Low back pain relief: Your back doesn’t need rest, it just needs these 6 movements

Simple core and mobility exercises can help ease stiffness and strengthen your lower back safely

Written by: Dr Mickey Mehta
4 min readFeb 21, 2026 08:04 AM IST
Six simple exercises, including core activation and walking, can support faster and safer recovery.Prolonged bed rest may worsen low back pain, while gentle, controlled movement helps restore spinal stability. (Image via Pexels)
Make us preferred source on Google

Low back pain is now among the leading causes of disability worldwide. And it’s not just the elderly; people in their 20s, 30s and 40s are reporting stiffness, soreness and recurring spasms at alarming rates since we sit more than we move. Hours at desks, long commutes and constant screen time have created a culture of immobility. Over time, this leads to poor spinal circulation, muscle deconditioning, tight hip flexors, compressed discs and ultimately pain.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

If you’ve ever dealt with lower back pain, you know it doesn’t just stay in your back. It seeps into your mornings, your sleep, even the way you breathe. Movements like bending, sitting and lifting, which were once part of your natural flow, start to feel like monumental hurdles. It is natural to want to rest completely when the back hurts. However, research consistently shows that prolonged rest may delay recovery. What the spine usually needs is not complete inactivity, but controlled and intelligent movement introduced gradually.

Basic core activation in a supported position is a safe and efficient starting point rather than vigorous stretching or intense strengthening.

Supine Core Activation: Abdominal Bracing in a Lying Position

This is the foundation of most back rehabilitation programmes. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Place one hand just below your navel. Take a slow breath in. As you breathe out, gently tighten your lower abdominal muscles as if preparing for a light cough or bracing before someone taps your stomach. The movement should be subtle. Your pelvis and rib cage should not visibly move.

Hold this contraction for 5 to 8 seconds while breathing normally. Relax. Repeat 8 to 10 times.

Research shows that people with persistent low back pain often have delayed activation of deep stabilising muscles. Gentle activation in a supported lying position retrains these muscles without placing stress on the spine. This exercise restores control before adding load.

Pelvic Tilts

Once you can activate your core gently, you can introduce controlled movement. In the same lying position, gently tilt your pelvis to flatten your lower back into the floor. Hold for 5 seconds, then return to neutral. Repeat 10 to 12 times.

Story continues below this ad

Pelvic tilts improve awareness of spinal positioning and reduce stiffness. They also encourage coordinated muscle activity around the lumbar spine.

Glute Bridge

Weak hip muscles can increase strain on the lower back. Lie on your back with knees bent. Tighten your abdominal muscles lightly if comfortable, then lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees or as much as possible. Hold for five seconds and lower slowly. Repeat 8 to 10 times. The gluteal muscles support load transfer through the pelvis. Strengthening them reduces over reliance on the lower back during daily tasks.

Cat & Camel Mobility

Stiffness often accompanies back pain. On hands and knees, slowly arch your back upward, then gently lower it into a comfortable hollow. Move in a controlled manner without forcing the range. Perform 8 to 10 repetitions. This movement improves spinal mobility and circulation without excessive loading.

Also Read | 4 habits that could be slowing your back pain recovery: ‘What you eat can delay or speed up your healing’

Bird Dog Spinal Stability Exercise

As control improves, stability exercises can be added. On hands and knees, extend one leg backward while extending the opposite arm forward. Keep the spine neutral. Hold for 5 to 8 seconds. Switch sides. Perform 6 to 8 repetitions per side. Strong evidence supports trunk stabilisation exercises in managing chronic low back pain. The bird dog activates deep spinal muscles while teaching coordination.

Story continues below this ad

Walking

Walking remains one of the safest and most underutilised tools for back pain recovery. Start with 5 to 10 minutes at a comfortable pace and gradually increase duration. Walking improves blood flow, reduces stiffness, and supports overall conditioning.

Keep track of your progress and note any changes in your pain levels. Adjust the duration and frequency of the exercise based on your comfort and improvement.

(Dr Mehta is a holistic health expert)

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Pax Silica, AI Impact Summit, artificial intelligence, Sergio Gor, Pax Silica declaration, India us trade deal, India us interim trade deal, ai summit, India US agreements, India US business ties, india us ties, India US relations, Indian express news, current affairs
As India enters Pax Silica, US says our coalition stronger
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishab releases statement to hit back at Anoushka Shankar after she denied his claims of being her father Pandit Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishab Sharma fires back at Anoushka Shankar with proof as she denies he was father Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump tariffs sc order explained
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
animals weather
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Advertisement
Must Read
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
From mental health issues to cancer care: AI startups reimagine healthcare access with smart diagnostics, digital tools, tele-doctors
AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, mental health issues, cancer care, AI startups, healthcare access with smart diagnostics, healthcare, Indian express news, current affairs
'India is building AI, not just using it': Sam Altman at Express Adda, key takeaways
At Express Adda, Sam Altman outlined the scale of investment, skills and global cooperation required. (Express Image/YouTube)
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
animals weather
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement