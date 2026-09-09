Loud festival noise can stress the heart, warn doctors

A sudden, very loud sound can cause a startle response, followed by the release of stress hormones such as adrenaline. This can temporarily increase heart rate and blood pressure and raise the heart’s demand for oxygen. (Photo: Pixabay)

As Pune activist Vidyanand Bapat and citizen groups argue that the freedom to celebrate must coexist with other citizens’ right to sleep, work, study and receive medical care without extreme noise during the Ganesh festival, a top cardiac surgeon has raised concerns about the potential cardiovascular effects of excessive festival noise.

Extremely loud sounds from amplified music, loudspeakers, drums and fireworks can act as a physiological stressor, particularly for older adults and people with hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure or cardiac rhythm disorders, Pune-based cardiac surgeon Dr Vijay Natarajan told The Indian Express.

“The problem is not only damage to hearing. Sudden, intense noise acts as a physiological stressor. It can activate the sympathetic nervous system and stress hormones, producing a temporary increase in blood pressure, heart rate and cardiac workload,” Dr Natarajan said.