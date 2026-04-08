Is dosa batter from stores safe? Dietician explains food poisoning risks after Ahmedabad tragedy

An Ahmedabad-based family fell ill after consuming pancakes made of store-bought dosa batter, with two minor girls dying and their parents still in critical condition. While urban households always rely on packaged dosa batter as a convenience food, they also pose food safety problems.

This type of batter is already fermented and when it is exposed to air and bacteria or left outside for too long, it can over-ferment, spoil quickly and trigger serious food poisoning. The moist, nutritious and starchy environment of the batter is ideal for pathogens like Bacillus cereus, which can cause severe stomach infections if the batter is stale.

Preservatives and additives

Packaged batters use preservatives, acidity regulators and stabilisers to achieve both product shelf-life extension and product quality maintenance. Processed foods, which people eat repeatedly, will disrupt their complete nutritional intake, even though these items meet safety standards. Packaged batter options provide fewer natural advantages when compared to freshly-made batter. Store-bought batter can contain chemicals to prevent spoilage and maintain texture, which can lead to digestive issues and, in some cases, have been associated with severe allergies. Packaged batters often have higher salt content for preservation, which can be harmful to those managing blood pressure or kidney conditions.

Fermentation quality

Traditional dosa batter undergoes slow, natural fermentation. When allowed to ferment naturally, the batter produces beneficial bacteria that enhance gut health, improve digestion and increase the bioavailability of nutrients. These probiotics make dosa lighter on the stomach and help regulate blood sugar levels more efficiently. Fermentation also reduces antinutritional factors in urad dal, making minerals easier to absorb.

Commercial batters use controlled or accelerated fermentation methods to satisfy their production requirements. The process decreases probiotic levels while changing nutritional content, which results in a product that is less advantageous than fresh batter.

Storage sensitivity

The highly perishable nature of fermented batter makes it sensitive to changes in temperature. Bacteria multiply when refrigeration breaks down during the processes of transportation or storage or retail display. The processed food sector in India faces persistent difficulties with cold chain management according to food safety audits, which identify this issue as a major problem for ready-to-cook products.

Contamination risks

Any violation of hygiene standards during large-scale production operations creates greater dangers of contamination which researchers have established through their studies. The introduction of microbial hazards occurs through three specific factors, which include improper handling, unclean equipment and damaged packaging. Industrial systems require complete adherence to rules throughout their supply chain operations unlike home preparation methods.

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What consumers should do

Packaged batter is not unsafe to eat but it contains potential health hazards. The industrialization of food systems requires people to know the ingredients that make up their daily convenience foods. Meanwhile, follow simple codes. Always store batter in the refrigerator. Do not leave it lying outside for too long. Check for a sour smell, bubbles or a ballooned-up package, indicating it might be over-fermented. Consume within a day or two. Ensure the batter dosa is fully cooked to kill any bacteria.

(Kathuria is a clinical dietician)