Living with Type 1 diabetes since age 7, he overcame limits to become a cyclist

Spanish cyclist and Team Novo Nordisk ambassador Brais Dacal refused to let diabetes dictate the limits of his life, learning instead to balance training, nutrition, insulin, recovery and the demands of professional sport

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
6 min readSep 3, 2026 07:42 AM IST
During a recent visit to India, Dacal met Dr V Mohan, founder-chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, and spoke about the realities of living with the condition.During a recent visit to India, Dacal met Dr V Mohan, founder-chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, and spoke about the realities of living with the condition.
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When Brais Dacal was seven, he was told that his life would have to be different. Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at that age, the Spanish cyclist remembers being advised to lead an easy life and avoid pushing himself too hard. For a child with dreams of sport, it could easily have become a sentence of limitation.

Instead, Dacal chose to test those limits. Years later, he would go on to become a professional cyclist, spending five seasons with Team Novo Nordisk, a team whose riders all live with diabetes. Although he no longer races professionally, Dacal remains one of the team’s prominent ambassadors, travelling to speak about his experiences of competing at the highest level while managing Type 1 diabetes.

“I have always believed that I should own my diabetes, rather than let it own me,” Dacal says. “Living with Type 1 diabetes has added an extra layer of discipline, anticipation and courage to my cycling career and to life in general.”

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During a recent visit to India, Dacal met Dr V Mohan, founder-chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, and spoke about the realities of living with the condition. For him, the message to children with Type 1 diabetes is straightforward: a diagnosis should not mean giving up on their ambitions. He encouraged them to continue pursuing their dreams — and, in his words, to strive to become champions.

For Dr Mohan, that message is particularly powerful because children often need to see possibilities rather than simply hear about them.

“We have several children who are living with Type 1 diabetes and have excelled in their fields,” he says. “Hence, those living with the condition are often able to relate more closely to others who have undergone similar symptoms, challenges and emotions.” That is where peer support becomes important, he says. Sharing experiences with others who understand the daily demands of the condition can provide reassurance and a sense of belonging, while reminding people with diabetes that they are not alone.

For Dacal, however, managing diabetes has never been about simply overcoming a medical condition. It has been about learning to live with it — and planning for it — without allowing it to take over.

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The discipline behind the ride

Professional cycling is demanding even for a healthy athlete. For someone living with Type 1 diabetes, a long, steady ride does not place the same demands on the body as a short, intense effort. Insulin requirements, food intake and blood glucose levels have to be considered before the cyclist even gets on the bike. “For example, long and steady rides will require different insulin and food intake than short and intense rides,” Dacal says.

His approach is methodical. He follows his doctor’s advice, trains, records his blood sugar levels and keeps track of what he has done. Then he studies the results and adjusts. “I keep learning through trial and error,” he says. Preparation extends to what he carries on the bike. Extra food is essential to maintain carbohydrate intake during exercise and to deal with possible hypoglycaemia or low blood sugar levels. Insulin has to be available in case of hyperglycaemia or high blood sugar level.

“The most important thing is to be prepared for anything that can happen,” he says. The same philosophy applies when he travels. Different countries mean different foods, schedules and temperatures — variables that can complicate diabetes management. “Again, it is about planning ahead and prevention,” Dacal says. “You need to learn about the foods you will find, plan your trips and always have a Plan B.”

His version of a Plan B is deliberately generous. “I carry enough supplies to cover a couple of end-of-the-world situations,” he says.

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‘We don’t do random’

Dacal’s years as a professional cyclist also taught him that elite sport cannot be separated from health. “An unhealthy athlete will never be a good athlete,” he says. While managing Type 1 diabetes is only one part of the equation, eating well, recovering properly, avoiding illness and monitoring the body are equally important. The difference at the professional level is that pushing the body to its limits is deliberate. Training loads, weight loss and harder efforts are not left to chance. They are planned with coaches and medical professionals. “If we need to lose weight, we plan it along with the medical staff and the coaches. If we need to go harder, again, we plan it well. We don’t do random,” he says.

Knowing when to stop

For all the emphasis on pushing boundaries, Dacal is equally clear about the importance of knowing when to rest. “Working more does not translate into results if you are not effective and efficient, or if you do not take enough rest,” he says. For an athlete managing Type 1 diabetes, listening to the body becomes even more critical.

Today, Dacal’s career has moved beyond racing. As the general manager of a large sports organisation, he spends much of his time travelling, managing people and juggling different responsibilities. His days are no longer structured entirely around training but the principles remain familiar: plan ahead, stay flexible and pay attention to what the body is saying.

Dacal’s visit to India also gave him an opportunity to reflect on the future of cycling in the country. He sees enormous potential in India’s growing interest in professional cycling and hopes the sport will become increasingly visible on the international stage. “Without health, there is nothing you can do to perform, no matter what the discipline,” he says.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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