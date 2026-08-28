Premium

Maharashtra sex determination racket goes underground: Portable scanners, home ops help evade cops

From seizing portable ultrasound machines to women injured or killed after unsafe abortions, Maharashtra’s crackdown shows enforcement is expanding even as demand for illegal sex selection persists

Seized scanners and equipment from a raidSeized scanners and equipment from a raid (Express Photo by Purnima Sah)
Written by: Purnima Sah
7 min readAug 28, 2026 08:53 AM IST First published on: Aug 28, 2026 at 08:50 AM IST

A pregnant woman was about to walk into a sting. Health officials in Maharashtra had received a tip that an agent was taking expectant mothers from Akola to Buldhana for illegal foetal sex determination tests and abortions. Instead of waiting for another complaint, they sent a pregnant woman as a decoy, hoping she would be offered the service banned under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

On August 1, the operation ended with officials seizing a portable tablet-based sonography machine and medicines from an unregistered centre. Three people were booked. The decoy worked and exposed something Maharashtra’s health department says is becoming increasingly common: illegal sex determination and abortions are moving away from registered clinics into homes, temporary premises and portable machines that are far harder to detect.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments