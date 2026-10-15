One child, many nutrition risks: Maharashtra develops tool to measure double burden of malnutrition

The Maharashtra-developed tool classifies children into distinct nutritional categories, helping health workers identify overlapping conditions without double counting

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
6 min readUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 03:03 PM IST
Dr Mrudula Phadke at the presentation of the Double Burden Index of Malnutrition (DBI-PNGR), a tool developed to provide a more comprehensive assessment of children’s nutritional statusDr Mrudula Phadke at the presentation of the Double Burden Index of Malnutrition (DBI-PNGR), a tool developed to provide a more comprehensive assessment of children’s nutritional status. (Source: Express Photo)
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A child who is stunted may also be underweight. Another may be both wasted and underweight, while a third may be overweight despite having other nutritional concerns. Counting each condition separately can inflate the apparent burden of malnutrition and obscure the number of children affected. A new tool developed by a team of researchers and public health experts in Maharashtra aims to address this problem by offering a more comprehensive picture of children’s nutritional status.

The Double Burden Index of Malnutrition (DBI-PNGR) classifies children into distinct, non-overlapping categories, allowing health workers to estimate how many children have normal growth and how many experience one or more forms of malnutrition.

Developed over three years by a team associated with UNICEF and other public health experts, the method has been described in a paper published in the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health. Its central objective is to prevent the same child from being counted multiple times when the overall burden of malnutrition is calculated.

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“The same child can be both wasted and stunted. This makes assessment and treatment more complex because the management of a wasted child differs from that of a stunted child. An obese child, too, needs a different diagnosis and treatment,” says Dr Mrudula Phadke, senior adviser to the National Health Mission and UNICEF, who primarily devised the method along with Rajlakshmi Nair and other researchers. The index, she says, would help distinguish children with normal growth from those affected by different forms of malnutrition, making the findings easier to interpret and use in planning interventions.

Why one child can fall into multiple categories

Malnutrition is often associated with hunger and undernutrition. But the problem is more complex: it includes stunting, wasting and being underweight, as well as deficiencies of essential vitamins and minerals, overweight and obesity. These conditions can coexist in the same child, making it difficult to estimate the overall burden by simply adding the figures for individual indicators.

Anganwadi workers routinely monitor children’s growth by recording their age, weight and height and comparing the measurements with WHO standards. The resulting assessment helps identify children who may need nutritional support or medical attention. However, a child who is wasted may also be underweight or stunted. If the figures for these categories are added without accounting for such overlaps, the total may not reflect the actual number of children affected.

The distinction matters beyond statistics. Different nutritional conditions can require different assessments, follow-up and interventions. A more precise classification could therefore help health workers understand not just how widespread malnutrition is, but also which forms are most prevalent.

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Maharashtra faces a complex nutrition challenge

The WHO defines malnutrition broadly, encompassing undernutrition, deficiencies of vitamins and minerals, overweight and obesity, and diet-related non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some cancers.

Dr Phadke said that understanding the different dimensions of malnutrition among children under five had become increasingly important. Data from the National Family Health Surveys (NFHS-4 and NFHS-5), along with other surveys, have shown differing trends across nutritional indicators. While some indicators of undernutrition have stagnated or declined in certain areas, overweight and obesity have emerged as additional concerns in some population groups.

“Maharashtra continues to face a considerable burden of child malnutrition,” said Dr Phadke, a former vice-chancellor of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

According to the NFHS-6 figures cited by the researchers, 19.9 per cent of children are stunted, 29.5 per cent are wasted, 31.4 per cent are underweight and 1.5 per cent are obese. These figures underscore the need to examine the different dimensions of children’s nutritional status rather than rely on a single indicator.

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How the Double Burden Index works

The DBI-PNGR classifies children into nine mutually exclusive categories, labelled A to I. Each child is assigned to one category, even when more than one nutritional condition is present.

The categories are:

A: Children with normal growth
B: Children who are wasted
C: Children who are wasted and underweight
D: Children who are wasted, underweight and stunted
E: Children who are stunted and underweight
F: Children who are stunted
G: Children who are underweight
H: Children who are stunted and overweight or obese
I: Children who are overweight or obese
Because the categories are designed to be mutually exclusive, each child is counted only once in the overall calculation. “If you add up the number of children in categories B to I, you get the number of children classified as malnourished. When you calculate this as a percentage of all children assessed, you get the DBI,” Dr Phadke explained.

For instance, if an Anganwadi records a DBI of 79 per cent, it means that 79 per cent of the children assessed fall into one of the index’s malnutrition categories, while the remaining 21 per cent are classified as having normal growth.

Paediatricians see scope for targeted interventions

Dr Uday Bodhankar, former national president of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) who helped develop this module, said that identifying nutritional problems early could support timely intervention, appropriate management and better planning. “The tool has the potential to help paediatricians and public health professionals better understand the nutritional challenges faced by children and work towards healthier futures for them,” he said.

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Dr Sanjeev Joshi, president of the IAP’s Maharashtra chapter, said paediatricians in the state would integrate the nutritional assessment tool into their routine practice, with the data being sent for analysis. Repeated assessments could also help track changes in children’s nutritional profiles over time, Dr Bodhankar said. Such information could inform programme reviews and help health authorities identify where additional attention may be needed.

The index is not a substitute for individual clinical assessment, nor does a single measure explain every cause of malnutrition. Its potential value lies in providing a clearer picture of the overall burden and the different nutritional challenges children face.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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