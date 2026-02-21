Low back pain relief: Your back doesn’t need rest, it just needs these 6 movements

Low back pain is now among the leading causes of disability worldwide. And it’s not just the elderly; people in their 20s, 30s and 40s are reporting stiffness, soreness and recurring spasms at alarming rates since we sit more than we move. Hours at desks, long commutes and constant screen time have created a culture of immobility. Over time, this leads to poor spinal circulation, muscle deconditioning, tight hip flexors, compressed discs and ultimately pain.

If you’ve ever dealt with lower back pain, you know it doesn’t just stay in your back. It seeps into your mornings, your sleep, even the way you breathe. Movements like bending, sitting and lifting, which were once part of your natural flow, start to feel like monumental hurdles. It is natural to want to rest completely when the back hurts. However, research consistently shows that prolonged rest may delay recovery. What the spine usually needs is not complete inactivity, but controlled and intelligent movement introduced gradually.

Basic core activation in a supported position is a safe and efficient starting point rather than vigorous stretching or intense strengthening.

Supine Core Activation: Abdominal Bracing in a Lying Position

This is the foundation of most back rehabilitation programmes. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Place one hand just below your navel. Take a slow breath in. As you breathe out, gently tighten your lower abdominal muscles as if preparing for a light cough or bracing before someone taps your stomach. The movement should be subtle. Your pelvis and rib cage should not visibly move.

Hold this contraction for 5 to 8 seconds while breathing normally. Relax. Repeat 8 to 10 times.

Research shows that people with persistent low back pain often have delayed activation of deep stabilising muscles. Gentle activation in a supported lying position retrains these muscles without placing stress on the spine. This exercise restores control before adding load.

Pelvic Tilts

Once you can activate your core gently, you can introduce controlled movement. In the same lying position, gently tilt your pelvis to flatten your lower back into the floor. Hold for 5 seconds, then return to neutral. Repeat 10 to 12 times.

Pelvic tilts improve awareness of spinal positioning and reduce stiffness. They also encourage coordinated muscle activity around the lumbar spine.

Glute Bridge

Weak hip muscles can increase strain on the lower back. Lie on your back with knees bent. Tighten your abdominal muscles lightly if comfortable, then lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees or as much as possible. Hold for five seconds and lower slowly. Repeat 8 to 10 times. The gluteal muscles support load transfer through the pelvis. Strengthening them reduces over reliance on the lower back during daily tasks.

Cat & Camel Mobility

Stiffness often accompanies back pain. On hands and knees, slowly arch your back upward, then gently lower it into a comfortable hollow. Move in a controlled manner without forcing the range. Perform 8 to 10 repetitions. This movement improves spinal mobility and circulation without excessive loading.

Bird Dog Spinal Stability Exercise

As control improves, stability exercises can be added. On hands and knees, extend one leg backward while extending the opposite arm forward. Keep the spine neutral. Hold for 5 to 8 seconds. Switch sides. Perform 6 to 8 repetitions per side. Strong evidence supports trunk stabilisation exercises in managing chronic low back pain. The bird dog activates deep spinal muscles while teaching coordination.

Walking

Walking remains one of the safest and most underutilised tools for back pain recovery. Start with 5 to 10 minutes at a comfortable pace and gradually increase duration. Walking improves blood flow, reduces stiffness, and supports overall conditioning.

Keep track of your progress and note any changes in your pain levels. Adjust the duration and frequency of the exercise based on your comfort and improvement.

(Dr Mehta is a holistic health expert)