Malaria vaccine cuts child deaths by 13% in Africa, offering fresh hope: The Lancet

The RTS, S/AS01E malaria vaccine, introduced through routine childhood immunisation programmes in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, led to a substantial decline in child mortality over four years, a study said. (File Photo)
A landmark real-world study published in The Lancet has found that the world’s first approved malaria vaccine reduced overall child deaths by 13 per cent in parts of Africa, providing the strongest evidence yet that immunisation can significantly reduce mortality.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed the findings as a major milestone in the global fight against malaria and a sign that eliminating the disease within this generation is an achievable goal. The study found that the RTS, S/AS01E malaria vaccine, introduced through routine childhood immunisation programmes in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, led to a substantial decline in child mortality over four years.
Children who received the full four-dose course experienced a 13 per cent reduction in all-cause mortality compared to children in areas where the vaccine was introduced later — effectively preventing one in every eight child deaths in high-transmission regions. The Lancet study also found that the vaccine was safe, with no increase in serious adverse outcomes such as meningitis or cerebral malaria — concerns that had emerged during earlier clinical trials.
The findings are based on data from more than 1.2 million children across 158 communities, making it one of the largest real-world assessments of a malaria vaccine to date.
What the research found
Researchers used community-based death surveillance along with hospital monitoring to evaluate the vaccine’s impact.“This is powerful evidence that malaria vaccination can save thousands of young lives in endemic regions,” said Rafiq Okine, technical officer for malaria chemoprevention and vaccines at WHO’s Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases Department and co-author of the study.
In an email response to The Indian Express, Okine said both RTS,S/AS01 and R21/Matrix-M are currently recommended by WHO for preventing Plasmodium falciparum malaria in children living in endemic areas.“The rollout of malaria vaccines in Africa reflects the high burden of P. falciparum malaria. The region continues to account for more than 90 per cent of global malaria cases and deaths,” he said.
He added that there are currently no WHO-recommended vaccines for malaria caused by other Plasmodium species, including Plasmodium vivax, which remains more relevant in countries such as India.
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Proof that a malaria vaccine can work
Professor V S Chauhan, former director of the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, who was not involved in the study, said the findings mark an important scientific breakthrough.“The development of a truly highly effective malaria vaccine remains a work in progress. However, these vaccines have successfully established proof of concept,” he said.
Dr Krishanpal Karmodiya, associate professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, said the study demonstrates that vaccine-based prevention against malaria is both feasible and impactful.“While malaria mortality in India is not as high as in many African countries, even a 13 per cent reduction in mortality in a highly endemic region is hugely significant because it translates directly into lives saved,” he said.
Fight far from over in India
According to WHO, since 2000, global malaria control efforts have helped avert 2.3 billion cases and 14 million deaths worldwide, including an estimated one million lives saved in 2024 alone. reach. India, once among the countries with the world’s highest malaria burden, has recorded major gains in recent years. Between 2015 and 2023, the country reported an 80.5 per cent decline in malaria cases and a 78.3 per cent reduction in malaria-related deaths, with more than 122 districts reporting zero cases.
A key milestone came in 2024, when India exited WHO’s High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group. India is targeting zero indigenous malaria cases and deaths by 2027, with nationwide elimination planned by 2030. Experts caution, however, that these gains will only hold if surveillance, vector control and public health interventions remain robust.“India should continue prioritising and sustaining these interventions to address local transmission risks and ensure maximum long-term impact,” Chauhan said.
Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues .
Professional Background
Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature.
Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO.
Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives.
Awards and Recognition
Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.”
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
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"Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease.
Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose.
2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series)
Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs.
"For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune.
3. Lifestyle & Wellness News
"They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions.
At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents.
4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure
For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics.
Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far.
Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership
Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.
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