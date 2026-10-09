Navratri glow or health risk? What to know about IV skin brightening drips

Ahmedabad’s Navratri preparations are acquiring a new beauty ritual: the intravenous glow drip. Alongside appointments for makeup, hair and festive wear, some revellers are turning to antioxidant infusions promising brighter skin, hydration and a quick radiance boost before nights of Garba. Marketed as a shortcut to looking refreshed, these drips may contain vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and, in some formulations, glutathione.

But doctors caution that the promise of instant radiance comes with unanswered questions about efficacy and potentially serious risks. The concern is particularly acute with intravenous glutathione, an antioxidant naturally produced by the body that is increasingly promoted for cosmetic skin lightening.

An antioxidant may have legitimate medical uses without being an established treatment for brighter skin, anti-ageing or detoxification.

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The science behind the drip

Glutathione is made up of three amino acids — cysteine, glutamic acid and glycine — and helps protect cells against damage. Its proposed skin-lightening effect is linked to its influence on melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour.

However, evidence supporting the cosmetic benefits of IV glutathione remains limited. The US Food and Drug Administration has not approved its use for cosmetic skin lightening, and long-term safety data for this purpose are lacking. Dr Chandani Jain Gupta, dermatologist and aesthetic physician at Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi, says how arbitrary use of shots can trigger severe allergic reactions, known as anaphylaxis, which can cause breathing difficulties, a dangerous fall in blood pressure and cardiovascular collapse.

“Glutathione is naturally produced by the body, but people opt for IV infusions because they believe that delivering concentrated doses directly into the bloodstream and bypassing the gut will produce faster or more noticeable benefits on the skin than relying on the body’s own production,” she says.

Even when administered under medical supervision, intravenous (IV) glutathione has not been shown convincingly to deliver lasting skin lightening or a sustained glow. “Small studies suggest that some people may experience a modest reduction in pigmentation, but the evidence is limited, and any improvement may fade after treatment stops,” says Dr Gupta.

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When a cosmetic procedure becomes a medical risk

IV glutathione infusions, increasingly marketed as skin-lightening treatments, have been associated with cases of acute kidney injury, although the precise mechanism is not fully understood. Nephrologist Dr Amit Langote of Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, has described treating a 28-year-old woman who developed kidney injury after eight glutathione sessions at a Bandra salon. Her creatinine levels, a marker of kidney function, rose from 0.9 to 2.8 mg/dL, requiring hospitalisation, steroid treatment and prolonged renal rehabilitation.

Doctors say potential contributors to kidney injury include severe infusion reactions that cause a sudden drop in blood pressure, as well as contamination of injectable preparations with bacterial endotoxins, which can trigger a dangerous inflammatory response. The US Food and Drug Administration has also warned of adverse events linked to endotoxin-contaminated glutathione injections. The risks underscore the dangers of undergoing unproven cosmetic infusions without proper medical supervision.

Dr Rashmi Sharma, clinical dermatologist at Fortis, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, says IV glow bars, where beauty therapists administer drips in an open setting, are the latest party craze. “Any skin procedure requires a clinical environment, prior assessment and the ability to respond immediately to a medical emergency. No matter how minor the procedure, we keep a crash cart ready at clinics,” she says.

Dr Reshma T. Vishnani, dermatologist and aesthetic specialist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, recommends checking liver and kidney function, ensuring there is no active infection.

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Oral supplements are not a cosmetic guarantee

Glutathione is also sold in oral supplements, which fall under India’s food-supplement regulatory framework when they meet the applicable requirements. But regulation of a supplement as a food product does not establish that it is effective for skin whitening or anti-ageing.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates health supplements and nutraceuticals, including their permitted ingredients, labelling and claims. Products cannot simply be assumed to have proven cosmetic benefits because they are sold legally. Claims promising fairness, dramatic skin lightening or reversal of ageing need to be assessed against applicable rules and supporting evidence.

For Ahmedabad’s Garba revellers, the message is straightforward: a festive glow need not come from a needle. Adequate sleep, hydration, sensible nutrition and sun protection remain sound foundations for skin health. Before considering an infusion, consumers should ask what it contains, what evidence supports its use, whether it is approved for the intended purpose and who will manage a complication.