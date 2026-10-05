India’s HPV vaccine Cervavac gets WHO’s safety nod

Previously approved for its use in India by the drug controller, Cervavac is administered for the prevention of diseases caused by the four HPV types

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 5, 2026 02:28 PM IST
hpv Cervavac is available in 1-dose vials of 0.5 ml and 2-dose vials of 1.0 ml presentations. (Representational image/File)
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Cervavac, India’s first indigenously developed gender-neutral quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) developed by Serum Institute of India has got the prequalification status by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This regulatory milestone marks the 32nd WHO prequalification for products/biologicals received by Serum Institute of India. Inclusion on the WHO List of Prequalified Vaccines allows Cervavac to be procured by United Nations (UN) agencies. The vaccine targets HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18. It is indicated for girls and boys aged nine through 26 years.

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute of India, said, “WHO prequalification of CERVAVAC® is an important step in strengthening the global response to HPV. This milestone reflects the effectiveness of the vaccine and creates the opportunity for countries to prevent HPV-related risks. We are pleased to see this indigenously developed vaccine reach this achievement, and look forward to contributing to immunisation coverage, advancing global healthcare”

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Previously approved for its use in India by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Cervavac is administered for the prevention of diseases caused by the four HPV types. This includes the prevention of anal cancer in boys and young men, and cervical, vulvar, vaginal, and anal cancers in girls and young women. It is also indicated in preventing genital warts, as applicable to the indicated population.

Cervavac is indicated in girls and women between 9 through 26 years of age for the prevention of cervical, vulvar, vaginal and anal cancer caused by HPV types 16 and 18, and genital warts caused by HPV types 6 and 11. Cervavac is indicated in boys and men 9 through 26 years of age for the prevention of anal cancer caused by HPV types 16 and 18, and genital warts caused by HPV types 6 and 11.

Those between 9 and 14 years of age receive Cervavac according to a two-dose schedule (0.5 mL at 0, 6 months), while individuals 15 to 26 years of age receive a three -dose (0.5 mL at 0, 2, 6 months) schedule. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly. Cervavac is available in 1-dose vials of 0.5 ml and 2-dose vials of 1.0 ml presentations.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

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