Kriti Sanon hits the gym to reduce ‘mithai weight’: What are core exercises you can do to shed belly fat?

Something great for improving the metabolic rate which brings down your overall body-fat ratio would be kicking. (Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

When actor Kriti Sanon recently posted a workout photo of hers with a caption that she needed to get “those abs out of that mithai weight hiding them,” she pointed out a dilemma we all have. Should we give in to celebratory indulgence? Do you fall into guilt, or do you return to balance?

The solution lies in doing core exercises. When your core is weak, digestion slows, posture collapses and metabolism dulls. When it is strong, fat naturally starts melting away. Certain routines work best.

Ab-Wheel Rollouts: The Fire Starter

The ab wheel is simple, honest and unforgiving. It does not allow cheating. When you roll forward, every fibre of your core — from deep transverse abdominis to obliques and spinal stabilizers — is activated.