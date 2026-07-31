Maharashtra school junk food ban won’t curb childhood obesity alone: Doctors tell you what to do alongside

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) decision to ban the sale of chocolates, chips, sugary drinks, deep-fried snacks and other foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) in schools and within a 50-metre radius of campuses has been welcomed by doctors as an important step towards tackling childhood obesity. However, health experts say the measure will have a meaningful impact only if it is backed by healthier food choices at home, nutrition education and regular physical activity.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the order, which applies to government, aided and private schools, requiring them to remove unhealthy foods from campuses while encouraging the availability of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses and dairy products.

The move comes amid growing concern over childhood obesity in India. The World Obesity Atlas 2026 estimates that around 41 million Indian children aged 5-19 years are overweight or living with obesity. In Maharashtra, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) found that 4.3 per cent of children under five were overweight, compared with the national average of 3.4 per cent, although the survey does not capture obesity among older school-going children.

Targeting a growing health crisis

Doctors say the policy addresses a key driver of the problem: children’s easy access to calorie-dense, nutrient-poor foods during the school day. Processed snacks and sugary drinks often displace healthier options, increasing the risk of obesity, Type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, hypertension and cardiovascular disease over time.

Dr Tushar Palve, medical superintendent at Cama and Albless Hospital, says the ban directly targets the three biggest dietary contributors to childhood obesity — excess fat, salt and sugar. “Foods high in fat contribute to weight gain and fatty liver disease in children. High salt intake increases the risk of hypertension, which we are now increasingly seeing even in children. Sugary beverages such as soft drinks cause sharp insulin spikes, promote fat storage and increase the risk of diabetes. Banning these foods from schools removes the biggest source of all three during the six to seven hours children spend on campus.”

Schools shape lifelong eating habits

Several experts say the policy is significant because schools are where lifelong food preferences are formed. Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, bariatric, hernia and laparoscopic surgeon at LH Hiranandani Hospital, Saifee Hospital and Namaha Hospitals, calls childhood obesity “one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time. Schools play a vital role in shaping lifelong eating habits. When chips, sugary drinks and ultra-processed snacks are easily available, they often become the default choice for children. By making healthier foods the easier option, schools can encourage better dietary habits during the formative years,” she adds.

Dr Anish Pillai, lead consultant, Neonatology and Paediatrics at Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, feels that restricting the availability of these foods while promoting nutritious alternatives can help children develop healthier dietary habits from an early age.

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Nutrition experts argue the policy could shift what children routinely consume during school hours.

“These unhealthy snacks had become the preferred and convenient option for school-going children because of their easy availability and the lack of healthier ready-to-eat alternatives,” says Sonal Chandalia, Consultant Clinical Nutrition at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre.

Success will depend on implementation

Some experts believe the policy’s scale could make it one of the most significant public health interventions for children. Dr Rahul Verma, Director of Paediatrics and Neonatology at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, noted that the order covers more than 1.08 lakh schools and nearly two crore children. “This ban in school and around its premises is not merely symbolic policy. It addresses both availability and the normalisation of unhealthy eating, which are among the biggest drivers of childhood obesity,” he says. He argues for mandatory FSSAI licensing of school canteens, regular inspections and the promotion of healthier foods.

Schools can’t do it alone

Nearly all experts emphasise that restricting junk food in schools alone will not reverse India’s childhood obesity trend. Dr Bhasker says a healthier school environment must be accompanied by balanced home-cooked meals, greater consumption of fruits and vegetables, regular physical activity, adequate sleep and nutrition education. “Healthy habits are not built by willpower alone; they are shaped by the choices that are available and accessible to children every day. If we are serious about tackling childhood obesity, we must create an environment where the healthy choice is also the easy choice.”

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Experts also point out that children continue to be exposed to unhealthy foods outside school through neighbourhood shops, food delivery platforms, advertising and family eating habits. Unless parents, schools, communities and policymakers reinforce the same message, children may simply compensate by consuming unhealthy foods before or after school.

Does this model work?

Evidence from other countries suggests that improving the school food environment can lead to healthier eating habits, even if the impact on obesity takes longer to emerge. A WHO-supported systematic review of 74 studies found that nutrition standards restricting foods high in fat, salt and sugar in schools increased the consumption of healthier foods and reduced intake of unhealthy snacks and beverages. Another meta-analysis of 91 school-based interventions reported higher fruit consumption and lower intake of sugary drinks and unhealthy snacks among children exposed to healthier school food policies, although changes in obesity rates were less consistent because children’s diets outside school continued to play a major role.

Countries such as Brazil and Mexico have prohibited the sale of junk food and sugary drinks in schools, while several parts of the UK have introduced strict school food standards and restrictions on foods high in fat, salt and sugar. Many school districts in the US have also replaced sugary beverages and calorie-dense snacks with healthier options.