Premium

Inside Maharashtra’s new menopause clinics: A quiet healthcare shift for midlife women as 22,000 show up for consults

The initiative aims to improve care for women over 45, addressing physical and mental health changes linked to ageing

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
8 min readUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 08:54 AM IST
Maharashtra’s new menopause clinicsThe menopause clinics are part of the state government’s effort to extend institutional care to women beyond their reproductive years. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

It’s 10 am on a Wednesday. In a narrow consultation room at Pune’s District Hospital, a new kind of conversation about women’s bodies and the way they change with advancing years is taking place after years of silence and hushed confusion. Sixty-year-old Shanti, who has travelled from Nanded district, talks about a lump protruding from her vagina that has been bothering her for quite some time. Dr Nandini Bhagat, a medical officer and gynaecologist, immediately diagnoses one of the most common problems of menopause — uterine prolapse.

This happens when the muscles and tissues supporting the uterus weaken, causing the uterus to slip down into or out of the vagina. A most common condition seen in women post menopause, which marks the end of their menstrual cycle, it happens as the body produces much less estrogen, a hormone that helps keep pelvic muscles and tissues strong. Dr Bhagat, who is sitting beside two resident doctors, asks Shanti if she experiences night sweats, has difficulty sleeping or vaginal dryness?

Her tone is gentle, almost conversational. “These are leading questions. Women rarely volunteer menopause-related problems. We have to draw them out, talk to them in a way that allows them to trust us with their intimate details,” she says.

Hundreds of such clinics now operate in district hospitals, urban health centres and municipal facilities. Hundreds of such clinics now operate in district hospitals, urban health centres and municipal facilities.

The room — Antenatal Care and Gynaecology OPD–23 — is small and functional, with pale walls, metal furniture and a desk crowded with files. For most of the week, it serves as a routine outpatient department. But on Wednesdays, it becomes something unusual in India’s public healthcare system: a menopause clinic, which the Maharashtra government has introduced as part of its women’s health initiative. The clinics will operate every Wednesday at district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, municipal hospitals and some rural facilities to help women negotiate the trickiest phase of their lives.

Understanding symptoms through conversations

Shanti listens quietly at first. Dr Bhagat then asks her about general health concerns. After a moment, she says that she wakes up once or twice each night to use the bathroom. Then, as if anxious not to lose focus, she adds softly, “Please address this problem first.” Frequent urination is another symptom of menopause.

For many women who arrive here, menopause is not an urgent concern but an indistinct background condition — overshadowed by more immediate discomfort, financial constraints, domestic responsibilities and stigma.

Another patient arrives whose concerns take a different shape. Renuka Kadam, a 54-year-old police inspector, wants a routine health check required for a fitness assessment. She chose the District Hospital largely because it is close to her office. During consultation, however, she begins to describe a persistent anxiety that has troubled her in recent months. “My periods stopped some time ago,” she tells Dr Bhagat and Dr Ruta Mulay, a consulting gynaecologist. “With responsibilities at home and at work, I never had time to check whether this was normal. I get irritated frequently. I wasn’t like this before.”

Story continues below this ad

Kadam, a mother of two daughters, says her understanding of menopause has come mostly through conversations with friends. One such discussion unsettled her: a friend in her mid-fifties had reported a sudden drop in haemoglobin levels, a condition doctors say may sometimes be associated with post-menopausal bleeding.

Dr Mulay responds with a measured reassurance. She speaks of balanced diets, fibre intake, reduced refined sugar, regular sleep and techniques to manage stress — small adjustments intended to smooth what she describes as a biological transition rather than an illness.

As Kadam leaves the clinic, she recalls advice from her daughter, a psychologist working with an NGO: “She tells me menopause is part of the journey. She says I should stay happy.” Her experience reflects a different relationship to midlife health — one shaped by access to information and an enabling environment.

What’s the response so far?

The menopause clinics are part of the state government’s effort to extend institutional care to women beyond their reproductive years and address the physical and psychological changes associated with ageing.

Story continues below this ad

According to state health department data, between January 14 and February 4, 22,938 women visited 681 menopause clinics across Maharashtra for consultation, evaluation and treatment. Hundreds of such clinics now operate in district hospitals, urban health centres and municipal facilities. Patients who present during the week with related symptoms may be referred for specialised consultation.

The initiative, guided by the Minister of State for Public Health Meghna Bordikar, promises medical evaluation, mental-health counselling, hormonal and cardiovascular assessments, and lifestyle guidance. Yet statistics convey only part of the story. The more complicated task lies in persuading women that menopause warrants medical attention at all.

The need for greater awareness

Outside the consultation room, the hospital’s outpatient department hums with routine activity. Each day, between 80 and 100 women arrive with a range of gynaecological complaints. Few identify menopause as their primary concern.

Three posters, explaining menopausal symptoms and management strategies, have been put up on a display wall, beside a larger board detailing injectable contraceptives. The juxtaposition is revealing. For decades, public health programmes in India have focused overwhelmingly on fertility, childbirth and family planning; the needs of women after their reproductive years have received far less attention.

Story continues below this ad

“It has only been a few weeks since we started,” Dr Mulay says. “So we ask every woman above 45 about symptoms — sudden heat in the body, sweating, sleep disturbances. Many think such things are simply to be endured.”

To expand awareness, the hospital has begun working with Accredited Social Health Activists, or ASHAs, who conduct home visits and community outreach. District Civil Surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalle describes these efforts as part of a broader information campaign designed to familiarise women with services that are, for many, conceptually new.

Around noon, Dr Bhagat reviews a list of patients seen earlier in the year. One case lingers in her mind — a woman in her early 50s who initially reported mild symptoms such as vaginal dryness and itching. Nearly a year after her last menstrual period, she began experiencing sudden mood fluctuations. “She told us she would feel happy for some time and then suddenly the opposite,” Bhagat recalls.

The doctors counselled her about exercise, strength training and diet — recommending foods rich in phytoestrogens such as soybeans, drumsticks and green leafy vegetables. A follow-up appointment was scheduled. She did not return.

Story continues below this ad

Such absences are common. Menopause care, unlike acute treatment, requires continuity — something difficult to sustain amid economic pressures, household responsibilities and lingering social discomfort around discussing ageing bodies.

A few seats away from the consultation room, another patient waits quietly. Lakshmi, a 30-year-old jewellery store employee, has come seeking a medical termination of pregnancy. “I have a son,” she says. “This pregnancy was not planned. We are a working couple and have many challenges.” Her presence is a reminder of competing priorities within women’s healthcare. For younger patients, the immediate demands of reproduction remain pressing; for older women, the changes of midlife often recede into the background.

Shortly after noon, the calm of the outpatient department is briefly disrupted by the arrival of Shankar Jagtap, a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Chinchwad constituency. Accompanied by aides, he walks through the corridors, enquiring about medicine availability before stopping at OPD–23 to inspect the menopause clinic. Doctors mention the possibility of organising an awareness camp for International Women’s Day. Jagtap listens and responds with pragmatic brevity: “Try for better footfall. Step out and reach out to them.” His remark captures the challenge of normalising menopause as a significant women’s health issue. The infrastructure is there but participation depends on reshaping long-held assumptions about women’s health, ageing and care.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
twitter

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
tarique rahman
BNP led by Tarique Rahman set for massive win in Bangladesh elections
Do what you can, not budging: Rahul after BJP MP seeks his expulsion from LS
Do what you can, not budging: Rahul Gandhi after BJP MP seeks his expulsion from LS
Jasmine Dhunna
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India
Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar
The Rs 40 Crore Gambit: How Farhan Akhtar's Excel is blocking Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to settle Don 3 exit dispute
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
Kishan
India beat Namibia by 93 runs in T20 world cup as Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakarvarthy shine despite middle-order struggles
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
Quick Comment: What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Milind Soman
‘Don't keep the water bottle on your table’: Milind Soman’s no-gym survival guide for office workers
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Advertisement
Must Read
India beat Namibia by 93 runs in T20 world cup as Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakarvarthy shine despite middle-order struggles
Kishan
Quick Comment: What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
Why Pakistan is banking on Sahibzada Farhan to dismantle Jasprit Bumrah: 51 runs, strike rate of 150, three sixes, 0 dismissals
Sahibzada Farhan has scored 51 runs against Jasprit Bumrah at a strike rate of 150 without being dismissed. (PHOTO: REUTERS & AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
‘Don't keep the water bottle on your table’: Milind Soman’s no-gym survival guide for office workers
Milind Soman
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement