Living with Type 1 diabetes since age 7, he overcame limits to become a cyclist

When Brais Dacal was seven, he was told that his life would have to be different. Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at that age, the Spanish cyclist remembers being advised to lead an easy life and avoid pushing himself too hard. For a child with dreams of sport, it could easily have become a sentence of limitation.

Instead, Dacal chose to test those limits. Years later, he would go on to become a professional cyclist, spending five seasons with Team Novo Nordisk, a team whose riders all live with diabetes. Although he no longer races professionally, Dacal remains one of the team’s prominent ambassadors, travelling to speak about his experiences of competing at the highest level while managing Type 1 diabetes.

“I have always believed that I should own my diabetes, rather than let it own me,” Dacal says. “Living with Type 1 diabetes has added an extra layer of discipline, anticipation and courage to my cycling career and to life in general.”

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During a recent visit to India, Dacal met Dr V Mohan, founder-chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, and spoke about the realities of living with the condition. For him, the message to children with Type 1 diabetes is straightforward: a diagnosis should not mean giving up on their ambitions. He encouraged them to continue pursuing their dreams — and, in his words, to strive to become champions.

For Dr Mohan, that message is particularly powerful because children often need to see possibilities rather than simply hear about them.

“We have several children who are living with Type 1 diabetes and have excelled in their fields,” he says. “Hence, those living with the condition are often able to relate more closely to others who have undergone similar symptoms, challenges and emotions.” That is where peer support becomes important, he says. Sharing experiences with others who understand the daily demands of the condition can provide reassurance and a sense of belonging, while reminding people with diabetes that they are not alone.

For Dacal, however, managing diabetes has never been about simply overcoming a medical condition. It has been about learning to live with it — and planning for it — without allowing it to take over.

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The discipline behind the ride

Professional cycling is demanding even for a healthy athlete. For someone living with Type 1 diabetes, a long, steady ride does not place the same demands on the body as a short, intense effort. Insulin requirements, food intake and blood glucose levels have to be considered before the cyclist even gets on the bike. “For example, long and steady rides will require different insulin and food intake than short and intense rides,” Dacal says.

His approach is methodical. He follows his doctor’s advice, trains, records his blood sugar levels and keeps track of what he has done. Then he studies the results and adjusts. “I keep learning through trial and error,” he says. Preparation extends to what he carries on the bike. Extra food is essential to maintain carbohydrate intake during exercise and to deal with possible hypoglycaemia or low blood sugar levels. Insulin has to be available in case of hyperglycaemia or high blood sugar level.

“The most important thing is to be prepared for anything that can happen,” he says. The same philosophy applies when he travels. Different countries mean different foods, schedules and temperatures — variables that can complicate diabetes management. “Again, it is about planning ahead and prevention,” Dacal says. “You need to learn about the foods you will find, plan your trips and always have a Plan B.”

His version of a Plan B is deliberately generous. “I carry enough supplies to cover a couple of end-of-the-world situations,” he says.

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‘We don’t do random’

Dacal’s years as a professional cyclist also taught him that elite sport cannot be separated from health. “An unhealthy athlete will never be a good athlete,” he says. While managing Type 1 diabetes is only one part of the equation, eating well, recovering properly, avoiding illness and monitoring the body are equally important. The difference at the professional level is that pushing the body to its limits is deliberate. Training loads, weight loss and harder efforts are not left to chance. They are planned with coaches and medical professionals. “If we need to lose weight, we plan it along with the medical staff and the coaches. If we need to go harder, again, we plan it well. We don’t do random,” he says.

Knowing when to stop

For all the emphasis on pushing boundaries, Dacal is equally clear about the importance of knowing when to rest. “Working more does not translate into results if you are not effective and efficient, or if you do not take enough rest,” he says. For an athlete managing Type 1 diabetes, listening to the body becomes even more critical.

Today, Dacal’s career has moved beyond racing. As the general manager of a large sports organisation, he spends much of his time travelling, managing people and juggling different responsibilities. His days are no longer structured entirely around training but the principles remain familiar: plan ahead, stay flexible and pay attention to what the body is saying.

Dacal’s visit to India also gave him an opportunity to reflect on the future of cycling in the country. He sees enormous potential in India’s growing interest in professional cycling and hopes the sport will become increasingly visible on the international stage. “Without health, there is nothing you can do to perform, no matter what the discipline,” he says.