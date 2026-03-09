Her energy crashed at 3 pm daily despite eating home food: How did she fix it with just one change?

Meera, a 34-year-old working professional, came in complaining of persistent bloating, irregular digestion and an energy slump that hit around 3 pm every afternoon. She was not eating badly by conventional standards. Meals were home-cooked, she avoided obvious junk food and she was reasonably active. But when her actual intake was mapped out, her daily fibre was sitting at about 11 grams. Less than half of what her body needed.

This is how her meals looked before any changes were made. Breakfast was two plain white bread toasts with butter and a glass of orange juice, sometimes a banana if there was time. Lunch was white rice with dal and a sabzi, no salad, no raw vegetables alongside, dal portions were modest. Dinner was two rotis made from refined flour with a paneer or chicken preparation and some cooked vegetables. Snacking through the day was about biscuits with chai in the morning and a packet of namkeen or a granola bar in the evening.

Most people know fibre is good for them in the same vague way they know they should sleep more and stress less. It sits on the list of things that sound sensible but never quite become a priority. The problem is that when fibre is genuinely low in a diet, the body makes it known in ways that feel completely unrelated to food. Sluggish digestion, energy that crashes mid-afternoon, bloating that seems to come from nowhere, skin that looks dull no matter what products are applied. Fibre is doing far more behind the scenes than most people give it credit for.

What fibre actually does

Beyond keeping digestion moving, fibre feeds the gut microbiome, the community of bacteria that influences everything from immunity to mood to how efficiently the body processes blood sugar. Soluble fibre, found in oats, lentils, apples and flaxseeds, slows digestion and helps stabilise glucose levels. Insoluble fibre, found in whole grains, skins of vegetables and bran, adds bulk and keeps things moving through the gut at the pace they should. Most people need around 25 to 38 grams daily. Most people are getting roughly half that.

Where the gap usually lives

The fibre gap is almost always hiding in plain sight. White rice instead of brown. Peeled cucumbers instead of whole. Fruit juice instead of the actual fruit. Packaged snacks instead of a handful of nuts or roasted chana. These are not dramatic dietary failures. They are small everyday swaps that quietly drain the fibre out of an otherwise decent diet.

The fibre-maxed version

For Meera, breakfast became overnight oats with chia seeds, sliced apple with the skin left on, and a small handful of walnuts. On days when she wanted something savoury, a bowl of poha made with vegetables and a side of fresh fruit replaced the toast entirely. Orange juice was swapped for the whole orange. This single meal shift added nearly 8 grams of fibre before the day had properly started.

We kept the dal for lunch but the portions grew and a raw cucumber, carrot and tomato salad came alongside every single day without negotiation. White rice was replaced with brown rice four days a week and left as white on remaining days to keep it sustainable rather than punishing.

Dinner rotis moved to whole wheat with the bran kept in while a small bowl of mixed seeds, pumpkin and sunflower was added to the cooked vegetable preparation without changing the flavour. Snacking shifted to roasted chana and a fruit on one break, and a small bowl of mixed nuts and dates on the other. The chai stayed, because some things are non-negotiable.

What changed in six weeks

Within the first ten days, the afternoon energy crash reduced noticeably. By week three, digestion had regulated and the bloating that Meera had normalised had largely resolved. By six weeks her skin had visibly cleared and she described feeling consistently lighter without having changed her calorie intake at all.

Fibre does not ask for much. It just asks to be taken seriously.

(Khamesra is a clinical dietician)