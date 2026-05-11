Malaria vaccine cuts child deaths by 13% in Africa, offering fresh hope: The Lancet

A landmark real-world study published in The Lancet has found that the world’s first approved malaria vaccine reduced overall child deaths by 13 per cent in parts of Africa, providing the strongest evidence yet that immunisation can significantly reduce mortality.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed the findings as a major milestone in the global fight against malaria and a sign that eliminating the disease within this generation is an achievable goal. The study found that the RTS, S/AS01E malaria vaccine, introduced through routine childhood immunisation programmes in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, led to a substantial decline in child mortality over four years.

Children who received the full four-dose course experienced a 13 per cent reduction in all-cause mortality compared to children in areas where the vaccine was introduced later — effectively preventing one in every eight child deaths in high-transmission regions. The Lancet study also found that the vaccine was safe, with no increase in serious adverse outcomes such as meningitis or cerebral malaria — concerns that had emerged during earlier clinical trials.

The findings are based on data from more than 1.2 million children across 158 communities, making it one of the largest real-world assessments of a malaria vaccine to date.

What the research found

Researchers used community-based death surveillance along with hospital monitoring to evaluate the vaccine’s impact.“This is powerful evidence that malaria vaccination can save thousands of young lives in endemic regions,” said Rafiq Okine, technical officer for malaria chemoprevention and vaccines at WHO’s Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases Department and co-author of the study.

In an email response to The Indian Express, Okine said both RTS,S/AS01 and R21/Matrix-M are currently recommended by WHO for preventing Plasmodium falciparum malaria in children living in endemic areas.“The rollout of malaria vaccines in Africa reflects the high burden of P. falciparum malaria. The region continues to account for more than 90 per cent of global malaria cases and deaths,” he said.

He added that there are currently no WHO-recommended vaccines for malaria caused by other Plasmodium species, including Plasmodium vivax, which remains more relevant in countries such as India.

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Proof that a malaria vaccine can work

Professor V S Chauhan, former director of the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, who was not involved in the study, said the findings mark an important scientific breakthrough.“The development of a truly highly effective malaria vaccine remains a work in progress. However, these vaccines have successfully established proof of concept,” he said.

Dr Krishanpal Karmodiya, associate professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, said the study demonstrates that vaccine-based prevention against malaria is both feasible and impactful.“While malaria mortality in India is not as high as in many African countries, even a 13 per cent reduction in mortality in a highly endemic region is hugely significant because it translates directly into lives saved,” he said.

Fight far from over in India

According to WHO, since 2000, global malaria control efforts have helped avert 2.3 billion cases and 14 million deaths worldwide, including an estimated one million lives saved in 2024 alone. reach. India, once among the countries with the world’s highest malaria burden, has recorded major gains in recent years. Between 2015 and 2023, the country reported an 80.5 per cent decline in malaria cases and a 78.3 per cent reduction in malaria-related deaths, with more than 122 districts reporting zero cases.

A key milestone came in 2024, when India exited WHO’s High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group. India is targeting zero indigenous malaria cases and deaths by 2027, with nationwide elimination planned by 2030. Experts caution, however, that these gains will only hold if surveillance, vector control and public health interventions remain robust.“India should continue prioritising and sustaining these interventions to address local transmission risks and ensure maximum long-term impact,” Chauhan said.