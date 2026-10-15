One child, many nutrition risks: Maharashtra develops tool to measure double burden of malnutrition

A child who is stunted may also be underweight. Another may be both wasted and underweight, while a third may be overweight despite having other nutritional concerns. Counting each condition separately can inflate the apparent burden of malnutrition and obscure the number of children affected. A new tool developed by a team of researchers and public health experts in Maharashtra aims to address this problem by offering a more comprehensive picture of children’s nutritional status.

The Double Burden Index of Malnutrition (DBI-PNGR) classifies children into distinct, non-overlapping categories, allowing health workers to estimate how many children have normal growth and how many experience one or more forms of malnutrition.

Developed over three years by a team associated with UNICEF and other public health experts, the method has been described in a paper published in the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health. Its central objective is to prevent the same child from being counted multiple times when the overall burden of malnutrition is calculated.

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“The same child can be both wasted and stunted. This makes assessment and treatment more complex because the management of a wasted child differs from that of a stunted child. An obese child, too, needs a different diagnosis and treatment,” says Dr Mrudula Phadke, senior adviser to the National Health Mission and UNICEF, who primarily devised the method along with Rajlakshmi Nair and other researchers. The index, she says, would help distinguish children with normal growth from those affected by different forms of malnutrition, making the findings easier to interpret and use in planning interventions.

Why one child can fall into multiple categories

Malnutrition is often associated with hunger and undernutrition. But the problem is more complex: it includes stunting, wasting and being underweight, as well as deficiencies of essential vitamins and minerals, overweight and obesity. These conditions can coexist in the same child, making it difficult to estimate the overall burden by simply adding the figures for individual indicators.

Anganwadi workers routinely monitor children’s growth by recording their age, weight and height and comparing the measurements with WHO standards. The resulting assessment helps identify children who may need nutritional support or medical attention. However, a child who is wasted may also be underweight or stunted. If the figures for these categories are added without accounting for such overlaps, the total may not reflect the actual number of children affected.

The distinction matters beyond statistics. Different nutritional conditions can require different assessments, follow-up and interventions. A more precise classification could therefore help health workers understand not just how widespread malnutrition is, but also which forms are most prevalent.

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Maharashtra faces a complex nutrition challenge

The WHO defines malnutrition broadly, encompassing undernutrition, deficiencies of vitamins and minerals, overweight and obesity, and diet-related non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some cancers.

Dr Phadke said that understanding the different dimensions of malnutrition among children under five had become increasingly important. Data from the National Family Health Surveys (NFHS-4 and NFHS-5), along with other surveys, have shown differing trends across nutritional indicators. While some indicators of undernutrition have stagnated or declined in certain areas, overweight and obesity have emerged as additional concerns in some population groups.

“Maharashtra continues to face a considerable burden of child malnutrition,” said Dr Phadke, a former vice-chancellor of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

According to the NFHS-6 figures cited by the researchers, 19.9 per cent of children are stunted, 29.5 per cent are wasted, 31.4 per cent are underweight and 1.5 per cent are obese. These figures underscore the need to examine the different dimensions of children’s nutritional status rather than rely on a single indicator.

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How the Double Burden Index works

The DBI-PNGR classifies children into nine mutually exclusive categories, labelled A to I. Each child is assigned to one category, even when more than one nutritional condition is present.

The categories are:

A: Children with normal growth

B: Children who are wasted

C: Children who are wasted and underweight

D: Children who are wasted, underweight and stunted

E: Children who are stunted and underweight

F: Children who are stunted

G: Children who are underweight

H: Children who are stunted and overweight or obese

I: Children who are overweight or obese

Because the categories are designed to be mutually exclusive, each child is counted only once in the overall calculation. “If you add up the number of children in categories B to I, you get the number of children classified as malnourished. When you calculate this as a percentage of all children assessed, you get the DBI,” Dr Phadke explained.

For instance, if an Anganwadi records a DBI of 79 per cent, it means that 79 per cent of the children assessed fall into one of the index’s malnutrition categories, while the remaining 21 per cent are classified as having normal growth.

Paediatricians see scope for targeted interventions

Dr Uday Bodhankar, former national president of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) who helped develop this module, said that identifying nutritional problems early could support timely intervention, appropriate management and better planning. “The tool has the potential to help paediatricians and public health professionals better understand the nutritional challenges faced by children and work towards healthier futures for them,” he said.

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Dr Sanjeev Joshi, president of the IAP’s Maharashtra chapter, said paediatricians in the state would integrate the nutritional assessment tool into their routine practice, with the data being sent for analysis. Repeated assessments could also help track changes in children’s nutritional profiles over time, Dr Bodhankar said. Such information could inform programme reviews and help health authorities identify where additional attention may be needed.

The index is not a substitute for individual clinical assessment, nor does a single measure explain every cause of malnutrition. Its potential value lies in providing a clearer picture of the overall burden and the different nutritional challenges children face.