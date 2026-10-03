Khushbu Sundar’s 40-kg weight loss over 5 years: Why slow and steady can work

When actor Khushbu Sundar began her weight-loss journey in 2021, her motivation was not simply to change how she looked. Weighing 98.6 kg at her heaviest, she struggled with knee pain following injuries sustained during film shoots. Everyday activities, including climbing stairs, had become difficult. On her doctor’s advice, she decided to lose weight. Nearly five years later, she says she has lost around 40 kg. Her approach involved sustainable dietary changes, walking, yoga and exercise rather than relying on a quick-fix diet.

Her journey offers a useful starting point for understanding a fundamental principle of weight management: losing weight and keeping it off are two different challenges. The goal is to build eating and exercise habits that remain manageable long after the initial motivation fades.

Why gradual weight loss matters

Weight loss requires the body to use more energy than it receives from food over time. However, maintaining this energy deficit does not require extreme restriction or punishing workouts. Smaller, consistent changes in food intake and physical activity can help people make progress without turning their entire lives into a weight-loss project. Progress is better assessed over weeks and months than through daily fluctuations on the weighing scale.

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Is wheat the problem?

Khushbu has spoken about discovering gluten intolerance and subsequently avoiding foods such as chapati and maida-based products. Her experience, however, should not be interpreted as evidence that wheat causes weight gain in everyone.

Wheat itself is not inherently fattening. Weight change depends on overall food intake, activity levels and several individual factors. Wheat-based foods can be part of a balanced diet, particularly when whole-grain options provide fibre and other nutrients.

For people with Celiac disease, avoiding gluten is medically necessary. Others experiencing persistent symptoms after eating wheat should seek appropriate medical advice rather than self-diagnosing an intolerance. Nor does replacing wheat automatically make a diet healthier. Gluten-free biscuits, packaged snacks and refined alternatives can still be high in calories and low in fibre. Depending on individual needs and preferences, alternatives such as jowar, bajra, ragi, rice and other grains can provide variety.

The more useful question is not which single food must be eliminated, but whether the overall diet is balanced, portion sizes are appropriate and meals provide sufficient protein, fibre and essential nutrients.

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Walking, yoga and strength training: A practical combination

Walking was one of the activities Khushbu incorporated into her routine, alongside yoga and exercise. These are accessible starting points for many people, particularly those who find conventional gym routines difficult to maintain.

Walking supports cardiovascular health and increases daily energy expenditure. Yoga can improve flexibility, balance and mobility, although its intensity varies considerably by style. Neither needs to be treated as a stand-alone solution. For more comprehensive fitness, resistance training deserves a place in a long-term plan. Strengthening muscles helps preserve muscle mass during weight loss and supports everyday function. A combination of aerobic activity and muscle-strengthening exercises, adapted to a person’s abilities, is generally more useful than relying on a single form of exercise. People with knee pain, previous injuries or limited mobility should begin at an appropriate level and seek professional guidance when necessary. Exercise should progress gradually, not through pain or exhaustion.

The habits that make weight loss sustainable

A workable plan extends beyond food and exercise. Adequate sleep, regular meals, stress management and realistic expectations all influence how consistently people can follow healthy routines. Planning meals, keeping nourishing foods accessible and finding enjoyable forms of movement can make these habits easier to maintain.

Portion awareness can help, too. Eating slowly, recognising hunger and fullness, and paying attention to how much food is consumed can reduce unintentional overeating without requiring every meal to be weighed or counted. Favourite foods need not automatically disappear; their portions and frequency can be considered within the overall eating pattern.

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Weight loss is rarely linear. Travel, illness, work pressures, hormonal changes and other life circumstances can interrupt routines. An occasional deviation does not undo progress. The important step is returning to established habits rather than responding with severe restriction or excessive exercise.

Measure progress beyond the scale

Khushbu’s account also highlights the importance of the reason behind a weight-loss goal: improving health and making daily activities easier. Body weight is one measure, but mobility, stamina, strength, blood pressure, blood sugar where relevant, and overall wellbeing can provide a broader picture.

Five years may seem a long time to reach a goal, but the habits developed along the way can matter far longer than the number on the scale.

(Dr Mehta is a holistic health expert)