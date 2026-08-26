Kiara Advani shot through 7 months of pregnancy for ‘Toxic’: How much exercise is safe for expectant mothers?

During the recent launch of her film ‘Toxic,’ actor Kiara Advani shared how she continued shooting well into the third trimester of her pregnancy, taking up both emotional and physically demanding scenes until her seventh month. She even did action sequences. How much exercise is appropriate during pregnancy is not a question that can be answered by celebrity routines, social media workouts or a one-size-fits-all prescription. But continuing physical routines has definite benefits.

“Pregnancy does not necessarily mean giving up exercise,” says Dr Neelam Suri, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. For women with an uncomplicated pregnancy, she says, staying active can support overall wellbeing, although the intensity and type of exercise may need to change as pregnancy progresses. “A woman who was already physically active before pregnancy may often continue exercising, including higher-intensity workouts, with appropriate modifications. The crucial distinction, however, is between continuing an established level of activity and suddenly taking up strenuous exercise during pregnancy. Just work with the woman’s existing capabilities rather than against them,” Dr Suri adds. Excerpts:

What routines can be done in each trimester?

During the first trimester, women without complications can generally continue activities they were already accustomed to, such as walking, swimming, strength training or cycling. Fatigue and nausea, however, can make some days harder than others, and intensity can be adjusted accordingly.

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For women who were previously inactive, a gentler start is more appropriate. Walking, breathing exercises, stretching, yoga and brisk walking can provide a starting point.

The second trimester brings changes in balance, body weight and flexibility. Walking, swimming, stationary cycling, suitably modified strength exercises and pregnancy-adapted yoga can be useful options.

By the third trimester, the emphasis generally shifts from maintaining performance to maintaining mobility and strength. Low-impact activity may become more comfortable, while exercises carrying a high risk of falling, abdominal injury or excessive strain may need to be avoided.

For most women with uncomplicated pregnancies, around 150 minutes of moderate physical activity spread across the week is a commonly recommended target.

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Does strength training have a place in pregnancy?

Yes—but with appropriate modifications.

Strength training can help women maintain muscle strength and mobility during pregnancy and may also contribute to better management of weight, blood sugar and cardiovascular health. Regular physical activity is associated with a lower risk of gestational diabetes and pregnancy-related high blood pressure, while exercise can also help with back discomfort, constipation and emotional wellbeing.

Strength work may be particularly useful for the pelvic floor and for managing the physical demands of carrying additional body weight.

During pregnancy, the body produces a hormone called relaxin, which softens and relaxes the ligaments. Changes in balance and joint stability can make falls and injuries more likely, making technique and supervision particularly important. The shifting centre of gravity and changes in the curvature of the back mean that exercises may need to be adapted as the baby bump grows.

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A useful rule is to ensure that exercise remains manageable enough for the woman to speak while doing it. Intensity should also be adjusted according to how she feels on a particular day.

What about heavy weights?

This is where individualisation matters most. A woman who has trained with weights regularly before pregnancy may be able to continue strength training, but the load, range of motion, exercise selection and technique may all need modification. Someone who has never lifted weights should not use pregnancy as the time to begin a demanding weight-training programme.

The broader principle is simple: pregnancy is not the time to test physical limits. Women with certain placental problems, a risk of premature delivery, hypertension or other pregnancy-related concerns may be advised to reduce or temporarily avoid physical activity.

When should exercise stop?

Certain symptoms during exercise should not be ignored. Bleeding, leaking of fluid, painful contractions, significant breathlessness, dizziness, chest pain or unusual pain are reasons to stop exercising and seek medical advice.

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The same caution applies to women who have been specifically advised to remain on bed rest or restrict movement. They should not independently begin walking programmes, stretching or strength exercises simply because exercise is generally considered beneficial.

The reason for restricting activity matters. The appropriate amount—and even the appropriateness—of movement depends on the underlying condition and its severity.

The message is not “exercise at all costs”

The growing visibility of women who remain active during pregnancy has helped challenge the notion that pregnancy automatically requires complete physical inactivity. But the opposite extreme—assuming that every pregnant woman should be able to maintain an intense pre-pregnancy workout—is equally misleading. Always go with the flow of the patient’s existing capabilities in a normal pregnancy. The safest workout is the one that fits the individual pregnancy.