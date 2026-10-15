Pope Leo XIV’s lung cancer: Oncologist explains why non-smokers develop it

Written by Dr Ankit Jain

Pope Leo XIV, 71, was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma after undergoing surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung on October 13 at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic. The Pope is not known to have smoked, drawing attention to a question that often puzzles patients: how can lung cancer develop in someone without a history of smoking?

Lung adenocarcinoma is the most common subtype of non-small cell lung cancer and is frequently diagnosed in people who have never smoked. While smoking remains a major risk factor for lung cancer, the disease can also develop because of changes within lung cells, exposure to environmental pollutants and other factors. In some patients, no single cause can be established. “Genetic changes cause lung cells to grow uncontrollably due to mutations like EGFR and ALK, even in the absence of tobacco exposure,” says Dr Ankit Jain, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. Listen in:

How can genes cause lung cancer in non-smokers?

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Genes are sections of DNA that carry instructions for how cells grow, divide and function. Normally, cells follow these instructions and respond to signals that tell them when to grow and when to stop. Sometimes, changes in DNA disrupt this system. Certain alterations can switch on signals that repeatedly tell cells to grow and divide, even when they should not. Over time, this uncontrolled multiplication can lead to cancer.

This does not necessarily mean the person inherited a cancer-causing gene from a parent. Many of these changes develop in the tumour cells during a person’s lifetime. They are known as acquired or somatic mutations. The distinction is important because identifying the particular genetic change can help doctors choose treatment.

Molecular testing examines tumour tissue for alterations that may respond to targeted medicines. These drugs block specific growth signals used by cancer cells, helping doctors tailor treatment to the biology of an individual tumour. Not every lung adenocarcinoma has an EGFR or ALK alteration, and not every patient will benefit from the same targeted medicine. Treatment decisions depend on the molecular test results, cancer stage and the patient’s overall condition.

Can lung cancer develop without smoking?

Yes. Apart from tobacco exposure, factors associated with lung cancer include second-hand smoke, radon gas, air pollution and certain occupational exposures. Age and biological factors can also influence risk, while some cases occur without an identifiable cause.

What about symptoms?

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Adenocarcinoma often develops in the outer regions of the lung and may grow without producing obvious symptoms in its early stages. A small nodule may, therefore, be discovered during imaging performed for another reason or as part of a medical evaluation.

However, finding a lung nodule does not automatically mean a person has cancer. Nodules can also arise from infections, inflammation and other non-cancerous conditions. Imaging helps doctors assess the level of suspicion, while a biopsy or examination of surgically removed tissue can establish the diagnosis.

Symptoms that may warrant medical assessment include:

A persistent cough or a change in a long-standing cough

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Coughing up blood

Unexplained weight loss

Also Read | Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with cancer: What Vatican said after lung surgery

How do doctors decide whether lung cancer can be removed surgically?

Once lung cancer is confirmed, doctors determine its stage. This involves assessing the tumour’s size and location, whether nearby lymph nodes are involved and whether the cancer has spread to other organs. A CT scan and, where appropriate, PET-CT, other imaging tests and lymph-node sampling may form part of this assessment.

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Doctors also evaluate the patient’s lung function, general health and ability to tolerate surgery. Depending on the cancer’s stage and characteristics, treatment may involve surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy or a combination of these approaches. Some patients receive systemic treatment before surgery to improve the chances of successful treatment, while others may require additional therapy afterwards.

When is removal of a lung lobe necessary?

Each lung is divided into lobes. The right lung has three and the left has two. A lobectomy involves removing the lobe containing the tumour, usually along with nearby lymph nodes for examination.

For selected patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, lobectomy is an established treatment. Removing the affected lobe allows surgeons to remove the tumour with a surrounding margin of tissue and assess whether the cancer has been completely excised.

A lobectomy is not necessary for every lung cancer patient. Depending on the tumour’s size and location, a smaller operation or a non-surgical treatment may be more appropriate. Removing one lobe also does not mean that the remaining lung tissue stops functioning. The rest of the lung continues to exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide, although the overall breathing capacity may decrease. The extent of this reduction depends on the patient’s health before surgery and the amount of functioning tissue removed.

How is a lobectomy performed?

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A lobectomy can be performed through open surgery or minimally invasive techniques such as video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) and robotic-assisted surgery. During the operation, the surgeon removes the affected lobe and the relevant lymph nodes. A temporary chest tube is generally inserted to drain air and fluid while the chest heals.

After surgery, patients are encouraged to begin moving as soon as it is safe and to perform breathing exercises.

What happens after lung cancer surgery?

The final pathology report provides important information about the tumour, including its characteristics, the surgical margins and whether lymph nodes contain cancer. These findings help doctors decide whether additional treatment is needed.

Recovery depends on lung function, overall health, pain control and physical activity. Some patients return to most of their usual activities, while others experience breathlessness during exertion. Pulmonary rehabilitation can help selected patients rebuild strength and improve exercise tolerance.