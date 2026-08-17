Lock Upp’s Akanksha Chaudhary considered cheek fat surgery: Does everyone really need it?

Lock Upp 2 contestant Akanksha Chaudhary’s revelation about spending up to ₹60,000 on cheek-fat reduction and later deciding against surgery has renewed interest in facial sculpting.

According to reports, Chaudhary said that, as a Miss Universe contestant, she was repeatedly told that a sculpted face was important in the modelling and pageant industry. She eventually considered buccal fat removal, a surgical procedure designed to reduce fullness in the cheeks. She also revealed that she spent around ₹40,000–₹60,000 on injections intended to reduce cheek fat, but said she saw no visible result. She later consulted a doctor and ultimately decided against undergoing surgery, concerned about permanently changing her facial shape.

Her experience raises a larger question: Does everyone who wants a sharper, slimmer face actually need buccal fat removal? According to Delhi-based cosmetic surgeon Dr Anup Dhir, the answer is no. “Advice depends on the particular patient and facial structure. Only 30 per cent of patients demanding this surgery actually need it,” he told The Indian Express.

What is buccal fat removal?

Buccal fat removal is a cosmetic procedure designed to reduce fullness in the lower cheeks. The buccal fat pad is a naturally occurring pocket of fat deep inside the cheek, and its size varies from person to person. “The surgery is to slim the lower cheeks by taking out fat pads inside the mouth under local anaesthetic,” explains Dr Dhir.

The procedure is performed through small incisions inside the mouth. “The surgery is performed in such a way as to not leave a visible scar,” he says.

But the lack of an external scar does not make it a minor beauty treatment. The area contains important nerves and salivary structures, so careful patient selection is essential.

Who should consider it?

Not everyone with a round or fuller face is a candidate. Dr Dhir says the surgery “should be done in selected patients only who have fullness in the lower part of face”. Facial fullness can have several causes, including genetics, bone structure, skin thickness and the distribution of fat in different areas of the face. If buccal fat is not the main reason for the fullness, removing it may produce little noticeable improvement.

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A person with an already narrow face or prominent cheekbones may also be at greater risk of looking excessively hollow after the procedure.

What about ageing?

This is one of the biggest considerations before surgery. Facial volume naturally changes with age. Fat can decrease, skin loses elasticity and soft tissues shift. Removing facial fat when young can have implications for how the face looks later. “The buccal fat removal is generally safe and medically okay for the right candidate, but it is permanent and can cause a prematurely aged look in some facial types. It may initially be ok but at later age it gives a hollow and aged look”, says Dr Dhir.

This does not mean everyone who undergoes buccal fat removal will develop a gaunt appearance. But the decision needs to take future ageing into account.

What are the risks?

Like any surgery, buccal fat removal carries risks. Dr Dhir lists “facial nerve damage, asymmetric results, salivary duct injuries, and a hollowed-out or prematurely aged look over time” among the possible complications.

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Another concern is that an overly hollow appearance may require corrective treatment. “And fat grafting may be necessary to correct it,” he says.

That is why removing more fat is not necessarily better. The aim should be facial balance and proportion rather than the most dramatic possible contour.

Will it give you a sharper jawline?

Not necessarily. Buccal fat removal primarily reduces cheek fullness. It does not reshape the jawbone or remove fat from every part of the lower face.

The final result depends on cheekbone and jaw structure, chin shape, skin quality and the distribution of facial fat. Someone with naturally strong facial structure may see a more noticeable change, while another person may see little difference. This is also why celebrity before-and-after photographs should not be treated as a template for cosmetic surgery.

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What should you ask before going ahead?

Before considering the procedure, a patient should establish whether buccal fat is actually responsible for the fullness in their cheeks and whether removing it would make a meaningful difference. It is also important to discuss how much fat, if any, should be removed, how the face may change with age and whether surgery could leave the cheeks looking overly hollow. Patients should understand potential nerve and salivary-duct complications and explore whether other approaches could provide better facial balance. Finally, they should ask what options would be available if they were unhappy with the result.

The bottom line

Buccal fat removal can be safe and effective for carefully selected patients, but it is not a universal solution for a round face. As Dr Dhir suggests, always ask yourself, “Do I actually need to—and will I still be happy with that decision years from now?”