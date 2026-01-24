When actor Kriti Sanon recently posted a workout photo of hers with a caption that she needed to get “those abs out of that mithai weight hiding them,” she pointed out a dilemma we all have. Should we give in to celebratory indulgence? Do you fall into guilt, or do you return to balance?
The solution lies in doing core exercises. When your core is weak, digestion slows, posture collapses and metabolism dulls. When it is strong, fat naturally starts melting away. Certain routines work best.
Ab-Wheel Rollouts: The Fire Starter
The ab wheel is simple, honest and unforgiving. It does not allow cheating. When you roll forward, every fibre of your core — from deep transverse abdominis to obliques and spinal stabilizers — is activated.
How it helps reduce weight:
• Activates deep core muscles, improving metabolic efficiency
• Tightens the abdominal wall, reducing belly protrusion
• Improves posture, which enhances digestion and breathing
• Builds mental discipline—because you cannot rush this movement
How to do it safely:
• Start on your knees, not toes
• Keep your spine neutral, not sagging
• Roll forward only as far as control allows
• Exhale as you roll out, inhale as you return
• Begin with 5–8 repetitions, build gradually
Remember, control over the wheel reflects control over the senses.
Complementary Core Exercises
To truly undo mithai weight, variety is essential.
1. Plank involves holding a push-up-like position with a straight body, supported on forearms (or hands) and toes. Hold for 30–60 seconds.
2. Mountain Climbers are full-body, high-intensity exercises resembling a fast-paced plank with alternating knee drives, or drawing your knees towards your chest. Do 20–30 repetitions. They stimulate circulation and digestion, flushing excess sugar storage.
3. Leg Raises involve lifting both your legs off the ground, holding them up with the help of your torso. Do 10–15 slow reps. Perfect for that stubborn lower abdomen after festive feasting.
4. Russian Twists involve sitting up, leaning back slightly and twisting your torso from side to side, engaging your obliques and deep core muscles, often holding a weight like a dumbbell or medicine ball for added resistance. All you need are 15–20 twists.
They massage internal organs and tone the obliques, your waistline’s guardians. Lying down on back exercises like cycling with a single leg and double leg are effective.
Move After You Eat
One of the biggest mistakes during the wedding season is sitting immediately after heavy meals. A 10–15 minute gentle walk post-dinner improves glucose utilization and prevents fat storage. Our grandparents instinctively did this; science now confirms it.
Sleep, Stress & Sugar:
Late-night celebrations disrupt sleep, increase cortisol and make the body store fat — especially around the belly. Prioritize 7 hours of sleep, even during festive months. A rested body burns better than a tired one.
Something great for improving the metabolic rate which brings down your overall body-fat ratio would be kicking. If somebody were to have exposure to kick-boxing, squatting and kicking are exceptionally good, when it comes to increasing your basal metabolic rate (BMR). When we challenge the lower extremities with squatting, it increases BMR but combined with kicking, it has a greater effect.
When you strengthen your core, you are not just flattening your stomach, you are doing much more.
Gukesh Dommaraju, the youngest world champion in history, has had a rough 2025 and 2026 with no titles and below-par results. Magnus Carlsen believes that the expectations placed on him were unrealistic and that he is still young and learning. Carlsen also highlights the disadvantages of children becoming too dependent on computer engines.