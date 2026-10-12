Lancet releases 17 threats to health: India faces all of them

Climate change, obesity, antimicrobial resistance and pandemics could take a heavy toll by 2100. Dr Soumya Swaminathan calls for long-term planning, better use of data and a stronger Indian voice in global health negotiations

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readOct 12, 2026 11:19 AM IST
lancet study health threatsDr Soumya Swaminathan says many major threats — including childhood malnutrition, air pollution, AMR, high blood pressure, obesity, poor mental health, income inequality, pandemics and unhealthy ageing — are exacerbated by climate change.
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A new Lancet Commission has identified 17 catastrophic threats to global health and human survival, warning that decisions taken today across health, finance, climate, defence and technology will determine how many years of healthy life future generations gain — or lose — by 2100. For India, the findings underscore the need to strengthen long-term health planning and play a more prominent role in global negotiations on pandemic preparedness, artificial intelligence (AI) safety and other emerging risks.

Launched at the World Health Summit in Berlin, which opened on October 11, the Lancet Commission on 21st Century Global Threats to Health examines risks across 204 countries and territories. It assesses how investments in prevention, preparedness, health systems and innovation could avert enormous losses of healthy life over the next 75 years.

Obesity emerges as one of the largest projected health burdens, accounting for an estimated 23.1 billion disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) that could potentially be avoided by 2100 through effective interventions. DALYs measure years of healthy life lost because of illness, disability or premature death.

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Other threats include antimicrobial resistance (AMR), poor mental health, high blood pressure, childhood malnutrition, smoking, unhealthy ageing, income inequality and low educational attainment. Climate change, pandemics, conventional conflict, nuclear conflict and the malicious use of AI also feature in the Commission’s assessment.

A threat was classified as catastrophic if it could account for at least one billion DALYs by 2100, sufficient data existed to model its potential impact, and there was scope for policy action. For each threat, the Commission modelled plausible best-case and worst-case scenarios, highlighting the health losses that targeted interventions could prevent.

Professor Christopher JL Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington and co-chair of the Commission, said the estimates demonstrated the scale of avoidable health losses. While some threats already impose substantial burdens, others carry significant risks if they materialise.

“Crucially, all 17 threats are interconnected, which is why they must be addressed together, not in isolation,” he said.

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Why India needs to take the lead

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization’s inaugural chief scientist and a member of the Commission, told The Indian Express that policymakers must move beyond short-term priorities and national-level considerations to address long-term risks proactively.

She said many major threats — including childhood malnutrition, air pollution, AMR, high blood pressure, obesity, poor mental health, income inequality, pandemics and unhealthy ageing — are exacerbated by climate change. Conversely, well-designed climate mitigation measures can also help tackle several of these challenges.

“We have to find a way to manage them all in parallel and in an integrated manner — we do not have the luxury of choosing one over the other,” she said.

For India, this means incorporating foresight into health planning, drawing on local data across sectors, using AI to integrate and analyse information, modelling future scenarios and directing investments towards vulnerable populations.

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“India should play a leading role in global health discussions and negotiations on important topics like AI safety, pandemic threats, commercial determinants of health and global health architecture,” Dr Swaminathan stressed.

She also called for people’s lived experiences and ethical considerations to inform policymaking, alongside greater interdisciplinary research to develop solutions suited to local contexts.

Climate change, inequality and emerging risks

The Commission highlights the far-reaching consequences of climate change. Limiting global warming to around 1.8°C, rather than allowing it to reach 4.4°C, could prevent an estimated 1.89 billion years of healthy life from being lost to causes including extreme heat and air pollution. Unchecked warming could also intensify other threats, including migration.

Income inequality could account for an estimated 13.8 billion DALYs by 2100, a burden the Commission equates to 25 COVID-19 pandemics.

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Although nuclear conflict and the malicious use of AI are considered less likely than many other threats, their potential consequences are exceptionally severe. Preventing nuclear conflict could avert an estimated 133 million deaths and 9.35 billion DALYs by 2100, while measures to reduce the risk of malicious AI could avert an estimated 10.4 billion DALYs.

The report also notes that, although moderate pandemics have become less frequent, naturally occurring pandemics remain a major long-term threat.

Build readiness, back breakthroughs, track threats

The Commission recommends a three-pronged approach: build readiness through health systems equipped for prevention and preparedness; back breakthroughs by investing in vaccines, antibiotics, obesity treatments and climate technologies; and track threats through regular, independent assessments.

Dr Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of The Lancet, said the report calls for a broader framework for coordinated action, reflecting the increasingly interconnected dangers facing humanity.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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