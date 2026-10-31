Katrina Kaif’s postpartum fitness journey: How new mums can lose weight gradually and safely

Actor Katrina Kaif has spoken about approaching postpartum weight loss gradually, reinforcing an important message for new mothers: the body needs time to recover after childbirth, and there is no merit in rushing the process. In a recent interview, Kaif indicated that postpartum weight management should not be viewed as a race to regain one’s pre-pregnancy figure but as a gradual journey towards restoring strength, mobility, hormonal balance and overall well-being.

The postpartum phase brings several physical, hormonal and emotional changes. Alongside emotional recovery, the body undergoes significant physiological changes involving the abdominal muscles, pelvic floor, joints, metabolism and hormonal systems. The first principle is to never compare your recovery with another woman’s journey. Every woman’s pregnancy, childbirth experience, hormonal response and healing capacity are different. Avoid high-impact movements, aggressive abdominal exercises and heavy resistance training until you are medically cleared and physically ready.

Women recovering from a C-section require particular attention to wound healing, abdominal recovery and gradual progression. Persistent pain, pelvic heaviness, urinary leakage, vaginal pressure or abdominal bulging should be assessed by a qualified healthcare professional or pelvic-health physiotherapist. So, grade your exercise plan.

Phase 1: Recovery and Reconnection (0–6 weeks)

Objective: Healing, circulation, breathing and gentle neuromuscular reconnection.

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The initial six weeks should primarily focus on recovery rather than calorie expenditure. The body needs time to heal, particularly after childbirth, and exercise should remain gentle and comfortable.

Recommended activities include:

Gentle diaphragmatic and rib-cage breathing to restore breathing coordination.

Ankle rotations and gentle foot movements to encourage circulation.

Neck and shoulder mobility to ease muscular tension.

Pelvic-floor awareness, including gentle contraction and complete relaxation, as comfortable.

Short, comfortable walks, as tolerated and medically permitted.

Shavasana and body-scan relaxation to promote rest and body awareness.

Avoid crunches, sit-ups, planks, jumping, running and heavy lifting during this initial recovery period.

Phase 2: Regulation and Neuromuscular Rebuilding (6–10 weeks)

Objective: Restore breathing coordination, posture and gentle core engagement.

Once medically cleared, the focus can gradually shift towards reconnecting the deep abdominal muscles, diaphragm and pelvic floor. Recommended exercises:

Diaphragmatic Breathing: Practise expanding the rib cage while inhaling and allowing the abdomen to soften. During exhalation, gently engage the lower abdominal muscles without forcefully drawing the stomach inward or holding the breath.

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Pelvic Tilts: Gentle pelvic movements help improve lower-back mobility and restore awareness of the abdominal and pelvic muscles.

Modified Cat-Cow: Encourages spinal mobility, reduces stiffness and helps improve coordination between breathing and movement.

Gentle Walking: Gradually increase walking duration according to comfort, energy levels and recovery.

The emphasis should be on controlled movements rather than repetitions or intensity.

Phase 3: Core and Pelvic-Floor Reconditioning (10–12 weeks)

Objective: Improve core stability, pelvic control and muscular coordination.

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As recovery progresses, more structured exercises can be introduced, provided there is no pain, pelvic pressure, urinary leakage. Recommended exercises:

Reclined Bound Angle Pose: A gentle restorative position that opens the hips and groin while encouraging relaxation.

Modified Glute Bridges: Strengthen the gluteal muscles and support pelvic and lower-back stability.

Standing Spinal Rotations: Gentle, controlled rotations improve spinal mobility and help restore comfortable movement.

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Side Bends: Controlled lateral movements improve trunk mobility and flexibility.

Exercises should be performed without breath-holding or excessive abdominal pressure. If any movement causes discomfort, pelvic heaviness or abdominal bulging, it should be modified or discontinued.

Phase 4: Functional Strength and Gradual Load-Bearing (3–4+ months)

Objective: Rebuild muscular endurance, functional strength and exercise tolerance.

This phase introduces more functional movements that prepare the body for everyday activities such as lifting the baby, carrying weight, bending and maintaining posture. Recommended exercises:

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Gentle Bodyweight Squats: Help strengthen the quadriceps, glutes and lower-body muscles while improving functional movement.

Modified Downward-Facing Dog: Can be gradually introduced to improve shoulder mobility and upper-body strength, provided there is no discomfort or excessive pressure on the abdominal wall or pelvic floor.

Child’s Pose: Helps release tension in the back, shoulders and hips.

Resistance-Band Exercises: Light resistance can help rebuild muscular strength and endurance.

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Progressive Walking: Gradually increase pace and duration as cardiovascular fitness improves.

The intensity should be increased progressively, with adequate recovery between sessions.

Phase 5: Strengthen, Condition and Transform (4–6 months onwards)

Objective: Improve body composition, muscular strength, cardiovascular endurance and overall functional fitness.

By this stage, many women may be ready to transition towards a more structured fitness programme.

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Squats, step-ups and other functional strength exercises.

Resistance-band and light dumbbell training.

Core-stabilisation exercises.

Gluteal, back and upper-body strengthening.

Longer brisk walks.

Low-impact aerobic workouts.

Gradually progressive cardiovascular conditioning.

Running, jumping and other high-impact activities should only be introduced after assessing abdominal-wall function, pelvic-floor strength and impact tolerance.

Why Pelvic-Floor and Core Rehabilitation Are Important

One of the most overlooked aspects of postpartum recovery is pelvic-floor rehabilitation. The pelvic floor is a group of muscles that supports the bladder, uterus and bowel. It works in coordination with the diaphragm and deep abdominal muscles to maintain continence, support the pelvic organs and stabilise the trunk during movement.

Kegel exercises involve gently contracting and completely relaxing the pelvic-floor muscles. However, they are not universally appropriate for every woman. Some women have an overly tight or overactive pelvic floor and may benefit more from relaxation, breathing and coordination exercises than repeated strengthening contractions.

Similarly, core recovery is not simply about achieving a flatter abdomen. It is about restoring abdominal-wall function, stability, support and the ability to perform everyday movements efficiently.

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Exercise alone cannot determine the pace of postpartum weight loss. Nutrition, sleep, hydration and emotional well-being are equally important. Postpartum weight management is not about rushing back to the body you had before motherhood. It is about building a stronger, healthier and more resilient body for the journey ahead.

(Dr Mehta is holistic health expert)