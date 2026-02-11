Low blood sugar isn’t always about too much medicine: Here’s what happens

Regular blood glucose checks and strategic snacking before exercise or when you feel low can help manage hypoglycaemia.

A patient of mine described his blood sugar fluctuations despite being on medication and a physical activity routine. “I walk 10,000 steps daily. I take metformin 500 after dinner but I experience an energy crash and low sugar levels before lunch and evening. What does it indicate?”, he asked me.

How many of you have gone through similar experiences? Symptoms mimicking low blood glucose before lunch and in the evening while being on drugs suggests a possible mismatch between physical activity, meal timing and medication. It indicates that the current regimen may need review and adjustment.

Understanding Low Blood Glucose (Hypoglycemia)

Hypoglycemia occurs when blood glucose levels drop below 70 mg/dL. Symptoms include shakiness, dizziness, sweating, hunger, irritability, confusion or even loss of consciousness in severe cases. Given your proactive approach to managing diabetes with exercise and medication, it’s crucial to understand why these episodes might be happening.