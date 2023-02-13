How long-term relationships can be good for your mental health

People seek to be with people, wanting an association, connectedness and a sense of engagement. There is a desire to be surrounded by those with whom they can have conversations which can be both fun and meaningful. They look towards others to bring them a sense of joy as well as a space where they can confide and be able to trust that they will receive the right inputs. Most importantly, people look towards having others around them who can be a source of support as they go through the different challenges of life.

Having long-term relationships becomes important in the context of these aspects. These long- term relationships go a long way in taking care of a person’s mental health and their overall well-being. Recent research confirms this and says they even stem cognitive decline. Long-term relationships work through the following aspects:

1. A place where you can confide with ease – A long-term relationship has proven its merit over time. It is likely to have shown you important ways in which a person can make themselves available and the manner in which they can keep confidence. As you navigate through different life experiences, it is only with a few that you can find that space where you can confide, ensuring that you do not feel the pressure of having to manage everything on your own.

2. A space in which you can seek perspective – As you move through diverse life experiences, you can find yourself confronted by situations which can be difficult to handle. Sometimes, you may develop tunnel vision and not know what to do. In such a situation, having a few people with whom you have had a long term relationship can ensure that you can have robust conversations on how to move forward. They can help you build perspective and effectively find solutions.

3. You can be your authentic self – People often experience a need to modulate the ways in which they are perceived by others. They may find themselves maintaining a certain demeanour to create a favourable impression across different spaces. Having long-term relationships, provides a place where you can be your own true authentic self. The need to hide or behave a certain way at all times may not be there in such a scenario.

4. Working together to solve problems – People with whom you have a long term, authentic relationship are unlikely to leave you alone in the midst of a problematic situation. They make themselves available in order to ensure that you can work through and solve the situations you come across in the course of your life. Often, they are likely to work alongside you in order to help you do what is needed in difficult situations.

5. A source of motivation and encouragement – Those with whom you have long-term relationships are likely to be invested genuinely in your well-being. They would be driven to ensure that you have a good life and make effective choices. They can act as a significant source of encouragement and motivation, ensuring that you have a good life ahead.

Having good, long-term relationships allows you to mediate stress, providing you with the right kind of support and care. These relationships are crucial in ensuring that in the face of challenges you are able to find your pathway and strengthen your sense of optimism and resilience to cope with situations. Through their presence they ensure that you have a place where you can find great support and that your mental health and well-being is maintained across a range of situations.