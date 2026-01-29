Best magnesium for sleep: Which kind should you be using and why you must avoid gummies

Many patients complain that they have been taking magnesium supplements to improve sleep but do not see any impact despite being regular with their use. In fact, most of them are unaware about using magnesium the way it is meant to. Supplements are not sedatives but rather act as mild, long-term aids for relaxation and stress reduction. Common reasons for failure include choosing poorly absorbed forms (like magnesium oxide), taking the wrong dosage or having insomnia rooted in causes other than a deficiency.

Taking magnesium may help people fall asleep faster, sleep longer. It may also help you feel more rested in the morning. Magnesium influences a brain chemical called GABA that promotes calmness, and it may help the body make more of the sleep-related hormone melatonin.

However, magnesium is not a sedative like strong sleep medicines. It doesn’t force sleep but it may help your body relax and settle into sleep more naturally.

Which Types of Magnesium Is Best for Sleep?

Not all magnesium supplements are the same. Some forms are better absorbed by the body, and some can cause digestive side effects like loose stools if taken in high amounts. You need the following for sleep:

– Magnesium Glycinate: This is one of the best forms for sleep because it is well-absorbed and gentle on the stomach.

– Magnesium Citrate: Also, well-absorbed and sometimes used for sleep, though it can have a mild laxative effect in some people.

Do not go for magnesium oxide as it is not absorbed as well and is more likely to cause digestive upset.

Story continues below this ad

How Much Magnesium Should You Take?

The safe amount of magnesium from supplements is generally up to about 350 milligrams per day for most adults. This limit is based on guidelines to avoid side effects like diarrhoea or stomach cramps. This amount does not include magnesium from foods — that counts separately. Starting magnesium supplements with a lower dose (like 100–200 mg) about 30 minutes before bedtime may be a good idea, since taking it near your sleep time may help your body relax.

Everyone’s needs are different, so it’s best to talk to your doctor before starting magnesium supplements, especially if you have health conditions (like kidney problems) or take other medications. Magnesium can interact with some drugs and may not be suitable for everyone.

Are Magnesium Gummies Safe?

Magnesium gummies are chewable supplements that contain magnesium along with flavoring and a small amount of sugar. They are often easier to take than pills for many people. In general, gummies are considered safe if:

– You choose those from a reputable brand.

– You follow the dosage instructions on the label.

– You do not exceed the recommended amount of magnesium per day.

Story continues below this ad

However, watch out for added sugar and additional ingredients. Sometimes they have lower amounts of magnesium than advertised. Look for third-party quality testing when possible.

Tips for Better Sleep with Magnesium

Make magnesium part of a consistent bedtime routine. Eat magnesium-rich foods such as spinach, almonds and whole grains. Most adults get some magnesium from their food, so use supplements when the diet is not enough. Supplements may not work if the overall diet is extremely low in magnesium-rich foods. Combine magnesium with other good sleep habits: regular bedtime, cool dark room, and limiting screens before bed.

(Dr Chatterjee is senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi)