Kriti Sanon hits the gym to reduce ‘mithai weight’: What are core exercises you can do to shed belly fat?

When your core is weak, digestion slows, posture collapses and metabolism dulls

google-preferred-btn
kriti sonanSomething great for improving the metabolic rate which brings down your overall body-fat ratio would be kicking. (Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

When actor Kriti Sanon recently posted a workout photo of hers with a caption that she needed to get “those abs out of that mithai weight hiding them,” she pointed out a dilemma we all have. Should we give in to celebratory indulgence? Do you fall into guilt, or do you return to balance?

The solution lies in doing core exercises. When your core is weak, digestion slows, posture collapses and metabolism dulls. When it is strong, fat naturally starts melting away. Certain routines work best.

Ab-Wheel Rollouts: The Fire Starter

The ab wheel is simple, honest and unforgiving. It does not allow cheating. When you roll forward, every fibre of your core — from deep transverse abdominis to obliques and spinal stabilizers — is activated.

How it helps reduce weight:

• Activates deep core muscles, improving metabolic efficiency

• Tightens the abdominal wall, reducing belly protrusion

• Improves posture, which enhances digestion and breathing

• Builds mental discipline—because you cannot rush this movement

How to do it safely:

• Start on your knees, not toes

• Keep your spine neutral, not sagging

• Roll forward only as far as control allows

• Exhale as you roll out, inhale as you return

• Begin with 5–8 repetitions, build gradually

Remember, control over the wheel reflects control over the senses.

Complementary Core Exercises

To truly undo mithai weight, variety is essential.

1. Plank involves holding a push-up-like position with a straight body, supported on forearms (or hands) and toes. Hold for 30–60 seconds.

2. Mountain Climbers are full-body, high-intensity exercises resembling a fast-paced plank with alternating knee drives, or drawing your knees towards your chest. Do 20–30 repetitions. They stimulate circulation and digestion, flushing excess sugar storage.

3. Leg Raises involve lifting both your legs off the ground, holding them up with the help of your torso. Do 10–15 slow reps. Perfect for that stubborn lower abdomen after festive feasting.

Story continues below this ad

4. Russian Twists involve sitting up, leaning back slightly and twisting your torso from side to side, engaging your obliques and deep core muscles, often holding a weight like a dumbbell or medicine ball for added resistance. All you need are 15–20 twists.

They massage internal organs and tone the obliques, your waistline’s guardians. Lying down on back exercises like cycling with a single leg and double leg are effective.

Move After You Eat

One of the biggest mistakes during the wedding season is sitting immediately after heavy meals. A 10–15 minute gentle walk post-dinner improves glucose utilization and prevents fat storage. Our grandparents instinctively did this; science now confirms it.

Sleep, Stress & Sugar:

Late-night celebrations disrupt sleep, increase cortisol and make the body store fat — especially around the belly. Prioritize 7 hours of sleep, even during festive months. A rested body burns better than a tired one.

Story continues below this ad

Something great for improving the metabolic rate which brings down your overall body-fat ratio would be kicking. If somebody were to have exposure to kick-boxing, squatting and kicking are exceptionally good, when it comes to increasing your basal metabolic rate (BMR). When we challenge the lower extremities with squatting, it increases BMR but combined with kicking, it has a greater effect.

When you strengthen your core, you are not just flattening your stomach, you are doing much more.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Bangladesh out of ICC T20 WC, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
kathua encounter
Before Jaish commander was killed, police had to save civilians he was holding hostage
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
Paris Olympic bronze medallist Yui Susaki defeated Paris Olympic silver medallist Yuznelyis Lopez Guzman by fall within 85 seconds in one of the Pro Wrestling League's marquee matches. (PHOTO: PWL)
Yui Susaki’s India mission: Some light tourism, eat butter chicken and scope out Indian wrestlers
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
badshah loves his greubel
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Yui Susaki’s India mission: Some light tourism, eat butter chicken and scope out Indian wrestlers
Paris Olympic bronze medallist Yui Susaki defeated Paris Olympic silver medallist Yuznelyis Lopez Guzman by fall within 85 seconds in one of the Pro Wrestling League's marquee matches. (PHOTO: PWL)
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Mhatre finds form, Ambrish delivers as India cruise past New Zealand
L-R: Ayush Mhatre with the bat and RS Ambrish shone with the ball during India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup league match. (PHOTO: ICC)
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Raghu Dharmaraju
Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes
Google Photos’ new ‘Me Meme’ feature uses AI to generate personalised, shareable memes from user photos. (Image Source: Google)
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
badshah loves his greubel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’
African student life in india
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement