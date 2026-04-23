Maharashtra sets up living will portal as seniors choose dignity over suffering: ‘We don’t want artificial life support’

While digital records aim to ease end-of-life decisions, experts say gaps in implementation could limit its reach

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 12:35 PM IST
Maharashtra’s new online portal aims to simplify the process for citizens to archive Advance Medical Directives, providing clarity for families and doctors alike.Maharashtra’s new online portal aims to simplify the process for citizens to archive Advance Medical Directives, providing clarity for families and doctors alike. (Representative image generated by Gemini)
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Anjana Karnik, 76, and her advocate husband, Uday Karnik, 78, have just signed a living will, a legal document that allows people the right to specify the medical treatment they would or would not want if they become terminally ill or are unable to communicate their wishes. Their decision was shaped by personal experience. “My mother was in a vegetative state towards the end of her life and my father-in-law endured much pain. We do not wish to find ourselves in such a helpless condition. Instead, we would prefer to leave this world while still in an active state and do not want any artificial life-sustaining treatment,” says the Mumbai-based resident.

At Pune’s Athashri senior citizen housing complex, 73-year-old Uday Thakurdesai has taken the lead in helping as many as 70 residents execute their living wills. “There is a lot of resistance, as no one wants to discuss death. But with great effort, we held workshops where a notary was present and got it done,” he recalls. The Maharashtra government is now digitising these records for quick retrieval at the time of decision-making.

Thakurdesai, a retired director of a financial firm, and the Karniks are among a growing number of people who are making pragmatic decisions about their end-of-life care. By executing their own living wills and motivating others to do the same, they are seeking to ensure greater control over how their final days unfold.

What is a living will?

A living will, formally known as an Advance Medical Directive, is a legal document outlining your preferences for medical treatment if you become incapacitated or terminally ill and cannot communicate. It specifies wishes regarding life-sustaining treatments like ventilators, feeding tubes, and CPR. It includes the option to refuse life-support or other artificial life-sustaining interventions.

In situations where medical science can prolong life artificially, such directives provide clarity to doctors and families, who might otherwise face ethical dilemmas or legal challenges when making critical decisions.

Terminally ill patients with no hope of recovery can, through a living will, choose to avoid prolonged suffering and instead opt for a dignified end. The Supreme Court legalized living wills in 2018 and further simplified the process in 2023, making it easier for individuals to formalize their wishes.

How a doctor’s PIL played a key role

Maharashtra has taken a step forward and is now moving toward maintaining digitised records of living wills. This development follows sustained efforts by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Dr Nikhil Datar, who filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Bombay High Court, paving the way for a formal mechanism to help individuals create and store these directives.

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“My petition highlighted the need for a proper mechanism to help people complete the process easily, ensure dignity in end-of-life decisions, and enable quick retrieval of living wills even years after they are made,” Dr Datar says.

The initiative aims to strengthen both the legal and procedural framework. As per a state government resolution dated April 7 this year, a dedicated portal will be integrated into the mahaulb.in website. This platform will allow citizens to permanently preserve their living wills. Individuals will be required to upload their documents and schedule appointments with designated custodians — municipal commissioners and chief officers of municipal councils and panchayats — who will ensure that these records are formally archived.

Challenges persist: awareness, accessibility, and sensitivity

Despite this progress, experts have raised several concerns, particularly about the role assigned to municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayats. Advocate Asim Sarode argues that instead of relying on bodies already burdened with diverse public responsibilities, a medical officer could have been appointed as the competent authority at the district level, supported by designated officials at the taluka level.

A senior civic administration official noted that although more than 400 custodians were appointed across Maharashtra two years ago, there has been minimal follow-up in terms of training them to guide senior citizens through the process. Consequently, many elderly individuals remain unaware of their existence. Authorities from the Pune Municipal Corporation added that fewer than 100 living wills have so far been registered and submitted.

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The portal for uploading Living Wills is yet to be activated. Advocate Aditi Kane, who has conducted several awareness sessions on the subject, emphasized the need for greater procedural clarity and a more sensitive approach when dealing with end-of-life decisions.

Advocate Sarode further points out that the move toward online registration could introduce additional challenges for both individuals and their families. “The cost of registration, including legal fees, may be unaffordable for many. Government agencies have collectively recognised the right to create a living will, but more needs to be done to make the process practical and accessible,” he says.

Thakurdesai echoes similar concerns about accessibility, noting that senior citizens may still face difficulties navigating the system — particularly when required to visit custodians at the municipal ward level.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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