swimming, is not afraid of dating and is more confident. Excerpts:

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What is gynecomastia?

It is the development of excess breast tissue in men. This is one of the most common yet least discussed conditions in men’s health in India. Global estimates suggest that 32 to 40% of men experience some form of it during their lives. For years, many Indian men hid it under layered shirts, dismissed it as “puppy fat,” or treated it as a fitness problem they were expected to solve in the gym. The result was often years of embarrassment, self-consciousness and avoidance, even when the underlying condition was neither their fault nor something they could correct through exercise alone.

Why are more men coming forward?

The silence is now beginning to break. Five years ago, I was performing 10 to 15 gynecomastia surgeries a month. Today, that figure is closer to 30 to 35. The condition itself has not changed. What has changed is that more men are finally choosing to walk into a plastic surgeon’s clinic instead of continuing to hide.

Part of the shift is cultural. Indian men, especially in their 20s and 30s, are more open than ever about how they feel in their own bodies. Social media has flattened old taboos around men’s grooming and appearance. Awareness is higher. Patients now come in already knowing that gynecomastia is a real medical condition, not a personal failing.

The other part is access. Board-certified plastic surgeons are more visible, procedures are more refined, and recovery is faster than it used to be. Patients who spent years thinking surgery meant a long, painful, visible process are learning that scar-conscious techniques have changed the picture.

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What do the numbers show?

The clinical shift I see is reflected in national data. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery’s 2024 Global Survey, 47,320 Indian men underwent gynecomastia surgery in 2024, a 10.8% rise over the previous year. Gynecomastia is now the fifth most common surgical cosmetic procedure in India, accounting for around 7% of all cosmetic surgeries performed in the country. Most patients I operate on are between 20 and 40 years old, with the average sitting in the late twenties.

What is the surgery about?

In this case, we performed surgery using the OCCULT technique, which combines ultrasound-assisted and power-assisted liposuction with gland removal through a small incision hidden in the lateral chest crease, avoiding any visible scar on the front of the chest. Because his skin elasticity was reasonable, no skin excision was required. He was discharged the same day, returned to desk work within a week, and was cleared for the gym at six weeks.

The physical recovery was straightforward. The emotional shift took him by surprise. At his three-month follow-up, he told me he had gone swimming for the first time in more than a decade. At six months, he had started dating again. What he described as most different was not the mirror. The background anxiety he had carried for so long had disappeared.

What are myths around the condition?

Several myths still delay men from seeking help. The first is that gynecomastia is just fat and will disappear with weight loss. Gynecomastia is the growth of glandular tissue, which is firm, hormonally driven, and cannot be broken down by cardio or strength training. Many of the men I see are already lean and fit. Their chest is the one part of their body that has not responded to years of effort in the gym.

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The second is that the condition is rare or a sign of something being wrong with them. It is not. Around 60% of cases are idiopathic, with no identifiable cause. Others are linked to puberty, certain medications, anabolic steroid use, or hormonal shifts. It is a common condition, not a personal flaw.

The third is that surgery must mean big scars, long downtime, and visible signs. Modern scar-conscious techniques have made the procedure considerably more discreet than it once was.

Why surgery is the best option

Once true glandular tissue has developed, no medication, supplement, or exercise plan can remove it. Hormonal medications can sometimes help in early puberty-onset cases if caught in a specific window, but for the vast majority of adult men, surgery is the only lasting treatment. Waiting does not make it better. It often makes the tissue firmer and the skin looser over time.

Liposuction can be used when excess fat is a significant component of the chest fullness. Gland excision is used when firm breast tissue is present. The gland is removed through an incision, usually positioned around or near the edge of the areola or in another concealed location depending on the technique and anatomy. A combination of liposuction and gland excision is often appropriate when a patient has both excess fat and significant glandular tissue. This is the approach used in many of the more advanced cases I see.

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In patients with substantial skin laxity, skin excision may also be required. This is more common in severe cases or after significant weight loss, when the skin does not contract sufficiently after the underlying tissue has been removed.

The most difficult step is the first one: walking into a consultation. Once you do, the rest is straightforward.