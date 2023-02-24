Is removing fallopian tubes the best way to prevent cancer in women at high risk?

Sheetal Pereira (name changed) was 28 when she came to me with locally advanced breast cancer. She had just got married. We worked together on therapy and managed to cure her. Five years later, she became a mother. But after childbirth, we found a gene which was problematic. She was BRCA gene 1 positive, which means there had been a mutation in one of the breast cancer genes (BRCA1 and BRCA2 are the indicator genes) and, therefore, she had a much higher risk of developing breast or ovarian cancer compared to someone who didn’t have the mutation. Given her own condition and her strong family history, we advised that she remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes. It has been five years since and she is doing absolutely well. This procedure has eliminated her risk of developing ovarian cancer.

However, what worked in Sheetal’s case, may not work for every woman. There are different types of cancer, each with its own risk factors. For example, some cancers are more common in women who have never had children, while others are more common in women who have had multiple pregnancies. So, it’s not really clear that removing fallopian tubes would be the best way to prevent all types of cancer in women. There are also other potential risks associated with this procedure. For example, it can lead to infertility and may also increase the risk of ectopic pregnancy. So, it’s important to weigh the risks and benefits before making a decision about whether or not to have this procedure.

What is fallopian tube removal?

Fallopian tubes are two thin tubes that transport eggs from the ovaries to the uterus. Every month during ovulation, an egg is released from one of the ovaries and travels through one of the fallopian tubes. If fertilisation occurs, the egg will implant itself in the lining of the uterus and pregnancy will occur. If fertilisation does not occur, the egg will break down and be shed with the rest of the uterine lining during menstruation.

Removing the fallopian tubes does not guarantee that a woman will never become pregnant but it greatly reduces her chances. It is important to note that even though the fallopian tubes are removed, ovulation still occurs and eggs are still produced. However, without the fallopian tubes there is no way for these eggs to travel to the uterus and potentially become fertilised. Typically, after a salpingectomy, other birth control methods should be used to prevent an unintended pregnancy.

How does fallopian tube removal work to prevent cancer?

Fallopian tube removal prevents cancer by removing the site where cancerous cells can develop and grow. In women who have a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation, there is an increased risk of developing ovarian cancer. By removing the fallopian tubes, the risk of developing ovarian cancer is reduced by up to 96 per cent.

What are the benefits of removing fallopian tubes?

One is that it can help prevent cancer in the ovaries and fallopian tubes. This is because when the fallopian tubes are removed, there is no longer a pathway for cancer cells to travel from the ovaries to the rest of the body. Another benefit is that it can help to prevent pregnancy. This is because when the fallopian tubes are removed, sperm cannot travel through them to fertilise an egg. This means that there is no risk of pregnancy occurring. Finally, removing the fallopian tubes can also help relieve symptoms of endometriosis. This is because when the fallopian tubes are removed, there is no longer a pathway for endometrial tissue to travel from the uterus to the fallopian tubes.

What are the risks associated with removing fallopian tubes?

There are several risks associated with removing the fallopian tubes, including:

Bleeding – this is the most common complication associated with the procedure.

Infection – there is a small risk of infection following the surgery.

Damage to other organs – in rare cases, the surgery can damage other organs near the fallopian tubes, such as the intestine or bladder.

Adhesions – scar tissue can form around the area where the surgery was performed, which can cause pain and/or infertility.

Who should consider removing their fallopian tubes?

If you are a woman with a family history of ovarian or breast cancer, you may be considering removing your fallopian tubes. This is a major surgery that is usually only recommended for women at high risk for these types of cancers. However, it is important to weigh the risks and benefits of this surgery before making a decision. Here is some information to help you make an informed decision.

Are there alternatives to removal?

There are a number of alternative treatments for removal of the fallopian tubes. These include:

Radiation therapy: This treatment involves the use of high-energy X-rays to destroy cancer cells. It can be used to treat early stage cancer that has not spread outside the fallopian tubes.

Chemotherapy: This treatment uses drugs to kill cancer cells. It is typically given intravenously (through a vein) and can be used to treat both early and late stage cancer.

Targetted therapy: This treatment targets specific molecules involved in cancer cell growth and spread. Early and late stage cancers can both be treated with it.

Hormone therapy: This treatment uses hormones to stop the growth of cancer cells. It can be used to treat both early and late stage cancer.

In conclusion, it is clear that removing the fallopian tubes may be beneficial in preventing ovarian cancer. While there are risks associated with this procedure, they do not outweigh the potential benefits to be gained from reducing a woman’s risk of developing ovarian cancer. Because of this, many women and their medical practitioners have decided that this is an acceptable form of preventive care for those at high risk for developing ovarian cancer. Ultimately though, each woman must make her own decision on whether or not removing her fallopian tubes is right for her based on the information available, her doctor’s advice and what she feels comfortable with.