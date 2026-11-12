Slim, no family history, yet blood sugar rising: The muscle link you may be missing

You are slim, your weight is normal, you eat reasonably well and nobody in your immediate family has diabetes. So, when a blood test shows elevated blood sugar, it comes as a surprise. You may wonder what you did wrong. Was it the rice? Should you have avoided the occasional sweet? But there is another possibility that rarely enters the conversation: you may have too little muscle.

Muscles do much more than help you lift weights, climb stairs or carry groceries. They play a crucial role in regulating blood glucose. And if you have less muscle than your body needs, you may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes, even if you don’t look overweight.

Why muscle matters for blood sugar

The muscles in your legs, arms and back act as a reservoir for glucose. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, signals muscle cells to absorb glucose from the bloodstream. Muscles use this glucose for energy or store it for later. With less muscle, there is less tissue available to take up glucose. How effectively your muscles respond to insulin matters, too.

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When muscle cells become resistant to insulin, the pancreas has to release more of the hormone to do the same job. For a while, this extra insulin may keep blood glucose under control. But over time, the pancreas may struggle to compensate, allowing blood sugar levels to rise.

The weighing scale doesn’t tell the whole story

Two people with the same weight can have very different proportions of muscle and fat. You can also lose muscle and gain fat over the years without seeing much change on the weighing scale.

Smart scales offer estimates of muscle mass, but these can vary with the device and even your hydration levels. A DXA body composition scan provides a more reliable assessment of lean tissue in the arms and legs, although it is expensive and not routinely recommended for everyone.

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Doctors can also assess muscle function through simple tests, such as measuring grip strength, timing how long it takes you to stand up from a chair five times without using your hands, or checking your usual walking speed.

Why slim Indians may be at risk

You can have a normal body mass index (BMI), look slim and still carry more body fat and have less muscle than another person of the same height and weight. Researchers describe this as the “thin fat” phenotype, which is relatively common among Indians.

The problem is not always visible. Fat can accumulate deep in the abdomen and around organs such as the liver, making the body less responsive to insulin.

Combined with lower muscle mass, this can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

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This helps explain why South Asians tend to develop type 2 diabetes at younger ages and at lower BMIs than people of white European ancestry. Family history is one risk factor, but its absence does not guarantee protection.

When everyday tasks become harder

Research following people over time has linked lower muscle strength with a greater likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes. The relationship can also work in the other direction: people with diabetes may lose muscle faster.

When both muscle mass and strength are low, doctors call the condition sarcopenia. It becomes more common with age. You may notice it in small ways. Perhaps you once carried a full bucket of water to the balcony but now prefer filling it halfway because it feels too heavy. Such changes in everyday strength can be easy to overlook.

Build muscle, not just step count

Walking after meals helps muscles use glucose and is beneficial for blood sugar control. But walking alone may not be enough to maintain muscle strength.

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Try simple resistance exercises at home. Stand up from a sturdy chair and sit down slowly, do wall push-ups or use a resistance band. Start at a level you can manage and gradually increase the difficulty. Aim for strength-building exercises at least twice a week. Regular walking should remain part of your routine.

Give protein a place at the table

Muscles need protein to repair and rebuild. If breakfast is usually poha, consider adding an egg or a bowl of curd. At lunch, include protein sources such as dal, chana, rajma, paneer, tofu, fish or chicken, depending on your dietary preferences.

Pay attention to how much protein you actually eat. A couple of spoonfuls of dal over a large serving of rice may not provide as much as you think.

Losing weight? Protect your muscle

Losing excess body fat can improve blood glucose, but weight loss can also reduce muscle mass. Include resistance exercises and adequate protein in your weight-loss plan to help preserve muscle.

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Your weight may remain unchanged even as muscle decreases and fat increases. So don’t judge your metabolic health by the weighing scale alone. Maintaining muscle strength is important even if you have never been overweight.

(The author is Secretary, Endocrine Society of Delhi, and Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi)