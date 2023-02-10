Is Semaglutide, used for treating diabetes, a magic bullet for weight loss?

With obesity becoming an increasing health burden for India – it is estimated that 9.5 per cent of all men and 13.9 per cent of all women will be obese by 2040 – the new weight-loss medicine Semaglutide is gaining popularity. Sold under brand names like Ozempic and Wegovy, the diabetes medicine at higher doses has shown remarkable results. It has also been found to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with Type 2 diabetes. Dr Anoop Misra talks about why it comes as close to being a “magic bullet” for obesity as any drug can.

Why is everyone talking about the weight-loss properties of Semaglutide?

It comes as close to a magic bullet as any drug can. The drug has shown to help study participants lose around 15 per cent of their body weight, with some losing even up to 20 per cent, which is unheard of with any other intervention except for bariatric surgery. There are other weight loss drugs available in the market but none as effective.

With obesity on the rise – increasing the risk for diabetes and heart disease – the medicine can help people lose weight, especially in those with a history of obesity and related diseases in the family. It should be prescribed to those who might not see a lot of impact with dieting or cannot exercise because of joint pains due to their weight.

Can anyone start taking the medicine once it becomes available in India?

No. First of all, it is an injectable drug to be taken once a week, so people have to go to a healthcare centre to get it. And it should not be the first-line treatment for obesity for all. Besides, when it becomes available in India — probably in a few months — it is likely to be expensive. It might cost at least Rs 8000 to Rs 9000 a month.

Importantly, it also leads to gastro-intestinal side effects such as nausea, vomitting and diarrhoea for the first few weeks.

So, who should be given this medicine?

The medicine should be prescribed to three categories of people.

First, those who are obese and have some sort of dysfunction because of this obesity, such as diabetes or fatty liver disease. Second, those who are obese but aren’t able to lose weight the traditional way. In fact, it can be given a little early in people who have a family history of gaining weight and keeping it on. The medicine works by making a person feel full with smaller meals.

Third, this medicine is meant for those who are obese with uncontrolled diabetes despite taking medicines.

What happens when you stop taking the medicine?

You will gain back some of the weight once you stop taking the medicine. No matter what method one uses to lose weight, other than bariatric surgery, there is some amount of weight gain once the intervention stops. A longer study has shown that is what happens with Semaglutide as well, but the weight gained back is still not the same as what it was when the medicine was started.

When stopping weight-loss medicines, we recommend more exercise and diet to keep the weight off. For some, the drug might give a push with the weight-loss, motivating them to continue with a healthier diet and more exercise. It might also help those who earlier could not exercise because of their weight. But most people become lax once they have lost and gain it back.

Why Dr Misra? Dr Anoop Misra is the Chairman of Fortis-CDOC Center of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases, and Endocrinology in New Delhi. He has been an advisor to the Ministry of Health, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the Department of Biotechnology, offering his expertise on several issues related to diabetes and other non-communicable diseases. In the past two years, Dr Misra has published 40 papers on diabetes and Covid-19 in top science journals.