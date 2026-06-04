She went for laser hair removal at a beauty clinic. Had painful burns instead: What caused it?

A young woman walked into dermatologist Dr Rashmi Sharma’s clinic at FMRI, Gurugram, with inflamed red patches across her legs. What was supposed to be a routine laser hair removal session at a neighbourhood beauty clinic had left her with painful burns that took weeks to heal. She is far from an isolated case.

“These patients are becoming increasingly common,” says Dr Rashmi Sharma. “I regularly see people with burns, pigmentation, scarring and other complications after undergoing laser hair removal at unregulated centres. Many of them were never informed about the risks or assessed properly before treatment.”

As India’s aesthetic industry booms, laser hair reduction (LHR) has become one of the most sought-after cosmetic procedures. Promoted as quick, safe and virtually risk-free, what should have been the preserve of dermatology clinics has now spilled over into beauty salons, spas and aesthetic centres. The growing availability of laser treatments outside medical settings is creating a hidden public health problem.

The concern comes at a time when India’s drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has tightened oversight of cosmetic injectables. In a recent public notice, it clarified that injectable cosmetic products such as Botox, dermal fillers, skin boosters and IV drips cannot be administered under cosmetic licences and must only be used by trained medical doctors. However, dermatologists like Dr Sharma now argue that a similar regulatory focus is needed for laser hair reduction procedures, which continue to be widely offered by non-medical establishments. Listen in:

What is laser hair reduction?

It is a hair removal procedure. It works by directing concentrated beams of light toward hair follicles. The pigment present in the hair absorbs this energy, generating heat that damages the follicle and inhibits future hair growth. Contrary to popular belief, the procedure does not necessarily eliminate hair permanently. Rather, it significantly reduces the density, thickness, and rate of hair growth over time. Most individuals require multiple sessions because hair grows in cycles, and the laser is most effective when targeting follicles in their active growth phase.

The treatment has become particularly attractive for people who struggle with excessive or unwanted hair growth, recurrent ingrown hairs, or skin irritation caused by frequent shaving and waxing.

For many women dealing with hormonal conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome, laser hair reduction can offer both cosmetic and psychological relief. Men, too, increasingly seek treatment for areas such as the back, chest, neck, and beard line, viewing it as a practical grooming solution.

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Is there a regulatory protocol?

Unlike Botox or fillers, laser hair reduction is not covered under any CDSCO directive because it does not involve injectable substances. Instead, LHR uses energy-based devices and falls under a separate regulatory framework governed by the Medical Devices Rules, 2017.

But the distinction should not obscure the fact that laser hair reduction remains a medical procedure. A laser is a powerful medical device that interacts directly with the skin. Incorrect settings, inadequate training or failure to assess a patient’s skin type can result in burns, blistering, post-inflammatory pigmentation and, in severe cases, permanent scarring.

India’s diverse skin tones make the issue particularly significant. Laser settings that may be appropriate for one patient can be harmful for another. Factors such as active skin conditions, medications, hormonal disorders and recent sun exposure can all influence treatment safety and outcomes.

Many complications arise because procedures are delegated to inadequately trained operators who may not understand laser physics, skin biology or emergency management of adverse reactions. The problem is compounded by aggressive marketing. Discount packages, social media promotions and beauty-clinic memberships often position laser hair removal as a routine grooming service rather than a medical intervention requiring professional oversight.

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What should one remember?

A thorough consultation with a board-certified dermatologist is a must. Factors such as skin tone, hair colour, medical history, current medications and underlying health conditions all influence how the skin will respond to treatment. Advances in laser technology have expanded treatment options for a wider range of skin types, but selecting the appropriate device and settings remains a highly specialised task.

Also Read | Wondering whether to get laser hair treatment? Know these myths first

How you need to prepare

Patients are often surprised to learn that preparation before treatment can be just as important as the procedure itself. Recent tanning, excessive sun exposure and certain skincare products can increase skin sensitivity and raise the risk of complications. Likewise, methods such as waxing, threading and plucking remove the very hair follicles that the laser is designed to target, potentially reducing treatment effectiveness. Understanding these details beforehand helps ensure both safety and better results.

What are side-effects of a procedure gone wrong?

Among the most common complications associated with poorly performed laser treatments are burns and blistering. Excessive energy settings or the use of an unsuitable laser for a particular skin type can damage the skin surface, sometimes leaving scars that persist long after the original concern has faded. Changes in skin pigmentation are another significant risk. Some individuals develop dark patches known as hyperpigmentation, while others experience hypopigmentation, a loss of skin colour that can be difficult to reverse. These complications are particularly concerning in individuals with darker skin tones, where precision and expertise are essential.

In more severe cases, infections may develop if damaged skin is not properly managed. Eye injuries, though uncommon, can occur when appropriate protective eyewear is not used during treatment. There have also been rare reports of paradoxical hair growth, a phenomenon in which hair growth increases rather than decreases in the treated area.

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As aesthetic medicine continues to evolve, laser hair reduction remains a valuable option for those seeking a long-term solution to unwanted hair. Yet its growing accessibility should not come at the expense of safety.