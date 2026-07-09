One in 10 Indians faces cancer risk before 75: Here’s what WHO data reveals

New global estimates show India's cancer burden is growing rapidly, with breast, oral and cervical cancers leading the rise. The country could see nearly 2.8 million new cases by 2050

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readJul 9, 2026 10:17 AM IST
health
Make us preferred source on Google

Cancer is steadily becoming one of India’s defining health challenges. According to the latest GLOBOCAN estimates, nearly one in ten Indians is at risk of developing cancer before the age of 75, while about seven in every hundred face the risk of dying from the disease before reaching that age.

The numbers tell a sobering story. India recorded 1.41 million new cancer cases and 916,827 deaths in 2022, while more than 3.25 million people were living with a cancer diagnosis made within the previous five years.

The burden is already increasing. According to estimates presented in the WHO Global Status Report on Cancer 2026, India had approximately 1.6 million new cancer cases in 2024, with around 900,000 deaths. Experts now project that annual new cases could climb to 2.8 million by 2050, driven by population growth, ageing and changing lifestyles.

India and China together account for more than half of the global cancer burden, making Asia the epicentre of the disease. Without stronger prevention and early detection, experts warn that the region will shoulder an even larger share of the global burden in the coming decades.

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

India’s growing cancer burden is not the result of a single cause but of multiple forces acting together. One reason is demographic. Indians are living longer than ever before, and cancer is primarily a disease associated with ageing. As life expectancy increases, so does the number of people vulnerable to cancer.

Equally important are lifestyle changes accompanying rapid urbanisation. Rising obesity, unhealthy diets, reduced physical activity, excessive alcohol consumption and prolonged exposure to air pollution are contributing to increasing rates of several cancers. Smoking continues to drive lung cancer, while smokeless tobacco products — including gutkha, khaini and betel quid — remain a major reason India has one of the world’s highest burdens of oral cancer.

Improved diagnostic facilities have also resulted in more cancers being detected than in previous decades, although experts stress that this does not fully explain the rising incidence.

Story continues below this ad

According to Dr Isabelle Soerjomataram, Deputy Head of the Cancer Surveillance Unit at the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), prevention has become especially important in India because lung, oral cavity, cervical, breast and colorectal cancers account for a substantial proportion of the country’s disease burden. She also points to stark differences in access to healthcare between metropolitan centres and nearby rural districts, where delayed diagnosis remains common.

India’s unique cancer profile

India’s cancer pattern differs significantly from that seen in many Western countries.

Breast cancer has emerged as the country’s most common cancer, accounting for 192,020 new cases in 2022. It is followed by lip and oral cavity cancer (143,759 cases), cervical cancer (127,526), lung cancer (81,748) and oesophageal cancer (70,637).

Among women, breast cancer accounts for more than one in four new diagnoses, while cervical cancer remains the second leading cancer despite being largely preventable through HPV vaccination and regular screening. Among men, cancers of the lip and oral cavity remain the leading diagnosis, reflecting the continuing impact of tobacco use.

Story continues below this ad

Another concern is the growing incidence of colorectal cancer, a disease increasingly associated with ageing populations, dietary changes and sedentary lifestyles.

Prevention offers the greatest opportunity

Experts believe that a substantial proportion of cancers can either be prevented or detected early enough for successful treatment.

The priorities are well established: stronger tobacco control, HPV vaccination, routine screening for breast, cervical and oral cancers, healthier diets, regular physical activity, reduced alcohol consumption and greater awareness of warning signs such as unexplained bleeding, persistent cough, non-healing ulcers or unexplained weight loss.

Early diagnosis is particularly critical. Many patients in India continue to reach hospitals only after the disease has progressed to advanced stages, reducing survival and increasing treatment costs.

Story continues below this ad

While advances in surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapies and immunotherapy have transformed outcomes for many cancers, public health experts argue that prevention remains the country’s most powerful and cost-effective intervention.

The next challenge: building a healthcare system that treats people, not just disease

The WHO’s Global Status Report on Cancer 2026 argues that health systems must move beyond treating tumours alone and adopt a genuinely people-centred approach to cancer care.

The organisation’s first global survey of people affected by cancer found that 45 per cent experience financial hardship, more than half report mental health challenges, and almost all caregivers describe significant strain, including emotional exhaustion, social isolation and the burden of unpaid care. About half of patients report losing close personal relationships, while catastrophic healthcare expenditure continues to affect many families.

Story continues below this ad

These findings are particularly relevant for India, where disparities in access to specialist care remain wide and many patients travel long distances for treatment.

The report also highlights global inequalities in survival. While five-year survival for breast cancer exceeds 85 per cent in high-income countries, it falls below 30 per cent in many low-income settings. Access to essential cancer medicines remains highly uneven, underscoring the need for stronger health systems alongside better prevention.

As India prepares for a future in which nearly 2.8 million people could be diagnosed with cancer every year, the country’s response will require more than new medicines and more hospitals. It will demand stronger prevention, earlier diagnosis, equitable access to treatment and a healthcare system that recognises that behind every cancer statistic is a person.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
twitter

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments