Where’s the lead in your turmeric coming from? Study finds farms aren’t the source but processing

Turmeric, a staple in Indian kitchens and traditional medicine, has increasingly come under scrutiny after multiple studies detected alarming levels of lead in commercially sold turmeric powder. However, a new study by environmental research organisation Toxics Link offers reassuring news for farmers while raising fresh concerns about food processing and regulatory oversight.

The study found that raw turmeric collected directly from farms across six Indian states contained lead levels well within India’s prescribed safety limits (below the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India [FSSAI] limit of 10 mg/kg), suggesting that contamination is more likely to occur after harvest rather than during cultivation. Contamination is more likely to occur during post-harvest processing, handling, packaging or deliberate adulteration than at the cultivation stage. Researchers have called for stronger monitoring, improved supply chain traceability and stricter enforcement to prevent contaminated turmeric from reaching consumers.

What the study found

The study analysed 13 raw turmeric rhizome samples collected from farms in Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. The samples were tested at an NABL-accredited laboratory using a highly sensitive method for detecting heavy metals. Lead concentrations ranged from below the limit of quantification to 1.87 mg/kg, significantly lower than the FSSAI’s maximum permissible limit of 10 mg/kg for turmeric. The findings reinforce growing scientific evidence that raw turmeric itself is generally not heavily contaminated. Instead, previous studies cited by the report have linked elevated lead levels in market samples to the illegal addition of lead chromate, a yellow industrial pigment used to enhance the colour and commercial appeal of turmeric powder.

Health risks remain a major concern

While the study offers reassurance about turmeric at the farm level, it underscores the serious health consequences if contaminated products enter the food supply. “Lead is a potent neurotoxin that affects nearly every organ in the human body, with children and pregnant women facing the greatest risks. According to the report, there is no known safe level of lead exposure for children,” says Dr Vivek Jain, Senior Director & Unit Head, Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.

In adults, chronic low-level exposure can gradually affect the nervous system, kidneys and cardiovascular health, and may also contribute to symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, memory issues, irritability and digestive disturbances. “Long-term accumulation of lead in the body can increase the risk of hypertension and kidney dysfunction. Since symptoms are often non-specific, exposure may go unrecognised for a long time. Therefore, it is important for adults to be equally vigilant about the quality and sourcing of food products, especially spices used daily in cooking,” advises Dr Jain. Choosing reputable brands that adhere to strict food safety regulations, maintaining a nutrient-rich diet, and seeking medical evaluation if there is a history of prolonged exposure or unexplained symptoms can help reduce health risks.

Exposure during childhood can impair brain development, reduce IQ, cause learning disabilities, behavioural disorders, shorten attention span and affect academic performance. “Many of these effects occur silently, without obvious clinical symptoms, making chronic exposure particularly dangerous. In severe cases, lead poisoning can result in seizures, coma and even death,” says Dr Jain.

Need for stronger regulation

The findings place greater responsibility on regulators and the food processing industry to identify where contamination is occurring after turmeric leaves the farm. Although all samples in the study complied with FSSAI standards, researchers argue that surveillance should extend beyond cultivation to processing, packaging and distribution. Satish Sinha, associate director at Toxics Link, says, “The evidence points towards contamination occurring after harvest, making it imperative to strengthen surveillance and regulatory oversight across processing, packaging and marketing stages. Protecting consumers requires greater traceability throughout the supply chain and strict enforcement against food adulteration.”

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The report recommends that the FSSAI and state food safety authorities conduct targeted inspections of processing facilities and take stringent action against deliberate adulteration. It also calls for larger multi-state studies incorporating soil, irrigation water, agricultural inputs and processing facilities to better understand contamination pathways and strengthen food safety governance.